Bar Menu

Mixed Shots

Pink Starburst

$5.00

Absolut vanilla, watermelon pucker, and sweet and sour

Lemon Drop

$5.50

Deep Eddy lemon and sweet and sour with a sugar rim

Jolly Rancher

$5.00

Vodka, watermelon, and sour pucker and sweet

Breakfast Shot

$6.50

Jameson, butterscotch scotch with OJ, and a side of bacon

Mexican Candy

$5.50

Cazadores, watermelon pucker, and Tabasco

Green Tea

$6.00

Jameson, peach schnapps, and sweet and sour

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.50

Deep Eddy lemon, strawberry pucker, sweet and sour, sugar rim

Bobcat

$3.00

Deep Eddy lemon, pom liqueur

Margaritas

House Marg

$6.50

Top Shelf Marg

$12.00

Patron reposado tequila, grand Marnier, sweet and sour, and a splash of orange juice

Skinny Rita

$7.00

Dos Rios tequila, patron citronage orange, lime juice, and agave nectar

Pom Margarita

$7.00

Cazadores Blanco, pama pomegranate liqueur, and sweet and sour

Mexican Sunset Rita

$6.50

Cazadores Blanco, patron citronage, pineapple juice, and orange juice, topped with a cherry and tajin rim

Cucumberita

$7.50

Dulce Vida lime tequila, grand Marnier, lime juice, sweet and sour with muddled cucumber

Mule It Your Way

Austin Mule

$7.50

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

Mexican Mule

$7.50

Cazadores

Irish Mule

$7.50

Jameson

Kentucky Mule

$7.50

Elijah Craig

Specialty Drinks

Bourbon Smash

$7.00

Rebecca Creek bitters, orange slice, grand Marnier floater, and soda

Cherry Limeade

$7.00

Vodka, grenadine, lime juice, sprite, and soda

Cucumber Southside

$8.00

Tanqueray gin, cucumber, fresh mint, soda, and lemon juice

Deep Eddy Peach Tea

$6.50

Deep eddy sweet tea, deep eddy sweet peach, and lemonade

Ice Toddy

$6.50

Jameson, lemon juice, agave nectar, and ginger ale

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.50

Bacardi, tanqueray, Tito's, cointreau, sweet and sour, and a splash of coke

Mexican Martini

$7.50

Cazadores tequila, patron citronage, orange, sweet and sour, and a splash of coke

Pom Mojito

$7.00

Aged rum, pama pomegranate, liqueur, simple syrup, and soda

Southern Bulldog

$6.50

Tito's, patron xo, half and half, and a splash of coke

T$T

$6.00

Tito's, Topo chico, and sweet lime juice

Top Shelf Bloody Mary

$7.00

Tito's, zing Zang, Worcestershire, Tabasco, lime juice, olive juice, and pepper

Trainwreck

$10.50

A Hawaiian-inspired pineapple and a rum-based house specialty (limit 2)

Food Menu

Appetizers

Bacon Jpeño Poppers

$10.00

Bottle Caps

$7.50

Box Car Trio

$8.50

Salsa, guacamole, and railyard queso

Chips & Queso

$7.50

Chips & Salsa

$4.50

Fried Pickles

$8.50

Housemade Guacamole

$6.00

Loaded Fries

$8.00

Mozzarella Balls

$10.99

Nachos

$10.99

Sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños protein extra

Quesadillas

$8.50

Onions, green peppers, protein extra

Entrées

Fajitas

$15.99

Chicken, beef, shrimp, or mixed. Served with sour cream, guacamole, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, and Spanish rice

Fish Tacos

$11.99

Served with pico de gallo

Fried Catfish

$14.99

Hand-battered catfish filet served with your choice of two sides

Fried Shrimp with Fries

$10.99

8 battered and fried shrimp served with your choice of one side

Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad

$13.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, bell pepper, cheese and your choice of dressing

Shrimp Tacos

$10.99

Served with pico de gallo

Wings

6 Pieces Bone-in

$6.00

Comes with either fries or veggies

10 Pieces Bone-in

$16.00

Comes with either fries or veggies

6 Pieces Boneless

$11.00

Comes with either fries or veggies

10 Pieces Boneless

$17.00

Comes with either fries or veggies

Burgers

Classic Burger

$10.50

1/3 lb grilled Angus beef patty with iceberg lettuce, Roma tomatoes, red onions, mustard, and mayo on a toasted sweet bun

De-Railer Burger

$14.50

Two 1/3 lb grilled Angus beef patties topped with house queso, jack cheese, bottle caps, iceberg lettuce, Roma tomatoes, and chipotle mayo on a toasted sweet bun

Hickory Burger

$11.50

1/3 lb grilled Angus beef patty, jalapeño popper, applewood smoked bacon, American cheese, and hickory BBQ sauce on a toasted sweet bun

Nacho Burger

$13.00

1/3 lb grilled angus beef patty and applewood smoked bacon topped with house fries, railyard queso and jalapeño on a toasted sweet bun

Sandwiches

Chicken Avocado

$13.50

Marinated grilled chicken breast topped with jack cheese, pico, iceberg lettuce, parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing. On a toasted sweet bun

Buffalo Avocado

$12.50

Fried chicken filet topped with buffalo or your choice of wing sauce topped with jack cheese and ranch on a toasted sweet bun

Turkey Legs

Turkey Leg

$14.00

Turkey Leg w/Dirty Rice

$20.00

Turkey Leg w/Mac 'n Cheese

$22.00

Sides

Dirty Rice

$5.00

Fries

$5.00

Mac 'N Cheese

$5.00

Onion Rings

$6.50

Side Salad

$5.00

Spanish Rice

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Kid's Menu

Chicken Strips

$9.00

Comes with fries

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Comes with fries

Hot Dog

$7.00

Comes with fries

Kids Burger

$8.00

Comes with fries

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Brownie

$3.50

Warm chocolate chip brownie topped with whipped cream and chocolate sauce. Ice cream can be added

Fried Oreos Ice Cream Sundae

$3.50

Two scoops of vanilla bean ice cream topped with whipped cream and chocolate or strawberry sauce

Root Beer Float

$3.50

Root beer, vanilla ice cream topped with a cherry

Fountain Drinks

Coke

$2.25

Coke Zero

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Ginger Ale

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Root Beer

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Unsweetened Tea

$2.25

Red Bull Can

$4.00

Additions

Side of Sour Cream

$0.50

Side of Guacamole

$0.50

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of Blue Cheese

$0.50

Fountain Drinks

Coke

$2.25

Coke Zero

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Ginger Ale

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Root Beer

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Unsweetened Tea

$2.25

Red Bull Can

$4.00