Ramen Hayashi - Clovis
FOOD
Small Bites
Cha su pork or chicken, cabbage slaw, sesame seed and cilantro in between a soft steamed bun
Deep fried jumbo soft-shell crab
Deep fried crispy dark meat chicken with oishi sauce & chili powder
Spam, rice, and pork sung wrapped in seaweed with teriyaki sauce
Deep fried oysters with spicy mayo
Lightly fried shrimp tossed in sweet mirin sauce garnished with cilantro and chili powder
Octopus ball with Japanese mayo, teriyaki sauce, bonito flake and green onion
Homemade mash potato balls filled with corn, spam and cheese drizzled with teriyaki and Japanese mayo
Deep fried vegetable spring roll, served with sweet Thai chili sauce
Crispy chicken and vegetable egg rolls, served with sweet Thai chili sauce
Hand cut sweet corn, green onion, edamame, and egg garnished with furikake. Contains egg and sesame seeds.
Entrees
Pork cha-su, bamboo, wood ear mushrooms, soft boiled egg, green onion, and nori (seaweed). (Thin noodle)
Grilled steak, pan fried egg, hand cut sweet corn, shitake mushroom, green onion, and nori (seaweed). (Thick noodle)
Chicken breast, spinach, hand cut sweet corn, soft boiled egg, green onion, and nori (seaweed). (Thick noodle)
Pork cha-su, bamboo, hand cut sweet corn, soft boiled egg, green onion, and nori (seaweed) in spicy miso broth (non-spicy available). (Thin noodle)
Shrimp, scallop, fish cake, soft boiled egg, shiitake mushroom, spinach, green onion, and nori(seaweed) in shio broth. (Thick noodle)
Hand cut sweet corn, green onion, edamame, and egg garnished with furikake. Contains egg and sesame seeds.
Shrimp, spam, fish cake, carrot, cabbage, green onion, and shiitake mushroom in a brown gravy sauce over crispy ramen noodles
All rice bowls, EXCEPT SALMON, are served with shiitake mushrooms, purple onion, and edamame. Protein is served over steamed white rice, unless upgraded, and your choice of sauce. Salmon is served with a side salad.
Spring mix, carrots, edamame, purple cabbage, and almonds topped with crispy ramen noodle and honey sesame dressing
Pan fried ramen noodle with egg, cabbage, carrot, green onion, shiitake mushroom and purple onion garnished with furikake seasoning and Japanese mayo
Your choice of broth, noodles, and 1 topping.
