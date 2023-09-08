Ramen of York 5051 York Boulevard
Ramen
The Classic (Tonkotsu)
Creamy pork broth, bean sprouts, spinach, green onion, seaweed, black garlic oil and half an egg
The Blaze (Spicy Tonkotsu)
Spicy creamy pork broth, bean sprouts, spinach, green onion, seaweed, black garlic oil and half an egg
The Soul (Shoyu)
Clear chicken broth with shoyu, bamboo shoots, spinach, green onion, seaweed, and half an egg
Vegetable (Vegan)
Vegetable broth with with miso, bean sprouts, baby greens, edamame, mushroom, tofu, corn and broccoli
Mazemen
No broth ramen, cold noodle, ground pork, poached egg, chives, fried onion, dried bonito, bamboo shoots, green onion and chili oil
Vegetarian Mazemen
No broth ramen, cold noodle, soy meat, chives, fried onion, bamboo shoots, green onion and chili oil (poached egg is optional)
Vegan Mazemen
No broth ramen, cold noodle, soy meat, chives, fried onion, bamboo shoots, green onion and chili oil
Tsukemen Dippin noodle
Cold noodle, creamy pork broth and fish broth, bean sprouts, spinach, green onion, seaweed and half an egg
Rice Bowls
Pork belly rice bowl
grilled pork pieces, half an egg, green onion, red ginger, fried jalapeno and eel sauce
Chicken karaage rice bowl
deep fried chicken, green onion, red ginger, terriyaki, spicy aioli and avocado
Mabo tofu rice bowl
Tofu, eggplant, broccoli, green onion, and red ginger in a spicy soy bean sauce.
Spicy tuna rice bowl
Spicy raw tuna, avocado, fried onion, green seaweed on a bed of rice and mixed greens
Chicken chashu rice bowl
Chicken chasu, green onion, red ginger, avocado, broccoli tempura and terriyaki sauce
Starters
Edamame
salted soy beans
Mini pork bun
pork belly, pickled red onion and green onion
Cucumber crab salad
furikake, house vinegarette and kani
Crisy rice with spicy tuna
avocado, jalapeno, eel sauce
Karaage Starter
deep fried chicken and spicy aioli sauce
Green salad
baby greens, edamame, corm, seaweed salad, quinoa and onion ginger dressing
Gyoza
housemade juicy pork dumplin
Sesame balls
sweet red bean filling
Sushi
California Roll
Kani, avocado and cucumber
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy raw tuna and cucumber
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Fried shrimp, kani, cucmber, avocado and eel sauce
Spicy Tuna Avocado Tempura Roll
Spicy raw tuna, avocado deep fried and topped with spicy aiol, eel sauce and green onions
Crunchy Roll
Fried shrimp, cucumber, avocado topped with tempura crumbs and eel sauce
Lemon Roll
Fried shrimp, avocado, spicy tuna and sliced lemon on top