Rafaello Pizza & Coffee 6603 South Braeswood Boulevard
Food Menu תפריט אוכל
Starters ראשונות
- Focaccia Rafaelo פוקאצ'ה רפאלו$5.00
Handmade focaccia made in the Taboun, with a selection of house dips (vegan)
- Bread & Cheese פוקאצ'ה עם גבינה$7.00
Bread filled with a selection of house cheeses, with a side salad and tahini
- Rafaelo's Green Focaccia פוקאצ'ה עם פסטו$7.00
Focaccia with pesto, feta cheese and mozzarella, kalamata olives, red onion, and rocket, served with house dips
- Eggplant in Boots חציל במגפיים$10.00
Whipped eggplant cream, tahini, lemon beetroot, seeds, and olive oil, served with bread from the Taboun
- Mushroom & Sweet Potato על בטטה$10.00
Mushrooms stir-fried in an Asian sauce, on a bed of sweet potatoes from the Taboun, peanuts, and scallions
- Feta Chips ציפס בולגרית$10.00
Crispy potatoes with feta cheese
- Cloud Gnocchi ניוקי עננים$13.00
Gnocchi in a cream, harissa, and lemon sauce
- Beetroot Gnocchi ניוקי סלק$13.00
Gnocchi in a red beetroot and cream sauce
- Halloumi Schnitzel שניצל חלומי$14.00
Crispy halloumi, served on green pesto, over-easy fried egg, honey, date syrup, and rocket
Breakfast ארוחת בוקר
Salads סלטים
- Halloumi salad סלט חלומי$23.00
Lettuce and baby rocket leaves, grilled mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, crispy cucumber, and bean sprouts, in a teriyaki, date syrup, and sesame sauce, with a cube of halloumi in the house dressing
- Mini salad סלט קטן$5.00
- Tuna Salad סלט טונה$18.00
Lettuce, cherry tomatoes, potato, hard-boiled egg, spiced tuna, scallions, and green beans
- Ceaser salad סלט קיסר$15.00
- Classic Greek Salad סלט יווני$20.00
Tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, kalamata olives, bell peppers, carrots, lettuce, baby rocket leaves, feta cheese, za'atar, citrus dressing, and salty croutons
- Toast Salad סלט טוסט$18.00
Green salad served with toast cubes, in a pesto and cheese sauce, with feta cheese, kalamata olives, and sweet potato fries, in a citrus dressing
- Authentic Israeli Chopped Salad סלט ישראלי$12.00
Tomatoes, cucumber, shredded lettuce, and red onion, dressed in lemon juice and olive oil, served with a bagel from the Taboun and Arabic tahini
- Health Salad סלט בריאות$18.00
Crispy cucumber, quinoa, scallions, parsley, mint, dried cranberries, walnuts, multicolored cherry tomatoes, ja'ala seeds, lemon, olive oil, and date syrup
- Rafaelo Salad סלט רפאלו$18.00
Fried sweet potato, a mixture of seeds, feta cheese, Lalique lettuce, romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, and kalamata olives in a citrus vinaigrette, date syrup, and sesame
- Shariz Salad סלט שריז$18.00
Two types of cherry tomatoes, red onion, cream cheese and sugared pecans, and feta cheese, in a reduced balsamic dressing
- Herder's Salad סלט שריז$18.00
White and red cabbage, cherry tomatoes, scallions, cilantro, toasted peanuts, black sesame, and goat's cheese in a mustard caramel and honey dressing
Sandwiches כריכים
- Halloumi Schnitzel Sandwich כריך חלומי$17.00
Crispy halloumi cheese, baby greens, roasted bell peppers, pesto, over easy egg, and rocket leaves
- Tuna Sandwich כריך טונה$15.00
Tuna mayonnaise salad, cucumber, roasted bell peppers, tomatoes, baby greens, hard-boiled egg, and preserved lemon
- Eggplant sandwich כריך חציל$15.00
- Green Sandwich$10.00Out of stock
Herb omelet, caramelized onion, cream cheese, pickled cucumber, cherry tomatoes and baby greens
- Sabich Sandwich$10.00Out of stock
Roasted eggplant, hard-boiled egg, herbs, scallions, preserved lemon, and potato
- Salmon Sandwich$10.00Out of stock
Smoked salmon, sour cream cheese, chives, baby greens, rocket, and a poached egg
- Rafaelo's Vegetarian Sandwich$10.00Out of stock
