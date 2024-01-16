Rakki 6705 N Florida Ave
Tapeo
- Burrata Yum Kai Dao
Tomatoes, Thai style fried egg, onion & mozzarella$16.00
- Chicken wings
Ginger-soy-honey marinade$15.00
- Gyoza
Lamb, ginger, Chinese 5 spices, parmesan & yogurt-lemon-cumin$15.00
- OUT OF STOCKKorean bbq pork ribs
Baby back ribs, shiso, roasted pineapple & pineapple gochujangOUT OF STOCK$18.00
- Pork belly hand roll
Soy glazed pork belly, kimchi, sesame seeds & scallions$15.00
- Smoked Brisket Bao
Brisket, pickled soy-cucumber & chimi-curry$17.00
- Mushroom Hand Roll
Maitake glazed, kimchi, sesame seeds & scallions$15.00
- Birria Bao$17.00
Rice & Noodles
- Scallops "A Banda"
Korean sofrito, fried egg, baby bok choi, kimchi & pork chicharron$32.00
- Chili Bouillabaisse Ramen
Bouillabaisse broth, snapper, chili, potato foam, shrimp & perfect egg$24.00
- Truffle Mac & Cheese ramen
Tonkatsu broth, shitake, spinach, chasu & truffles$24.00
- NY Strip Steak "a Banda"
12oz New York, shitake, artichokes, saffron & yuzu alioli$42.00
- OUT OF STOCKBirria RamenOUT OF STOCK$22.00
NA Beverages
Rakki Location and Ordering Hours
(813) 232-5002
Open now • Closes at 9PM