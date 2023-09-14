Ramen Hiroshi-San Francisco 322 Kearny Street
Full Menu
Starter
Cha-Shu
Our signature braised pork belly slices
Edamame
Boiled soybean
Hourensou Goma Ae
Blanched spinach in sesame sauce
Kyuuri Tataki
Japanese cucumber mildly seasoned with "Shio kouji" (fermented salt)
Namuru
Assorted blanched vegetables seasoned with sea salt
Renkon Mentai Ae
Lotus root in spicy cod roe dressing
Tsukemono Moriawase
Assorted pickled vegetables
Appetizer
Arabiki Sausage
Japanese kurobuta sausages
Chicken Karaage
Hiroshi's famous fried chicken pieces
Ika Geso Age
Fried squid legs
Deep Fried Gyouza
Deep fried house made pork dumpling
Hanetsuki Gyouza
Our house made pork dumplings with crispy thin crust, served with soy-chili sauce
Mentai Potato
Fried potatoes with spicy cod roe sauce
Nankotsu Karaage
Fried chicken cartilage
Renkon Chips
Lotus root chips
Salt and Pepper Chicken Wings
Juicy fried chicken wings sprinkled with Japanese sea salt and pepper
Spicy Chicken Wings
Fried chicken wings in our original spicy sauce
Takoyaki
A Japanese street festival favourite octopus balls, topped with dried bonito flakes, seaweed powder and red ginger
Salad
Ramen
Hiroshi Tonkotsu Ramen
Our signature hakata style "Tonkotsu" (pork bone broth) with braised Berkshire pork belly slices, marinated soft boiled egg, lotus root, black mushroom, bamboo shoot, green onion and pickled red ginger. Served with thin straight noodles to compliment the r
Tonkotsu Shouyu Ramen
Soy sauce based hakata style "Tonkotsu" (pork bone broth) with braised Berkshire pork belly slices, marinated soft boiled egg, lotus root, black mushroom, bamboo shoot, green onion and pickled red ginger. Served with thin straight noodles to compliment the
Shio Ramen
Sea salt-based chicken broth with curly noodles topped with braised Berkshire pork belly slices, marinated soft-boiled egg, lotus root, fish cake, bamboo shoot, green onion, and dried seaweed
Shouyu Ramen
Soy sauce-based chicken broth with curly noodles topped with braised Berkshire pork belly slices, marinated soft boiled egg, lotus root, fish cake, bamboo shoot, green onion, and dried seaweed
Yuzu Ramen
Soy sauce-based chicken broth with curly noodles with a hint of Japanese yuzu citrus pepper topped with braised Berkshire pork belly slices, marinated soft boiled egg, lotus root, fish cake, bamboo shoot, bean sprouts, Bokchoy, green onion, and dried seawe
Miso Ramen
A combination of chicken and pork broth with curly noodles mixed with variety of miso (fermented bean paste) topped with braised Berkshire pork belly slices, marinated soft-boiled egg, lotus root, bamboo shoot, corn, cabbage, bean sprouts, chives and green
Tantanmen
Our creamy sesame-soy milk based. Tonkotsu broth with curly noodles topped with spicy ground pork, marinated soft-boiled egg, lotus root, bamboo shoot, black mushroom, Bokchoy, bean sprouts, and green onion
Shio Chicken Ramen
Sea salt-based chicken broth with curly noodles topped with organic braised chicken slices, marinated soft-boiled egg, lotus root, fish cake, bamboo shoot, green onion, and dried seaweed
Shouyu Chicken Ramen
Soy sauce-based chicken broth with curly noodles topped with organic braised chicken slices, marinated soft-boiled egg, lotus root, fish cake, bamboo shoot, green onion, and dried seaweed
Yuzu Chicken Ramen
Soy sauce-based chicken broth with curly noodles with a hint of Japanese yuzu citrus pepper topped with organic braised chicken slices, marinated soft-boiled egg, lotus root, fish cake, bamboo shoot, bean sprouts, Bokchoy, green onion, and dried seaweed
Miso Chicken Ramen
Chicken broth mixed with variety of miso with curly noodles topped with organic braised chicken, marinated soft-boiled egg, lotus root, bamboo shoot, corn, cabbage, bean sprouts, chives and green onion
Shouyu Vegetarian Ramen
Soy sauce-based konbu, shiitake and vegetable broth with curly noodles topped with marinated soft-boiled egg, lotus root, bamboo shoot, bean sprouts, spinach, cabbage, green onion, shiitake mushroom and dried seaweed
Yuzu Vegetarian Ramen
Soy sauce-based konbu, shiitake and vegetable broth with curly noodles with a hint of Japanese yuzu citrus pepper topped with marinated soft-boiled egg, lotus root, bamboo shoot, bean sprouts, spinach, cabbage, green onion, shiitake mushroom and dried seaw