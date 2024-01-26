Raices Argentinas 16221 Construction Cir W
Empanadas
- E Beef (Traditional)$4.25
- E Beef (Spicy)$4.25
- E Chicken (Traditional)$4.25
- E Chicken (Spicy)$4.25
- E Spinach$4.25
Spinach, Mozzarella,Ricotta, Bell pepper
- E Ham & Cheese$4.25
- E Sweet Corn$4.25
- E The Mexican$4.25
- E Saltena$4.25
- E Cheeseburger$4.25
- E Pepperoni & Cheese$4.25
- Combo #1$11.00
- Combo #2$15.50
- Combo #3$19.00
Dessert Empanadas
Off The Grill
Raices Argentinas 16221 Construction Cir W Location and Ordering Hours
(949) 390-4948
Closed