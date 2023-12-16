Skip to Main content
Radio Star
Sides
Coffee
NA Beverages
Sides
Complimentary Bread
Roasted Garlic
$4.00
Marinated Feta
$6.00
Yogurt & Olive Oil
$6.00
Half Sour Veggies
$4.00
Hot Sauce
$2.00
All Sides
$15.00
Extra Bread
$4.00
Coffee
Drip Coffee
$4.00
Espresso
$4.00
Cortado
$5.00
Capuccino
$5.00
Latte
$6.00
Americano
$5.00
Cold Brew
$5.00
NA Beverages
No N/A-groni
$12.00
Ginger Shrub
$12.00
Lemonade
$4.00
Iced White Orange Blossom
$5.00
Iced Turmeric
$5.00
Still Water
$6.00
Sparkling Water
$4.00
Coke
$3.00
Diet Coke
$3.00
Fresh OJ
$5.00
Fresh Grapefruit
$5.00
Radio Star Location and Ordering Hours
(347) 799-1190
13 Greenpoint Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11222
Open now
• Closes at 9PM
All hours
