Rally Charlotte 101 Southside Drive
Food
Pizza
LOSO Don't Care
Tomato sauce, parmesan, mozzarella, basil, wild oregano
Queen City
Black truffle vinaigrette, shiitake mushrooms, smoked mozzarella, Manchego, lemon oil, arugula
The Backhand
Italian Sausage, Roasted Fennel, Calabrian chilies, Tomato sauce, fior de latte, spicy honey, fennel pollen
The Dink
pesto, Smoked mozzarella, aged provolone, parmesan, hazelnuts
The Eleanor
Pepperoni, Pesto, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Rosemary
Kids Cheese Pizza
Mozzarella and provolone cheese, tomato sauce
Greens & Bowls
The Simple Salad
Bibb Lettuce, Radish, Carrot, Orange, Candied Pecans House vinaigrette
Classic Caesar
Little Gem Lettuce, Herbed Croutons, shaved parmesan, garlic Caesar
Cajun Grain Bowl
cajun spiced chicken, brown rice, avocado, pickled onion, roasted red peppers, lime vinaigrette, mango pico, avocado
Grilled Pita Salad
Lentil Hummus, tzatziki, pickled cucumber, arugula, pepperoncini, mint, sunflower seeds, Cherry tomato, lemon vinaigrette
Hanging Skewers
Aji Amarillo Shrimp Kebab
Served with fries and red chimichurri
Lemongrass Chicken Kebab
Served with fries and red chimichurri
Moroccan Halloumi Kebab
Served with fries and red chimichurri
Sharing Kebabs
chicken, halloumi and steak & lamb kofta. served with pita, fresno slaw and charred-onion tzatziki
Zatar Spiced Steak & Lamb Kebab
Served with fries and red chimichurri
Tacos
Handhelds
Rally Smash Burger
Double patty smash burger, dill pickles, iceburg lettuce, pickled onion, tomato, rally sauce, Aged white cheddar, potato bun
Hot Chicken Sando
chili crunch, lime crema curtido, pickles, spicy mayo, brioche
Heirloom Tomato "BLT"
Bacon, heirloom tomato, pesto mayo, arugula, thick-cut multigrain loaf
Grilled Cajun Chicken Sandwich
Ciabatta roll, Manchego cheese, green goddess, bibb lettuce, pickled jalapeno
Snacks & Bites
Ahi Tuna "Nachos"
Sesame Tuna, tortilla, mango, avocado, wasabi-ginger mayo, shaved cabbage, smoked trout roe
Korean Fried Chicken Wings
orange gochujang, cucumber kimchi salad
Lemongrass Chicken Lettuce Wraps
Marinated chicken, carrot, iceburg lettuce, mint, cilantro, jicama-cucumber , tamari-peanut sauce
Elote Corn Ribs
Cotija Cheese Ancho Chili aioli, cilantro, elotes things
Blistered Shishito Peppers
chili, garlic, mint, yuzu yogurt tahini, sea salt
Kong Bak Bao
Crispy Pork Belly, green apple slaw, bang bang sauce, cilantro, scallions
Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice
crispy sushi rice squares, spicy tune, jalapeno, spicy citrus drizzle
Beets & Berries
calamansi-marinated golden and red beets, whipped ricotta, black berries, nuts and seeds
Onigiri Three Ways
daily selection
Rally Fries
za’atar spiced, served with lemon aioli and sumac ranch
Boards
Southern Board
Deviled Eggs with smoked trout roe, pimento cheese, Shredded Carolina style pork, Cheddar biscuits, B&B Pickles, black eye pea relish, hot pepper jelly
Summer In The Carolinas
Burrata with blistered tomatoes, Romesco Sauce, prosciutto wrapped melons, Castelvetrano tapenade, pepita crunch, Mora, toasted ciabatta
Spanish Riviera
Papas brava, serrano ham, marinated olives, stuffed dates, fig jam, beet marmalade, marcona almonds, Heirloom pan con tomate, boquerones
Dip It
Charred-onion tzatziki, yellow lentil hummus, heirloom carrots and fresh local crudite vegetables, warm pita & house-made potato chips