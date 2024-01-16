Ralph’s Crazy Acres 3445 Rome rd Southwest
FOOD
Starters
- Sample Platter
Small Fried Pickle Chips, 3 Cheese Sticks, Small Okra$14.95
- Loaded Fries
Cheddar Cheese, Bacon Bits and Jalapenos$9.99
- Chicken Quesadilla
Flour wrap with chicken and shredded cheese$9.25
- Cheese Sticks
Mozzarella, breaded in house, fried, with a side of marinara sauce$9.95
- Fried Okra Basket
Fried Okra with a side of your choice of dressing$8.95
- Fried Pickle Chips
Fried Pickles with a side of your choice of dressing$8.95
- Onion Ring Basket
Hand battered onions, fried, served with your choice of dressing$6.95
- French Fry Basket
Hand cut fries, served with a side of your choice of dressing$6.95
- Grilled Cheese
Grilled cheese on Texas toast$5.95
- Buttered Popcorn$3.25
- Shrimp corn dog basket
Six shrimp, hand battered in fair style corn dog batter with crazy sauce$9.95
- Fried Mushrooms
Hand battered mushrooms served with your choice of dressing$8.95
Salads
Entrees
- Hamburger Steak
Fresh beef patty topped with onions served with Okra, toast, and a side salad$13.95
- Chicken Fingers
Fresh chicken breast, cut into strips, hand battered, Served with hand cut fries and honey mustard$9.95
- Hamburger
8oz patty cooked to order$10.95
- Cheeseburger
8oz patty cooked to order$11.95
- Midwest Onion Burger
8 oz patty cooked to order, topped with sautéed onions, Ltop, and your choice of cheese$10.95
- Bacon Cheese Burger
8 ounce patty cooked to order, topped with bacon and Ltop$11.95
- Philly Beef
Fresh in house thinly sliced ribeye Topped with sautéed green peppers, mushrooms, onions, Mayo and provolone cheese on a hoagie roll$11.95
- Philly Chicken
Chopped chicken breast topped with sautéed green peppers, onions, mushrooms, mayo, and provolone cheese on a hoagie roll$10.95
- 6 Wings$7.50
- 12 Wings$14.28
- 18 Wings$19.44
- 24 Wings$25.92
- 36 Wings$38.80
- 42 Wings$45.30
- 48 Wings$51.84
- Swiss Mushroom Burger
8 ounce Patty cooks to order topped with Swiss cheese and sautéed mushrooms$12.50
- Pimento Cheese Burger
8 ounce patty cooked order topped with pimento cheese and L top$12.50
- Jalapeno Bacon Burger
8 ounce patty cooked order topped with bacon, jalapeños, Ltop and your choice of cheese$12.50
- Ralph's Way Burger
8 ounce patty cooked order topped with pepper jack cheese, over easy fried egg, Ltop and mayo$13.25
- Gray's Way
8 ounce patty, Cooked to order, tossed with taco seasoning, Topped with lettuce, tomato, jalapeños, pepper jack cheese, and sour cream$12.25
- Drew's Way
Two 8 ounce patties cooked to order, Topped with avocado, American cheese, bacon, and an over easy egg$16.95
- Brown's Way
8 ounce patty cooked to order, tossed in barbecue sauce topped with fries and American cheese on Texas toast$11.95
- Fried Bologna BLT
Fried bologna with bacon, lettuce, and tomato$11.95
- Chicken Sandwich
Your choice of fried or grilled chicken toppers with lettuce, tomato, and mayo$10.95
- Slaw Dog
Hotdog topped with homemade slaw served with a side of handcut fries$9.95
- Fish And Chips$14.95
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Breaded, chicken breast tossed, and buffalo sauce topped with Lettuce, tomato, and onion wrapped in a tortilla, served with your choice of dressing on the side$10.95
- BLT
Bacon, lettuce, and tomato on bread$9.95
- Fish and shrimp platter
Hand battered Fish with grilled shrimp With hush puppies, fries and slaw$18.95
- Fish and chips
Two pieces of battered fish Served with fries, slaw, hush puppies, and tartar sauce upon request$14.95
- Pimento Cheese Burger
8 ounce patty cooked order topped with pimento cheese and L top$12.50
- Jalapeno Bacon Burger
8 ounce patty cooked order topped with bacon, jalapeños, Ltop and your choice of cheese$12.50
- Ralph's Way Burger
8 ounce patty cooked order topped with pepper jack cheese, over easy fried egg, Ltop and mayo$13.25
- Swiss Mushroom Burger
8 ounce Patty cooks to order topped with Swiss cheese and sautéed mushrooms$12.50
- Bacon Cheese Burger
8 ounce patty cooked to order, topped with bacon and Ltop$11.95
- Cheeseburger
8oz patty cooked to order$11.95
- Midwest Onion Burger
8 oz patty cooked to order, topped with sautéed onions, Ltop, and your choice of cheese$10.95
- Hamburger
8oz patty cooked to order$10.95
- Hamburger Steak
Fresh beef patty topped with onions served with Okra, toast, and a side salad$13.95
- Gray's Way
8 ounce patty, Cooked to order, tossed with taco seasoning, Topped with lettuce, tomato, jalapeños, pepper jack cheese, and sour cream$12.25
- Drew's Way
Two 8 ounce patties cooked to order, Topped with avocado, American cheese, bacon, and an over easy egg$16.95
- Brown's Way
8 ounce patty cooked to order, tossed in barbecue sauce topped with fries and American cheese on Texas toast$11.95