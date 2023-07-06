Rakki Sushi
Food
Appetizer
From Temaki Counter
Kanpachi
pineapple, chipotle, tomato, onion, koji
Coconut Shrimp
green curry, lime, cilantro
The Signature Set
Chef's choice of 4 fish and 1 veggie.
Tuna Poke
crispy shallots
X.O. Scallop
tobiko, lemon
Eggplant
horn pepper, century egg
Shitake
scallions
Crispy Tofu Chimichurri
micro cilantro
Cucumber Black Sesame
shiso, plum
Everything Smoked Salmon
tomato, capers, onion cream
Spicy Crab Dynamite
Bowl
Sake Bowl
served with cucumber, edamame, yuzu avocado, scallions, seaweed salad with your choice of sauce&base (up to two options)
Maguro Bowl
served with cucumber, edamame, yuzu avocado, scallions, seaweed salad with your choice of sauce&base (up to two options)
Kani Bowl
served with cucumber, edamame, yuzu avocado, scallions, seaweed salad with your choice of sauce&base (up to two options)
Hamachi Bowl
served with cucumber, edamame, yuzu avocado, scallions, seaweed salad with your choice of sauce&base (up to two options)
Rakki Lucky Bowl
served with cucumber, edamame, yuzu avocado, scallions, seaweed salad with your choice of sauce&base (up to two options)
Yasai Bowl
served with cucumber, edamame, yuzu avocado, scallions, seaweed salad with your choice of sauce&base (up to two options)
Maki Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll
Salmon Avocado Roll
Hamachi Roll
Eel Cucumber Avocado Roll
California Roll
made with wild blue crab
Negihama Roll
hamachi, scallion, wasabi
Negitoro Roll
fatty tuna, scallions, wasabi
Yasai Roll
assorted vegetables
Rakki lucky Roll
salmon, yellowtail, ginger, pickle daikon, avocado, wakame, braised shiitake
Nigiri
Otoro Nigiri
fatty tuna
Chutoro Nigiri
medium fatty tuna
Akami Nigiri
lean tuna
Maguro Nigiri
yellowfin tuna
Sake Nigiri
scottish salmon
Hamachi Nigiri
japanese yellowtail
Shima Aji Nigiri
striped jack
Kanpachi Nigiri
amberjack
Ikura Nigiri
marinated salmon roe
Madai Nigiri
japanese seabream
Hirame Nigiri
fluke
Hotate Nigiri
hokkaido scallop
Unagi Nigiri
freshwater eel
Botan Ebi Nigiri
sweet shrimp