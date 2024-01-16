Ramie
Bread Course
An Choi
- Mam Kho Quẹt Small$17.00
- Mam Kho Quẹt Large$23.00
Seasonal vegetables, sardine, and serrano chili
- Goi Ca$24.00
Tamarind sorbet, kumquat, and lotus root chips
- Mosaic Bo Tai Chanh$24.00
Watercress, shallots, fried garlic, kumquat nuoc cham, and seared ribeye
- Nam Chiên Nước Mắm Chay$21.00
Mushroom valute, lime fish sauce reduction
- Banh Cuon Tom$21.00
Shrimp head, cheese, rice roll, fried shallots, tiger shrimp, ground pork, woodear mushroom, and nuoc cham
- Canh Khoai Mo Risosto$23.00
Puree kabocha, pork meatballs, toasted pumpkin seeds, and grilled kale
- Com Chay$15.00
Bar Menu
Cocktails
- Cốm$18.00
Green tea-infused gin, calamansi, Bandoeng pandan liqueur, lemon, egg white
- Nghiện$18.00
Suntory Toki Whisky, Song Cai Amaro, rice paddy, blanco & dry vermouth, yuzu bitters
- đắng$17.00
Mezcal, bitter melon, quina blanc, red bitter amaro, rojo vermouth
- Nhâm Nhi$17.00
Baigur Gin, blanco vermouth, manzanilla, Seville orange bitters, rau ram oil
- Ngọt Ngào$19.00
Bourbon, corn liqueur, fish mint demerara, aromatic & orange bitters
- Nhãn Hồng$16.00
Longan shochu, rose, kumquat, lemon bitters, soda
- Hoa Anh Túc$16.00
Tequila, peppercorn, tangerine, garlic chive, lime, red aperitivo
Sparkling Wine
- 2023 La Staffa Mai Sentito Sparkling G$15.00
Prosecco/Italy. Light crisp with golden apple, honey, and white peach
- 2021 ‘Bombolles’ Pét Nat Rosé G$17.00
Prosecco/Italy. Light crisp with golden apple, honey, and white peach
- 2023 La Staffa Mai Sentito Sparkling BTL$70.00
Sauvignon blanc/Marlborough, New Zealand. Citrus, grassy, and grapefruit
- 2021 ‘Bombolles’ Pét Nat Rosé BTL$80.00
Sauvignon blanc/Marlborough, New Zealand. Citrus, grassy, and grapefruit
Skin Contact Wine - Rose/Orange
White Wine
Red Wine
- 2019 ‘Les Petits Bois’ Moulin a Vent$18.00
Pinot noir/Willamette valley, CA 2021. Aromas of red cherries, raspberries, and a hint of earthy notes and flavors of ripe fruit, vanilla, and a touch of spice, with silky tannins and a lingering finish
- 2022 Fossil & Fawn Pinot Noir$17.00
Pinot noir/Willamette valley, CA 2021. Aromas of red cherries, raspberries, and a hint of earthy notes and flavors of ripe fruit, vanilla, and a touch of spice, with silky tannins and a lingering finish
- 2023 Bodegas Krontiras miKron Malbec$15.00
Cabernet sauvignon/Columbia valley, WA, 2019. Red fruits, raspberry, dried strawberry, and baking spices
- 2019 ‘Les Petits Bois’ Moulin a Vent BTL$85.00
Cabernet sauvignon/Columbia valley, WA, 2019. Red fruits, raspberry, dried strawberry, and baking spices
- 2022 Fossil & Fawn Pinot Noir BTL$80.00
Malbec/Argentina. Dense, dark red, with powerful, concentrated, supple and persistent, ripe plums, cherries, and french oak notes
- 2023 Bodegas Krontiras miKron Malbec BTL$65.00
Malbec/Argentina. Dense, dark red, with powerful, concentrated, supple and persistent, ripe plums, cherries, and french oak notes
Spirits
- Aqara Agave de Los Andes Plateado$20.00
- Banhez Joven Mezcal (Well)$13.00
- Casamigos Anejo$23.00
- Casamigos Blanco$20.00
- Casamigos Reposado$22.00
- Clase Azul Mezcal$48.00
- Clase Azul Reposado$38.00
- Del Maguey Vida Mezcal$13.00
- Don Julio 1942$66.00
- Don Julio Blanco Tequlia$22.00
- Don Julio Reposado Tequila$21.00
- Espolon Blanco Tequila$12.00
- Espolon Reposado Tequila$13.00
- La Gritona Tequila$17.00
