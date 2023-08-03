FOOD

Bagels

Bagels. With or without schmear.
Bagel Only

$1.99

Choose from any of our fresh bagels.

Bagel w/ Schmear

$2.99

Choose from any of our fresh bagels and add one of our signature schmears.

Bagel w/ Peanut Butter

$2.99

Choose from any of our fresh bagels and add peanut butter.

Half Dozen Bagels Only

$8.99

Choose six of our fresh bagels.

Half Dozen Box

$10.99

Choose six of our fresh bagels and one of our signature schmear tubs.

Baker's Dozen Bagels Only

$15.49

Choose thirteen of our fresh bagels.

Baker's Dozen Box

$18.49

Choose thirteen of our fresh bagels and two of our signature schmear tubs.

Breakfast

All Nighter

$7.79

Avocado Toast

$4.79

Bacon & Cheddar Egg Sandwich

$6.29

Cracked egg, melted cheddar cheese, and applewood bacon on one of our signature bagels.

Bacon, Avocado, Tomato, EW

$6.69

Big Breakfast Burrito

$8.19

Egg & Cheddar Sandwich

$5.99

Cracked egg and melted cheddar cheese on one of our signature bagels.

Farmhouse Egg Sandwich

$6.99

Garden Avocado and Tomato

$6.49

Ham & Swiss Egg Sandwich

$7.39

Cracked egg, melted swiss cheese, and deli ham on one of our signature bagels.

Santa Fe

$6.69

Turkey-Sausage & Cheddar Egg Sandwich

$6.29

Cracked egg, melted cheddar cheese, and turkey sausage on one of our signature bagels.

Twice Baked Hashbrown

$2.49

Lunch

Albuquerque Turkey

$6.69

Avocado Veg Out

$7.29

Deli Lunch

$7.39

Nova Lox

$8.29

Pepperoni Chicken

$7.29

Pizza Bagel

$5.99

Spicy Chicken

$7.29

Tasty Turkey

$7.99

Turkey, Bacon, Avocado

$8.29

Sweets

Blueberry Muffin

$2.79

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$2.79

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.29

Cookie Bites

$2.99

Cinnamon Roll

$4.29

Apple Pastry

$2.79

Strawberry Pastry

$2.99

Sides

6 oz. Schmear

$4.99

Side of Butter

$0.79

Kettle Chips

$0.99

Side of Cream Cheese

$0.89

Twice Baked Hashbrown

$2.49

Side of Salsa

$0.75

Shmear Tubs

Garden Veggie Tub

$3.49

Honey Almond Tub

$3.49

Plain Tub

$3.49

Reduced Fat Plain Tub

$3.49

Strawberry Tub

$3.49

Jalapeno Salsa Tub

$3.49

Onion and Chive

$3.49

DRINKS

Hot Drinks

Hot Mocha

$4.79+

Hot Latte

$4.49+

Hot Cappuccino

$4.49+

Hot Chai Tea Latte

$3.69+

Hot Chocolate

$3.79+

Hot Caramel Macchiato

$4.79+

Self Serve Coffee of the Day

$2.69+

Hot Americano

$3.09+

Hot Tea

$1.29+

Iced Espresso

Iced Mocha

$4.39+

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$4.79+

Iced Latte

$3.99+

Iced Chai Tea Latte

$3.69+

Iced Americano

$3.09+

Cold Brew

Classic Cold Brew

$2.99+

Caramel Cream Cold Brew

$3.79+

Vanilla Cream Cold Brew

$3.79+

Chocolate Cream Cold Brew

$3.79+

Blended

Smoothies

$4.99+

Cold Brew Shake

$4.99+

Fountain

Coke Products

Coke

$2.79

Diet Coke

$2.79

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.79

Dr Pepper

$2.79

Hi-C

$2.79

Mello Yello

$2.79

Root Beer

$2.79

Water

$0.35

GRAB N GO

Salads

Chicken Caesar Salad

$6.99

Chicken Club Salad

$6.99

Strawberry Chicken Salad

$6.99

Wraps

Turkey Club Wrap

$6.99

Chicken Bacon Wrap

$6.99

Snack Cups

Fruit Salad

$3.89

Berries and Cream

$2.89

Veggie Cup

$2.89

Bagel Chips

$1.99

Drinks

Blackberry Lemonade

$2.49

Fresh Orange Juice

$2.49

Smart Water

$2.19

Simply Apple

$2.69

Chocolate Milk

$1.19

Simply Cranberry

$2.69

Can of Soda

$0.99

Sandwich

Tasty Turkey (GNG)

$7.49

CATERING

Nosh Box

Bagel Nosh Box

$31.49

24 Bagels and 4 Tubs of Shmear

Sweets Nosh Box

$35.99

Sweets 1/2 Nosh Box

$17.99

Mixed Bagels and Sweets

$46.99

Breakfast for the Group

$110.99

Lox and Bagels

$97.99

Lunch for the Group

$179.99

Classic Nosh Box

$79.99

Classic Small Nosh Box

$41.99

Signature Nosh Box

$82.49

Signature Small Nosh Box

$44.99

Cookie Box

$21.99