RallyFoods 2
FOOD
Bagels
Bagels. With or without schmear.
Bagel Only
$1.99
Choose from any of our fresh bagels.
Bagel w/ Schmear
$2.99
Choose from any of our fresh bagels and add one of our signature schmears.
Bagel w/ Peanut Butter
$2.99
Choose from any of our fresh bagels and add peanut butter.
Half Dozen Bagels Only
$8.99
Choose six of our fresh bagels.
Half Dozen Box
$10.99
Choose six of our fresh bagels and one of our signature schmear tubs.
Baker's Dozen Bagels Only
$15.49
Choose thirteen of our fresh bagels.
Baker's Dozen Box
$18.49
Choose thirteen of our fresh bagels and two of our signature schmear tubs.
Breakfast
All Nighter
$7.79
Avocado Toast
$4.79
Bacon & Cheddar Egg Sandwich
$6.29
Cracked egg, melted cheddar cheese, and applewood bacon on one of our signature bagels.
Bacon, Avocado, Tomato, EW
$6.69
Big Breakfast Burrito
$8.19
Egg & Cheddar Sandwich
$5.99
Cracked egg and melted cheddar cheese on one of our signature bagels.
Farmhouse Egg Sandwich
$6.99
Garden Avocado and Tomato
$6.49
Ham & Swiss Egg Sandwich
$7.39
Cracked egg, melted swiss cheese, and deli ham on one of our signature bagels.
Santa Fe
$6.69
Turkey-Sausage & Cheddar Egg Sandwich
$6.29
Cracked egg, melted cheddar cheese, and turkey sausage on one of our signature bagels.
Twice Baked Hashbrown
$2.49
Lunch
Sweets
Sides
Shmear Tubs
DRINKS
Hot Drinks
Iced Espresso
Cold Brew
Fountain
Coke Products
GRAB N GO
Drinks
Sandwich
CATERING
Nosh Box
Bagel Nosh Box
$31.49
24 Bagels and 4 Tubs of Shmear
Sweets Nosh Box
$35.99
Sweets 1/2 Nosh Box
$17.99
Mixed Bagels and Sweets
$46.99
Breakfast for the Group
$110.99
Lox and Bagels
$97.99
Lunch for the Group
$179.99
Classic Nosh Box
$79.99
Classic Small Nosh Box
$41.99
Signature Nosh Box
$82.49
Signature Small Nosh Box
$44.99
Cookie Box
$21.99
