Ralph's 2896 W 12th St N/A
COMBO
- 6 pcs. Jumbo Wings Combo
- 6 Classic Jumbo Wings (Bone-In) with up to 2 flavors - French Fries - Veggie sticks - 1 dip sauces - 12 oz Drink$14.99
- 8 pcs. Jumbo Wings Combo
- 8 Classic Jumbo Wings (Bone-In) with up to 2 flavors - French Fries - Veggie sticks - 1 Dip sauces - 12 oz Drink$17.99
- 10 pcs. Jumbo Wings Combo
- 10 Classic Jumbo Wings (Bone-In) with up to 2 flavors - French Fries - Veggie sticks - 2 Dip sauces - 12 oz Drink$19.99
- 2 pcs. Chicken Combo
- 2 pcs. of Fried Chicken - Side Of Your Choice - Our Signature Coleslaw - 12 oz Drink$10.75OUT OF STOCK
- 3 pcs. Chicken Combo
- 3 pcs. of Fried Chicken - Side Of Your Choice - Our Signature Coleslaw - 12 oz Drink$12.70OUT OF STOCK
- 4 pcs. Chicken Combo
- 4 pcs. of Fried Chicken (Drum, Thigh, Breast & Wing) - Side Of Your Choice - Our Signature Coleslaw - 12 oz Drink$14.99OUT OF STOCK
- Chicken Burger Combo
- Chicken burger - Side Of Your Choice - 12 oz Drink$13.25OUT OF STOCK
- Nashville Hot Chicken Burger Combo
- Nashville Hot Chicken burger - Side Of Your Choice - 12 oz Drink$13.55OUT OF STOCK
- 4 pcs. Tenders Combo
- 4 pcs. of Chicken Tenders - Side Of Your Choice - Our Signature Coleslaw - 1 Dip Sauce - 12 oz Drink$12.95OUT OF STOCK
- 6 pcs. Tenders Combo
- 6 pcs. of Chicken Tenders - Side Of Your Choice - Our Signature Coleslaw - 1 Dip Sauce - 12 oz Drink$14.99OUT OF STOCK
- 8 pcs. Nuggets Combo
- 8 pcs. of Nuggets - Side Of Your Choice - Our Signature Coleslaw - 1 Dip Sauce - 12 oz Drink$10.85OUT OF STOCK
- 12 pcs. Nuggets Combo
- 12 pcs. of Nuggets - Side Of Your Choice - Our Signature Coleslaw - 1 Dip Sauce - 12 oz Drink$13.25OUT OF STOCK
WINGS
- 5 pcs. Jumbo Wings
- 5 Classic Jumbo Wings (Bone-In) - 1 Dip Sauce$9.99
- 8 pcs. Jumbo Wings
- 8 Classic Jumbo Wings (Bone-In) with up to 2 flavors - 1 Dip Sauce$13.99
- 10 pcs. Jumbo Wings
- 10 Classic Jumbo Wings (Bone-In) with up to 2 flavors - 2 Dip Sauce$18.99
- 12 pcs. Jumbo Wings
- 12 Classic Jumbo Wings (Bone-In) with up to 4 flavors - 2 Dip Sauce$21.99
FAMILY MEAL
- 12 pcs. Jumbo Wing's Meal for 2
- 12 Classic Jumbo Wings (Bone-In) with up to 4 flavors - x2 Sides - x2 Veggie Sticks - x2 Dip Sauces - x2 12 oz Drink$25.99
- 16 pcs. Jumbo Wing's Meal for 2
- 16 Classic Jumbo Wings (Bone-In) with up to 4 flavors - x2 Sides - x2 Veggie Sticks - x2 Dip Sauces - x2 12 oz Drink$33.75
- 30 pcs. Jumbo Wings Family Meal
- 30 Classic Jumbo Wings (Bone-In) with up to 3 flavors - Large French Fries - Large Veggie Sticks - Large Coleslaw - 3 Dip Sauces$51.49
- 8 pcs. Chicken Family Meal
- 8 pcs. of Fried Chicken (2 Drum, 2 Thighs, 2 Breasts & 2 Wings) - Extra Large Side Of Your Choice - Extra Large Our Signature Coleslaw - 2L Drink$35.99OUT OF STOCK
- 10 pcs. Chicken Family Meal
- 10 pcs. of Fried Chicken (3 Drum, 3 Thighs, 2 Breasts & 2 Wings) - x2 Large Side Of Your Choice - x2 Large Our Signature Coleslaw - 2L Drink$42.99OUT OF STOCK
- 12 pcs. Chicken Family Meal
- 12 pcs. of Fried Chicken (3 Drum, 3 Thighs, 3 Breasts & 3 Wings) - x2 Large Side Of Your Choice - x2 Large Our Signature Coleslaw - 2L Drink$47.95OUT OF STOCK