- Lunazul Anejo Tequila$12.00
- Lunazul Blanco Tequila (Well)$10.00
- Milagro Silver Tequila$13.00
- Nuestra Soledad San Baltazar Mezcal$22.00
- Patron Silver$20.00
- Rey Campero Mezcal$14.00
- Siete Leguas Blanco$22.00
- Teremana Blanco Tequila$11.00
- Teremana Reposado Tequila$11.00
- Amaro Lucano$14.00
- Ancho Reyes Verde$13.00
- Aperol$12.00
- Averna Amaro$12.00
- Aveze$14.00
- Bandoeng Pandan Liqueur$15.00
- Borghetti Espresso Liqueur$13.00
- Braulio Amaro$13.00
- Campari$12.00
- Casoni 1814 Aperitivo$12.00
- Cointreau$19.00
- Domaine de Canton$12.00
- Fernet Branca$14.00
- Giffard Creme de Violette$13.00
- Grand Marnier$14.00
- Green Chartreuse$28.00
- Jade 1901 Absinthe$30.00
- Negroni Bitter$12.00
- New Deal Coffee Liqueur$12.00
- New Deal Ginger Liqueur$12.00
- Nixta Corn Liqueur$15.00
- Nixta Licor de Elote$12.00
- Nonino Amaro$19.00
- Pimm's$12.00
- Sidetrack Yuzu Liqueur$15.00
- Skinos Gum Liqueur$14.00
- St. George Pear Liqueur$15.00
- St. Germain$13.00
- Strega$14.00
- Vergnano Cioco Amaro$13.00
- Angel's Envy Bourbon$15.00
- Basil Hayden's Bourbon$18.00
- Blanton's Bourbon$25.00
- Buffalo Trace Bourbon$11.00
- E.H Taylor Bourbon$18.00
- Eagle Rare Bourbon$17.00
- Elmer T. Lee Bourbon$25.00
- Four Roses Single Barrel Bourbon$17.00
- Knob Creek Bourbon$15.00
- Knob Creek Rye$15.00
- Larceny Bourbon (Well)$12.00
- Little Book Bourbon$50.00
- Maker's 46 Bourbon$15.00
- Maker's Mark Bourbon$12.00
- Michter's Bourbon$15.00
- Michter's Rye$15.00
- Old Fitzgerald$45.00
- Russell's Reserve 10yr Bourbon$15.00
- Russell's Reserve 6yr Rye$16.00
- Sazerac 6yr Rye$13.00
- Weller 12 Year$27.00
- Weller Antique 107$20.00
- Weller Full Proof$50.00
- Weller Special Reserve$20.00
- Westland American Whiskey$19.00
- Whistlepig 6yr Rye$18.00
- Woodford Reserve Bourbon$18.00
- Baigur Vietnamese Gin$15.00
- Big Gin London Dry$11.00
- Bombay Sapphire Gin$11.00
- Boodles Gin$12.00
- Botanist Gin$14.00
- Empress Elderflower Gin$14.00
- Hendrick's Gin$15.00
- Roku Gin$13.00
- Sipsmith Sloe Gin$14.00
- Song Cai Floral Gin$14.00
- Song Cai London Dry Gin$14.00
- Song Cai Roselle Gin$15.00
- Sun Liquor Gin (Well)$10.00
- Tanqueray Ten Gin$14.00
- Green Spot Irish Whisky$19.00
- Jameson$13.00
- AO Suntory Whiskey$25.00
- Fuji Japanese Whisky$23.00
- Hakushu 12 Years Single Malt Suntory Whisky$49.00
- Hibiki Harmony Whisky$35.00
- Suntory Toki Japanese Whisky$14.00
- Yamasaki 12 Year Suntory Whisky$45.00
- Melati Classic N/A Spirit$12.00
- Melati Fresh N/A Spirit$12.00
- Pathfinder N/A Spirit$12.00
- Diplomatico Silver Rum$13.00
- Gosling's Black Rum$10.00
- Novo Fogo Cachaca$13.00
- Plantation 3 Star Rum (Well)$10.00
- Tanduay Asian Rum$11.00
- Ten To One Dark Rum$15.00
- Ten To One White Rum$14.00
- Balvenie Doublewood Scotch$23.00
- Bruichladdich Classic Laddie Scotch$22.00
- Glenfiddich 12yr Scotch$20.00
- Glenlivet 12yr Scotch$17.00
- Johnnie Walker Black$15.00
- Lagavulin 16yr Scotch$34.00
- Macallan Double Cask Scotch$30.00
- Monkey Shoulder Scotch (Well)$14.00
- Oban 14yr Scotch$34.00
- Iichiko Silhouette Shochu$12.00
- Iichiko Saiten Shochu$13.00
- Cocchi Bianco$13.00
- Lacuesta Rojo Vermouth$12.00
- Lustau Blanco Vermouth$12.00
- Mancino Sakura Vermouth$15.00
- Manzanilla Sherry$10.00
- Mattei Cap Corse Blanc$13.00
- Yzaguirre Dry Vermouth$11.00
- Grey Goose Vodka$12.00
- Haku Vodka$13.00
- Ketel One Vodka$12.00
- Rekya Vodka$11.00
- Sun Liquor Vodka (Well)$10.00
- Hennessy VSOP Cognac$23.00