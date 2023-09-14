Full Menu

Starter

Cha-Shu

$9.00

Our signature braised pork belly slices

Edamame

$5.00

Boiled soybean

Hourensou Goma Ae

$6.00

Blanched spinach in sesame sauce

Kyuuri Tataki

$6.00Out of stock

Japanese cucumber mildly seasoned with "Shio kouji" (fermented salt)

Namuru

$8.00

Assorted blanched vegetables seasoned with sea salt

Renkon Mentai Ae

$8.00

Lotus root in spicy cod roe dressing

Tsukemono Moriawase

$9.00

Assorted pickled vegetables

Appetizer

Arabiki Sausage

$8.00

Japanese kurobuta sausages

Chicken Karaage

$10.00

Hiroshi's famous fried chicken pieces

Ika Geso Age

$10.00

Fried squid legs

Deep Fried Gyouza

$10.00

Deep fried house made pork dumpling

Hanetsuki Gyouza

$10.00

Our house made pork dumplings with crispy thin crust, served with soy-chili sauce

Mentai Potato

$8.00

Fried potatoes with spicy cod roe sauce

Nankotsu Karaage

$9.00

Fried chicken cartilage

Renkon Chips

$8.00

Lotus root chips

Salt and Pepper Chicken Wings

$9.00

Juicy fried chicken wings sprinkled with Japanese sea salt and pepper

Spicy Chicken Wings

$9.00

Fried chicken wings in our original spicy sauce

Takoyaki

$9.00

A Japanese street festival favourite octopus balls, topped with dried bonito flakes, seaweed powder and red ginger

Salad

Daikon Salad

$10.00

Japanese radish salad with sea salt-sesame oil dressing

House Salad

$10.00

Spring mixed greens with soft boiled egg slices and tomatoes and house dressing

Mizuna Salad

$10.00Out of stock

A refreshing Japanese mustard green salad in house plum shiso dressing

Ramen

Hiroshi Tonkotsu Ramen

$17.00

Our signature hakata style "Tonkotsu" (pork bone broth) with braised Berkshire pork belly slices, marinated soft boiled egg, lotus root, black mushroom, bamboo shoot, green onion and pickled red ginger. Served with thin straight noodles to compliment the r

Tonkotsu Shouyu Ramen

$17.00

Soy sauce based hakata style "Tonkotsu" (pork bone broth) with braised Berkshire pork belly slices, marinated soft boiled egg, lotus root, black mushroom, bamboo shoot, green onion and pickled red ginger. Served with thin straight noodles to compliment the

Shio Ramen

$16.00

Sea salt-based chicken broth with curly noodles topped with braised Berkshire pork belly slices, marinated soft-boiled egg, lotus root, fish cake, bamboo shoot, green onion, and dried seaweed

Shouyu Ramen

$16.00

Soy sauce-based chicken broth with curly noodles topped with braised Berkshire pork belly slices, marinated soft boiled egg, lotus root, fish cake, bamboo shoot, green onion, and dried seaweed

Yuzu Ramen

$17.00

Soy sauce-based chicken broth with curly noodles with a hint of Japanese yuzu citrus pepper topped with braised Berkshire pork belly slices, marinated soft boiled egg, lotus root, fish cake, bamboo shoot, bean sprouts, Bokchoy, green onion, and dried seawe

Miso Ramen

$18.00

A combination of chicken and pork broth with curly noodles mixed with variety of miso (fermented bean paste) topped with braised Berkshire pork belly slices, marinated soft-boiled egg, lotus root, bamboo shoot, corn, cabbage, bean sprouts, chives and green

Tantanmen

$18.00

Our creamy sesame-soy milk based. Tonkotsu broth with curly noodles topped with spicy ground pork, marinated soft-boiled egg, lotus root, bamboo shoot, black mushroom, Bokchoy, bean sprouts, and green onion

Shio Chicken Ramen

$16.00

Sea salt-based chicken broth with curly noodles topped with organic braised chicken slices, marinated soft-boiled egg, lotus root, fish cake, bamboo shoot, green onion, and dried seaweed

Shouyu Chicken Ramen

$16.00

Soy sauce-based chicken broth with curly noodles topped with organic braised chicken slices, marinated soft-boiled egg, lotus root, fish cake, bamboo shoot, green onion, and dried seaweed

Yuzu Chicken Ramen

$17.00

Soy sauce-based chicken broth with curly noodles with a hint of Japanese yuzu citrus pepper topped with organic braised chicken slices, marinated soft-boiled egg, lotus root, fish cake, bamboo shoot, bean sprouts, Bokchoy, green onion, and dried seaweed

Miso Chicken Ramen

$18.00

Chicken broth mixed with variety of miso with curly noodles topped with organic braised chicken, marinated soft-boiled egg, lotus root, bamboo shoot, corn, cabbage, bean sprouts, chives and green onion

Shouyu Vegetarian Ramen

$17.00

Soy sauce-based konbu, shiitake and vegetable broth with curly noodles topped with marinated soft-boiled egg, lotus root, bamboo shoot, bean sprouts, spinach, cabbage, green onion, shiitake mushroom and dried seaweed

Yuzu Vegetarian Ramen

$17.00

Soy sauce-based konbu, shiitake and vegetable broth with curly noodles with a hint of Japanese yuzu citrus pepper topped with marinated soft-boiled egg, lotus root, bamboo shoot, bean sprouts, spinach, cabbage, green onion, shiitake mushroom and dried seaw

Build Your Own

$10.00

Extras

Extra Hiroshi Tonkotsu Broth

$5.00

Extra Tonkotsu Shouyu Broth

$5.00

Extra Shio Broth

$5.00

Extra Shouyu Broth

$5.00

Extra Yuzu Broth

$5.00

Extra Miso Broth

$5.00

Extra Miso Chicken Broth

$5.00

Extra Tantanmen Broth

Extra Shouyu Vegetarian Broth

$5.00

Extra Yuzu Vegetarian Broth

$5.00

Extra Thin Noodle

$5.00

Extra Curly Thick Noodle

$5.00

Extra Pork Chashu

$5.00

Extra Chicken Chashu

$5.00

Extra Spicy Ground Pork

$5.00

Extra Whole Egg

$3.00

Extra Fishcake

$3.00

Extra bamboo

$2.00

Extra Bean Sprouts

$2.00

Extra Bokchoy

$2.00

Extra Cabbage

$2.00

Extra Corn

$2.00

Extra Green Onion

$2.00

Extra Kikurage Mushroom

$2.00

Extra Shiitake Mushroom

$3.00

Extra Lotus Root

$2.00

Extra Seaweed

$2.00

Extra Spinach

$2.00

Drink Menu

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Melon Cream Soda

$4.00

Mango Cream Soda

$4.00

Plum Soda

$4.00

Lemon Soda

$4.00

Yuzu Soda

$4.00

Calpico

$4.00

Ramune

$4.00

Green Tea

$4.00

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Bottled Water

$1.50