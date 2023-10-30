Ramos Tex-Mex Restaurant #3
Breakfast
Pancakes
Breakfast Omelet
Two egg omelet style filled with cheese, your choice of chicken or steak beef fajita. Topped with your choice of sauce
Two eggs omelet style filled with onions, tomato, mushrooms, zucchini, yellow squash cheese and your choice of sauce
Breakfast Tacos
Breakfast Side Orders
Breakfast Plate
Two eggs any style, strips of bacon, refried beans, breakfast potatoes and a flour or corn tortilla
Two scrambled eggs mixed with our style chorizo. Served with beans, potatoes and flour or corn tortillas
Two eggs any style topped with our own ranchero sauce and two homemade flour or corn tortillas
Corn tortillas chips covered with our green tomatillo sauce, Monterey white cheese and two eggs any style on top
Two eggs mixed with corn tortilla, chips, onions, serranos peppers, tomatoes, three cheese mixed, beans, potatoes and choice of tortillas
Our migas blend, served with your choice of beef or chicken fajita meat, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, grilled onions and beans
Two eggs any style or migas on top of two toasted English muffins with grilled ham, chile con queso and spicy pico de gallo
Two eggs any style served with bacon or sausage
Breakfast Burritos
Food
Appetizers
Queso topped with ground beef, pico de gallo and guacamole
Our large family platter comes with four bean and cheese nachos, four flautas, one chicken quesadilla with chili con queso, lettuce, tomato, jalapeños, sour cream and guacamole
Our signature chili con queso, topped with steak fajita, guacamole and jalapeños
Salads
Six tender chicken, mixed greens topped with our hand-breaded chicken tenders, chopped with cheese, tomato and sliced avocado
Steak or chicken fajita, mixed green, cheese, tomatoes and guacamole
Six grilled shrimp on mixed greens topped with chopped tomato, cucumber and sliced avocado
Ground beef
Soups
Our homemade chicken broth with pieces of chicken breast, cheese, cilantro, avocado and tortilla strips. Served with your choice of handmade corn or flour tortillas
Fajitas
Shrimp, beef & chicken mixed on the grill
Nachos
Sandwiches
our classic cheeseburger loaded with mushrooms and bacon
8 oz black angus beef patty served with a side of fries , lettuce , tomatoe ,pickles , onions , mustard and mayonaise
6 oz patty hand-formed ground beef grilled with cheese
6 oz chicken fillet marinated with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayonnaise and pickles
Tacos
Three roasted chicken or ground beef crispy taco with lettuce, tomato and cheese. Served with rice and refried beans or charro
Two beef or chicken fajita tacos, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese and guacamole, served with choice of refried beans, charros or black beans
Two grilled shrimp tacos filled with mixed, cabbage, and our creamy jalapeño ranch sauce. Served with rice, your choice of beans or mixed salad
Kids Menu
Two Cheese Quesadillas. Served with rice and beans or mac & cheese
Served with your choice of fries or mac & cheese
One Cheese Enchilada with Ranchero Sauce. Served with your choice rice and beans
Served with your choice of fries or mac & cheese
House Specials
Grill chicken over green chile sauce, topped with a slice of bacon, melted monterrey cheese. Served with grilled veggies and rice.
Our crispy tacos fried to golden brown. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, rice and your choice of beans
Chimichanga filled with roasted chicken, cheese, green chilies and onion. Choice of sauce, topped with a drizzle of sour cream. Served with rice and refried or charro beans
Two hand-breaded strips of tilapia tacos filled with cabbage and creamy jalapeño sauce. Served with salad, rice or beans
Grilled steak a la mexicana with tomatoes, onions and serrano peppers. Topped with Monterrey cheese, sour cream and guacamole. Served with rice and your choice of beans, hand made flour or corn tortillas
8 oz grilled pork chop topped with grilled onions, serranos and tomatoes. Served with guacamole, salad, rice and your choice of beans and tortillas
Hand-breaded grilled chicken topped with grilled bell peppers, mushrooms, onion and melted cheese and your choice of sauce. Served with rice and choice of beans
A rich and creamy avocado stuffed with seasoned roasted chicken and cheese, coated with cracker crumbs and fried until golden. Served with rice, refried or charro beans and your choice of sauce
Quesadillas
Burritos
Filled with fajita meat and cheese with your choice of sauce and beans
Filled with your choice of roasted chicken, ground beef or carne guisada and refried beans. Topped with melted cheese and your choice of sauce
Chili Rellenos
Two of our roasted Anaheim peppers with your choice of meat and sauce
Enchiladas
Two of our hand-rolled enchiladas with your choice of meat, choice of beans and choice of sauce
Combinations
Choice of one chili relleno and one enchilada
Two cheese enchiladas with tex-mex sauce, two chicken flautas, one soft or crispy taco and sour cream
One beef enchilada with ranchero, one chicken enchilada with tomatillo, one cheese enchilada with tex-mex
One cheese enchilada with tex-mex sauce, 1 chicken chalupa. Served with rice and choice of beans
One cheese enchilada with tex-mex sauce, one ground beef crispy taco. Served with rice and choice of beans
One shrimp relleno with ranchero and two shrimp quesadillas
Specials
Side Orders
Ala Cart orders
Monday - Friday Special
Cocktails
Margaritas
Classic Cocktails
Our secret martini mixed, squeezed fresh lime juice, choice of any Top Shelve tequila and Grand Marnier
1800 Silver Tequila 100% Agave Azul, Gran Gala, squeezed fresh lime juice topped with sweet and sour
Our style frozen margarita, topped with a baby Corona
Specialty Cocktails
Piña colada mixed, coconut Malibu rum, simple bar syrup and pineapple juice
Bacardi rum, Blue Curacao, pineapple juice and a splash of Sprite topped with a cherry
Grey Goose vodka and orange juice
Our signature Michelada mixed with your beer preference
House tequila, rum, gin, vodka, triple sec, sweet and sour topped with a splash of Coke
Jimador Silver 100% Agave, squeezed fresh lime juice, grapefruit juice, Topo soda and a pinch of salt
Bacardi rum, white rum, passion fruit lemon juice, lime juice, bar syrup, and grenadine