Dirty Martini

ngredients 2 1/2 ounces gin or vodka 1/2 ounce dry vermouth 1/2 ounce olive brine Garnish: 2 to 4 olives Steps Add the gin or vodka, vermouth and olive brine to a shaker filled with ice. Shake for 15–20 seconds until well chilled. Double strain through fine mesh strainer into a chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with a skewer of olives.