Mixture of green leaves, cucumber, vegan cheese, avocado, and tomato
- Rafaelo's Health Sandwich$10.00Out of stock
Vegetable omelet in wholegrain bread, tahini, tomatoes, rocket, cucumber, tomato, and avocado
- Goat's Cheese Sandwich$10.00Out of stock
Pesto cream, date syrup, roasted bell peppers, kalamata olives, goat's cheese, cucumber, and rocket leaves
- Antipasti Vegetarian Sandwich$10.00Out of stock
Roasted bell peppers, layers of eggplant and sweet potato, baby greens, rocket leaves, with a dressing of teriyaki and date syrup
Pizza פיצה
- Classic Pizza פיצה קלאסית$18.00
Rich tomato sauce and a mixture of house cheeses
- Green Pizza פיצה ירוקה$20.00
- Vegan Pizza פיצה טבעונית$20.00
Rich tomato sauce and vegan cheese
- Special Pizza פיצה מיוחדת$22.00
Cream cheese, pesto, sweet potato cubes, a mixture of house cheeses, and basil
- White Pizza פיצה לבנה$20.00
Wild mushroom and cream sauce, mixture of house cheeses and feta cheese
- Krembo Pizza פיצה קרמבו$22.00
Creamed sweet potato sauce, cubes of sweet potato, and Parmesan cheese
- Onion Pizza פיצה בצל$18.00
Neapolitan sauce, caramelized onion, balsamic and date syrup
- Sabich Pizza$18.00Out of stock
Eggplant, potato, hard-boiled egg, preserved lemon, kalamata olives, with tahini and za'atar
- Sambusk pizza$10.00
- kids pizza פיצה ילדים$10.00
Sambusac סמבוסק
Pasta פסטה
- Sweet Potato Krembo קרמבו בטטה$25.00
Sweet potato ravioli in creamed sweet potato sauce, butter, crispy potato cubes, and almonds, with a sprinkling of Parmesan
- Rafaelo's White Pasta הלבנה של רפאלו$25.00
Penne pasta, cream sauce, basil, cashew nuts, and baby peas
- Rafaelo's Green Pasta הירוקה של רפאלו$25.00
Cheese ravioli, pesto cream based on cream and sage, lemon, and grilled mushrooms
- Neapolitan פסטה נפוליטני$25.00
Fettuccini pasta in an authentic classic tomato sauce
- Puttanesca פסטה פוטנסקה$22.00
Penne pasta, cherry tomatoes stir-fried in butter, herbs, roasted eggplant, confit garlic, Parmesan puff, and pine nuts
- Wild Mushrooms פטוצ'יני יער$25.00
Fettuccini pasta in a cream sauce, mushroom stock, grilled in white wine, and Parmesan cheese
- Rafaelo's Pink Pasta הוורודה של רפאלו$25.00
Cheese ravioli in a rich beetroot cream
- Rafaelo's Baby הבייבי של רפאלו$25.00
Cheese ravioli, pesto cream sauce, cubes of sweet potato, butter, herbs, and toasted cashew nuts
- Rafaelo's rose רוזה רפאלו$25.00
Toasted Sandwiches
Shakshuka שקשוקה
- Shakshuka Green שקשוקה ירוקה$25.00
Two fresh farm eggs, pesto cream sauce, cherry tomatoes, grilled mushrooms, chickpeas, onion, herbs and goat's cheese
- Shakshuka Classic שקשוקה קלאסית$20.00
Two fresh farm eggs nestled in a rich tomato sauce
- Shakshuka Israeli שקשוקה ישראלית$22.00
Two fresh farm eggs, rich tomato sauce, mixture of house cheeses, grilled eggplant, and herbs
- Shakshuka Rafaelo השקשוקה של רפאלו$15.00
Two fresh and soft farm eggs, creamed sweet potato sauce, tomatoes, and crispy sweet potato cubes
Desserts קינוחים
Extra אקסטרה
Ice cream גלידה
Beverage Menu תפריט שתיה
Cold Drinks שתיה קרה
- ice coffe (crushed) אייס קפה מהמכונה$7.00
- Water בקבוק מים$1.00
- Flavored Water מים בטעמים$3.00
- Soda סודה$4.00
- Fanta פנטה$3.00
- Coke קולה$3.00
- Coke Zero קולה זירו$3.00
- coke diet קולה דיאט$3.00
- Sprite ספרייט$3.00
- sprite zero ספרייט זירו$3.00
- Orange Juice מיץ תפוזים$4.00Out of stock
- Grape Juice מיץ ענבים$4.00Out of stock
Hot Drinks שתיה חמה
- Americano אמריקנו$4.00
- Short Espresso אספרסו קצר$4.00
- Long Espresso אספרסו ארוך$4.00
- Macchiato מקיאטו$5.00
- cortado קורטדו$5.00
- Cappuccino קפוצ'ינו$5.00
- flat white (small latte) לאטה קטן$5.00
- Latte לאטה$5.00
- chai latte צ'אי לאטה$5.00
- Matcha latte מאצ'ה לאטה$5.00
- hot chocolate שוקו חם$5.00
- Tea תה$3.00
- Green Tea תה ירוק$3.00