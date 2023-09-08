Popular Items

Sesame balls

$4.25

sweet red bean filling

Spicy tuna rice bowl

$8.95

Spicy raw tuna, avocado, fried onion, green seaweed on a bed of rice and mixed greens

Crisy rice with spicy tuna

$7.25

avocado, jalapeno, eel sauce


Ramen

The Classic (Tonkotsu)

$15.50

Creamy pork broth, bean sprouts, spinach, green onion, seaweed, black garlic oil and half an egg

The Blaze (Spicy Tonkotsu)

$15.95

Spicy creamy pork broth, bean sprouts, spinach, green onion, seaweed, black garlic oil and half an egg

The Soul (Shoyu)

$15.50

Clear chicken broth with shoyu, bamboo shoots, spinach, green onion, seaweed, and half an egg

Vegetable (Vegan)

$15.75

Vegetable broth with with miso, bean sprouts, baby greens, edamame, mushroom, tofu, corn and broccoli

Mazemen

$14.95

No broth ramen, cold noodle, ground pork, poached egg, chives, fried onion, dried bonito, bamboo shoots, green onion and chili oil

Vegetarian Mazemen

$14.95

No broth ramen, cold noodle, soy meat, chives, fried onion, bamboo shoots, green onion and chili oil (poached egg is optional)

Vegan Mazemen

$14.95

No broth ramen, cold noodle, soy meat, chives, fried onion, bamboo shoots, green onion and chili oil

Tsukemen Dippin noodle

$16.75

Cold noodle, creamy pork broth and fish broth, bean sprouts, spinach, green onion, seaweed and half an egg

Rice Bowls

Pork belly rice bowl

$8.25

grilled pork pieces, half an egg, green onion, red ginger, fried jalapeno and eel sauce

Chicken karaage rice bowl

$7.95

deep fried chicken, green onion, red ginger, terriyaki, spicy aioli and avocado

Mabo tofu rice bowl

$8.25

Tofu, eggplant, broccoli, green onion, and red ginger in a spicy soy bean sauce.

Spicy tuna rice bowl

$8.95

Spicy raw tuna, avocado, fried onion, green seaweed on a bed of rice and mixed greens

Chicken chashu rice bowl

$11.50

Chicken chasu, green onion, red ginger, avocado, broccoli tempura and terriyaki sauce

Starters

Edamame

$4.75

salted soy beans

Mini pork bun

$4.95

pork belly, pickled red onion and green onion

Cucumber crab salad

$7.25

furikake, house vinegarette and kani

Crisy rice with spicy tuna

$7.25

avocado, jalapeno, eel sauce

Karaage Starter

$7.75

deep fried chicken and spicy aioli sauce

Green salad

$7.50

baby greens, edamame, corm, seaweed salad, quinoa and onion ginger dressing

Gyoza

$6.95

housemade juicy pork dumplin

Sesame balls

$4.25

sweet red bean filling

Sushi

California Roll

$5.00

Kani, avocado and cucumber

Spicy Tuna Roll

$6.50

Spicy raw tuna and cucumber

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$7.25

Fried shrimp, kani, cucmber, avocado and eel sauce

Spicy Tuna Avocado Tempura Roll

$13.95

Spicy raw tuna, avocado deep fried and topped with spicy aiol, eel sauce and green onions

Crunchy Roll

$10.50

Fried shrimp, cucumber, avocado topped with tempura crumbs and eel sauce

Lemon Roll

$13.95

Fried shrimp, avocado, spicy tuna and sliced lemon on top

Avocado Roll

$5.95

Combo Rice Bowl

Combo Pork belly rice bowl with green salad

$8.95

Combo Karaage rice bowl with green salad

$8.95

Combo Mabo tofu rice bowl with green salad

$8.95

Combo Spicy tuna rice bowl with green salad

$9.95

Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Perrier

$2.95

Cucumber Mint Yuzunade

$3.75

Iced Green Tea

$2.75

Hot Tea

$2.50

Liqour

Bottled Sapporo 12 oz

$3.95

Draft Sapporo 16 oz

$5.49

Chica Sake Cup

$6.50

Nigori Sake

$14.99