Ramon’s
Starters
- Chips and Salsa$6.00
house fried corn chips molcajete Salsa
- Guacamole$8.00
serve with house fried corn chips.
- Ceviche$16.00
tender red Shrimp, tomatoes, cucumber, avocado and cilantro.
- Queso Fundido$12.00
Jack & Oaxaca cheese, poblano peppers, onions top with pork chorizo serve with handmade tortillas.
- Quesadilla$10.00
jack cheese,corn,onions,peppers
- 3 Cheese Nachos$12.00
Melted jack, cheddar and Oaxaca cheese, house fried chips with beans, garnish with salsa, fresh jalapeños, sour cream and guacamole. Add chicken tinga, asada steak or carnitas for additional price.
NEW Tacos
- Street Tacos 4e$11.00
protein top with onions, cilantro on a corn tortilla
- Tacos De pollo 2ea$13.00
Organic grilled chicken tacos served on a soft corn tortilla and garnish with avocado, pico de gallo and cilantro. With a side of rice and beans.
- Shrimp Taco 2ea$14.00
Sear Shrimp,cabbage,onios, cilantro
- Mulita 2ea$8.00
two corn tortilla w/ cheese
- Doble T Tacos 2ea$12.00
corn tortilla, beans wrap on a flour tortilla.
- Guero Tacos 2ea$12.00
ground beef or potatoes, lettuce, pico de gallo, mix cheese.
TAPAS
- Pan Con Ajo$4.00
Garlic paste,bread
- Pan Con tomate$5.00
bread garlic,crush tomato
- Pan Con Jamon$6.00
grill bread with ham
- Olivas$6.00
olives,capers berries,peppers,garlic
- Empanada$10.00
beef&cilantro w/salsa
- Patatas Bravas$12.00
raosted potatoes w/bravas sauce
- Gambas Al Ajillo$16.00
tender shrimp saute in Garlic
- Choriso Con Pan$18.00
Sauté Spanish chorizo with bell peppers and bread.
- Clams en vino$18.00
Steamed manila clams, white wine sauce and bread.
- Jamon y Queso Board$23.00
ham,manchego,olives,alomnds,
- Canasta de Pan$5.00
Grill bread in a basket
SALADS
- Del Jardin Gargen salad$8.00
Romane Chop, red onions, green chickpea, tomatoes, cucumbers w/ olive oil-sherry Vinaigrette.
- Olivos y Tomate$12.00
cucumber,tomatoes,red onions,olives
- Tostada Salad$13.00
romaine,cabbage,cucumber,beans
- Elote Caesar$12.00
romaine, charred corn, poblano, pepitas and tomatillo dressing.
ENTREES
- La Ranchera Plate$24.00
Grill Asada steak serve with rice and beans. Handmade tortillas guacamole and pico.
- Carnitas Plate$24.00
Crispy marinate carnitas serve with refried beans Mexican rice, pico de gallo, guacamole, handmade tortillas and salsa.
- Enchiladas Cheese$14.00
two cheese enchiladas with your choice of sauce, rice and beans.