- 16 pcs. Chicken Family Meal
- 16 pcs. of Fried Chicken (4 Drum, 4 Thighs, 4 Breasts & 4 Wings) - x2 Large Side Of Your Choice - x2 Large Our Signature Coleslaw - 2L Drink$59.99OUT OF STOCK
PARTY SET
- 40 pcs. Jumbo Wings Party Set
- 30 Classic Jumbo Wings (Bone-In) with up to 4 flavors - Large French Fries - Large Veggie Sticks - Large Coleslaw - 4 Dip Sauces$67.95
- 50 pcs. Jumbo Wings
- 50 Classic Jumbo Wings (Bone-In) with up to 4 flavors - Dips Not Included$75.89
- 50 pcs. Jumbo Wings Party Set
- 50 Classic Jumbo Wings (Bone-In) with up to 4 flavors - 2 Large French Fries - 2 Large Veggie Sticks - 2 Large Coleslaw - 4 Dip Sauces$83.70
- 60 pcs. Jumbo Wings Party Set
- 60 Classic Jumbo Wings (Bone-In) with up to 4 flavors - 2 Large French Fries - 2 Large Veggie Sticks - 2 Large Coleslaw - 4 Dip Sauces$99.45
- 75 pcs. Jumbo Wings
- 75 Classic Jumbo Wings (Bone-In) with up to 4 flavors - Dips Not Included$113.25
- 75 pcs. Jumbo Wings Party Set
- 75 Classic Jumbo Wings (Bone-In) with up to 6 flavors - 3 Large French Fries - 3 Large Veggie Sticks - 3 Large Coleslaw - 6 Dip Sauces$124.95
- 100 pcs. Jumbo Wings
- 100 Classic Jumbo Wings (Bone-In) with up to 4 flavors - Dips Not Included$148.00
- 100 pcs. Jumbo Wings Party Set
- 100 Classic Jumbo Wings (Bone-In) with up to 6 flavors - 4 Large French Fries - 4 Large Veggie Sticks - 4 Large Coleslaw - 8 Dip Sauces$159.85
KIDS MEAL
- 3 pcs. Jumbo Wings Kids Meal
- 3 Classic Jumbo Wings (Bone-In) with up to 1 flavors - Side Of Your Choice - 1 Dip Sauce - MOTT’S Apple Juice$10.50
- 5 pcs. Nuggets Kids Meal
- 5 pcs. of Nuggets - Side Of Your Choice - 1 Dip Sauce - MOTT’S Apple Juice$10.50OUT OF STOCK
- 3 pcs. Tenders Kids Meal
- 3 Tenders - Side Of Your Choice - 1 Dip Sauce - MOTT’S Apple Juice$10.50OUT OF STOCK
SOUPS
SALADS
- Ralph’s Fried Chicken House Salad
- Mixed Greens (Lettuce, Spinach, Aragula), Chicken breast, Cucumbers, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion - Salad Dressing of your choice$13.99OUT OF STOCK
- Cobb Salad
- Spring Mix, Chicken breast, Eggs, Turkey Bacon, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Cherry Tomatoes, Avocado, Red Onion, Corn. - Salad Dressing of your choice$13.99OUT OF STOCK
SIDES
BEVERAGES
SAUCES
FRIED CHICKEN
- 8 pcs. Chicken Only
- 8 pcs. of Fried Chicken (2 Drum, 2 Thighs, 2 Breasts & 2 Wings)$24.99OUT OF STOCK
- 12 pcs. Chicken Only
- 12 pcs. of Fried Chicken (3 Drum, 3 Thighs, 3 Breasts & 3 Wings)$35.99OUT OF STOCK
- 16 pcs. Chicken Only
- 16 pcs. of Fried Chicken (4 Drum, 4 Thighs, 4 Breasts & 4 Wings)$43.49OUT OF STOCK
SANDWICHES
NUGGETS
TENDERS
- 1 pcs. Tenders
- 1 Tenders in our signature breading - 1 Dip Sauce$3.50OUT OF STOCK
- 4 pcs. Tenders
- 4 Tenders in our signature breading - 1 Dip Sauce$9.85OUT OF STOCK
- 6 pcs. Tenders
- 6 Tenders in our signature breading - 1 Dip Sauce$13.75OUT OF STOCK
- 8 pcs. Tenders
- 8 Tenders in our signature breading - 2 Dip Sauce$18.65OUT OF STOCK
- 12 pcs. Tenders
- 12 Tenders in our signature breading - 2 Dip Sauce$22.85OUT OF STOCK