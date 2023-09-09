Railyard | San Marcos Railyard
Bar Menu
Mixed Shots
Pink Starburst
Absolut vanilla, watermelon pucker, and sweet and sour
Lemon Drop
Deep Eddy lemon and sweet and sour with a sugar rim
Jolly Rancher
Vodka, watermelon, and sour pucker and sweet
Breakfast Shot
Jameson, butterscotch scotch with OJ, and a side of bacon
Mexican Candy
Cazadores, watermelon pucker, and Tabasco
Green Tea
Jameson, peach schnapps, and sweet and sour
Strawberry Lemonade
Deep Eddy lemon, strawberry pucker, sweet and sour, sugar rim
Bobcat
Deep Eddy lemon, pom liqueur
Margaritas
House Marg
Top Shelf Marg
Patron reposado tequila, grand Marnier, sweet and sour, and a splash of orange juice
Skinny Rita
Dos Rios tequila, patron citronage orange, lime juice, and agave nectar
Pom Margarita
Cazadores Blanco, pama pomegranate liqueur, and sweet and sour
Mexican Sunset Rita
Cazadores Blanco, patron citronage, pineapple juice, and orange juice, topped with a cherry and tajin rim
Cucumberita
Dulce Vida lime tequila, grand Marnier, lime juice, sweet and sour with muddled cucumber
Mule It Your Way
Specialty Drinks
Bourbon Smash
Rebecca Creek bitters, orange slice, grand Marnier floater, and soda
Cherry Limeade
Vodka, grenadine, lime juice, sprite, and soda
Cucumber Southside
Tanqueray gin, cucumber, fresh mint, soda, and lemon juice
Deep Eddy Peach Tea
Deep eddy sweet tea, deep eddy sweet peach, and lemonade
Ice Toddy
Jameson, lemon juice, agave nectar, and ginger ale
Long Island Iced Tea
Bacardi, tanqueray, Tito's, cointreau, sweet and sour, and a splash of coke
Mexican Martini
Cazadores tequila, patron citronage, orange, sweet and sour, and a splash of coke
Pom Mojito
Aged rum, pama pomegranate, liqueur, simple syrup, and soda
Southern Bulldog
Tito's, patron xo, half and half, and a splash of coke
T$T
Tito's, Topo chico, and sweet lime juice
Top Shelf Bloody Mary
Tito's, zing Zang, Worcestershire, Tabasco, lime juice, olive juice, and pepper
Trainwreck
A Hawaiian-inspired pineapple and a rum-based house specialty (limit 2)
Food Menu
Appetizers
Bacon Jpeño Poppers
Bottle Caps
Box Car Trio
Salsa, guacamole, and railyard queso
Chips & Queso
Chips & Salsa
Fried Pickles
Housemade Guacamole
Loaded Fries
Mozzarella Balls
Nachos
Sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños protein extra
Quesadillas
Onions, green peppers, protein extra
Entrées
Fajitas
Chicken, beef, shrimp, or mixed. Served with sour cream, guacamole, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, and Spanish rice
Fish Tacos
Served with pico de gallo
Fried Catfish
Hand-battered catfish filet served with your choice of two sides
Fried Shrimp with Fries
8 battered and fried shrimp served with your choice of one side
Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, bell pepper, cheese and your choice of dressing
Shrimp Tacos
Served with pico de gallo
Wings
Burgers
Classic Burger
1/3 lb grilled Angus beef patty with iceberg lettuce, Roma tomatoes, red onions, mustard, and mayo on a toasted sweet bun
De-Railer Burger
Two 1/3 lb grilled Angus beef patties topped with house queso, jack cheese, bottle caps, iceberg lettuce, Roma tomatoes, and chipotle mayo on a toasted sweet bun
Hickory Burger
1/3 lb grilled Angus beef patty, jalapeño popper, applewood smoked bacon, American cheese, and hickory BBQ sauce on a toasted sweet bun
Nacho Burger
1/3 lb grilled angus beef patty and applewood smoked bacon topped with house fries, railyard queso and jalapeño on a toasted sweet bun
Sandwiches
Chicken Avocado
Marinated grilled chicken breast topped with jack cheese, pico, iceberg lettuce, parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing. On a toasted sweet bun
Buffalo Avocado
Fried chicken filet topped with buffalo or your choice of wing sauce topped with jack cheese and ranch on a toasted sweet bun
Sides
Kid's Menu
Desserts
Chocolate Chip Brownie
Warm chocolate chip brownie topped with whipped cream and chocolate sauce. Ice cream can be added
Fried Oreos Ice Cream Sundae
Two scoops of vanilla bean ice cream topped with whipped cream and chocolate or strawberry sauce
Root Beer Float
Root beer, vanilla ice cream topped with a cherry