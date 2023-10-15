Ramunto's Brick & Brew Pizza 101 Mill Road
BEVERAGE NON ALCOHOLIC
CALZONE
CHEESE CALZONE
stuffed with ricotta & mozzarella, brushed w/extra virgin olive oil
BUFFALO CHIX CALZONE
spicy chicken, mozzarella, buffalo sauce served w/side of ranch or blue cheese dressing
CHIX BACON RANCH CALZONE
chicken, bacon, broccoli, tomato, caramelized onion, ranch dressing, ricotta & mozzarella, brushed w/extra virgin olive oil
EGGPLANT PARM CALZONE
breaded fresh eggplant, tomato, garlic, ricotta & mozzarella, red sauce, brushed w/extra virgin olive oil
MEAT LOVER'S CALZONE
meatball, sausage, bacon, ham & pepperoni, ricotta & mozzarella, brushed w/extra virgin olive oil
VEGGIE LOVER'S CALZONE
mushroom, black olive, tomato, onion, broccoli, garlic, ricotta & mozzarella, brushed w/extra virgin olive oil
WHIMPY SKIMPY CALZONE
chopped spinach, black olives, pepperoni, ricotta & mozzarella, brushed w/extra virgin olive oil
PIZZA
BYO NEW YORK CHEESE
hand tossed traditional New York classic brings the basic combination of dough, sauce & cheese to a new level of perfection!
BYO SICILIAN CHEESE
thick crust pizza, twice-baked & smothered with mozzarella, olive oil, fresh garlic & red sauce.
BYO GARLIC KNOT CHEESE
start w/ a Garlic Knot crust and add your favorite toppings
GLUTEN FREE CRUST
small single serving portion/ add up to 6 toppings
BBQ CHICKEN
chicken, bacon & mozzarella w/tangy BBQ sauce
BUFFALO CHICKEN
spicy chicken, mozzarella, buffalo sauce served w/side of ranch or blue chesse dressing
CHICKEN BACON RANCH
chicken, bacon, broccoli, tomato, caramelized onion & mozzarella w/ranch dressing
CHICKEN SPINACH
chicken, fresh spinach, garlic, olive oil, mozzarella and red sauce
EGGPLANT PARM PIE
breaded fresh eggplant, tomato, garlic, ricotta and mozzarella w/olive oil & red sauce
FAMOUS GARLIC KNOT PIE
perfect combination of sliced tomato, garlic, Parmesan, mozzarella & red sauce, surrounded by a halo of garlic knot crust!
GREEK
fresh spinach, roasted red pepper, kalamata olives, feta & mozzarella cheese, fresh garlic & olive oil
HAWAIIAN
ham, pineapple & mozzarella with red sauce
MARGHERITA PIZZA
classic pie w/sliced tomato, basil & fresh buffalo mozzarella
MEAT LOVER'S
meatball, bacon, ham, pepperoni, sausage & mozzarella with red sauce
MIGHTY ATOM
Italian sausage, Portobello mushroom, roasted red pepper, onion, tomato & mozzarella, w/garlic pesto
OLD WORLD
garlic, tomato, Parmesan & mozzarella w/pesto sauce
PORTOBELLO
portobello mushroom, red onion, tomato, garlic & mozzarella w/olive oil
SPINACH ARTICHOKE
your favorite creamy, savory spinach artichoke dip and Ramunto's dough, make a great couple
THAI CHICKEN
chicken, broccoli, carrot, red onion and mozzarella w/sweet, yet spicy Thai chili sauce
THREE CHEESE WHITE
fresh garlic, ricotta, mozzarella & Parmesan w/olive oil
VERMONTER
Granny Smith apple, bacon, caramelized onion, cheddar & mozzarella with rosemary infused olive oil and a drizzle of local VT Honey
VEGGIE LOVER'S
tomato, black olive, green pepper, mushroom, onion, broccoli, fresh garlic & mozzarella with red sauce
WORKS
pepperoni, sausage, bacon, meatball, tomato, mushroom, black olive, onion, green pepper & mozzarella with red sauce
HALF & HALF SPECIALTY PIZZA
Can't decide? Choose 2
SLICE SPECIALTY OF THE DAY
SALADS
HOUSE SALAD SMALL
mixed greens, tomato, red onion, carrot, cucumber, broccoli, radish, mushroom & croutons
HOUSE SALAD LARGE
mixed greens, tomato, red onion, carrot, cucumber, broccoli, radish, mushroom & croutons
CAESAR SALAD SMALL
crisp romaine lettuce, shaved Pecorino Romano & croutons
CAESAR SALAD LARGE
crisp romaine lettuce, shaved Pecorino Romano & croutons
BUFFALO CHIX SALAD SMALL
mixed greens, tomato, red onion, carrot, cucumber, broccoli, radish, mushroom & croutons topped w/ chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce
BUFFALO CHIX SALAD LARGE
mixed greens, tomato, red onion, carrot, cucumber, broccoli, radish, mushroom & croutons topped w/ chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce
GREEK SALAD SMALL
mixed greens, red onion, cucumber, roasted red pepper, kalamata olive, artichoke hearts, feta cheese & croutons
GREEK SALAD LARGE
mixed greens, red onion, cucumber, roasted red pepper, kalamata olive, artichoke hearts, feta cheese & croutons
COBB SALAD SMALL
mixed greens, tomato, red onion, carrot, cucumber, broccoli, radish, mushroom, topped w / chicken breast, bacon, egg, cheddar & croutons
COBB SALAD LARGE
mixed greens, tomato, red onion, carrot, cucumber, broccoli, radish, mushroom, topped w / chicken breast, bacon, egg, cheddar & croutons
SPINACH SALAD SMALL
baby spinach topped w/ walnuts, dried cranberries, bacon, hard boiled egg
SPINACH SALAD LARGE
baby spinach topped w/ walnuts, dried cranberries, bacon, hard boiled egg
ARUGULA SALAD SMALL
bed of arugula topped w/ shaved Parmesan, walnuts & Granny Smith Apples, served w/ side of lemon, olive oil & garlic dressing
ARUGULA SALAD LARGE
bed of arugula topped w/ shaved Parmesan, walnuts & Granny Smith Apples, served w/ side of lemon, olive oil & garlic dressing
SIDES
STARTERS
GARLIC KNOTS
baked & tossed in garlic, olive oil and Parmesan
CINNAMON KNOTS
Warm bundles of dough tossed in cinnamon sugar glaze
BREW CITY CHICKEN WINGS
crispy fried, served w/celery & carrot stix
MOZZARELLA STICKS
served w/Ramunto's marinara sauce
BASKET OF FRIES
crispy, straight cut
ONION RINGS
crispy and delicious
CHIX TENDERS SM
tender, tasty, kid approved
CHIX TENDERS SM, W/Fries
CHIX TENDERS LG
tender, tasty, kid approved
CHIX TENDERS LG, W/Fries
CHICKEN PARM SKILLET
baked in cast iron skillet, smothered in marinara, mozzarella & Parmesan
EGGPLANT PARM SKILLET
baked in cast iron skillet, smothered in marinara, mozzarella & Parmesan
MEATBALL PARM SKILLET
baked in cast iron skillet, smothered in marinara, mozzarella & Parmesan