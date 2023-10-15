BEVERAGE NON ALCOHOLIC

2 LITER SODA

$3.95

COLD BEVERAGE BOTTLES VARIETY

$2.95

CALZONE

CHEESE CALZONE

$18.95

stuffed with ricotta & mozzarella, brushed w/extra virgin olive oil

BUFFALO CHIX CALZONE

$20.95

spicy chicken, mozzarella, buffalo sauce served w/side of ranch or blue cheese dressing

CHIX BACON RANCH CALZONE

$22.95

chicken, bacon, broccoli, tomato, caramelized onion, ranch dressing, ricotta & mozzarella, brushed w/extra virgin olive oil

EGGPLANT PARM CALZONE

$20.95

breaded fresh eggplant, tomato, garlic, ricotta & mozzarella, red sauce, brushed w/extra virgin olive oil

MEAT LOVER'S CALZONE

$22.95

meatball, sausage, bacon, ham & pepperoni, ricotta & mozzarella, brushed w/extra virgin olive oil

VEGGIE LOVER'S CALZONE

$20.95

mushroom, black olive, tomato, onion, broccoli, garlic, ricotta & mozzarella, brushed w/extra virgin olive oil

WHIMPY SKIMPY CALZONE

$20.95

chopped spinach, black olives, pepperoni, ricotta & mozzarella, brushed w/extra virgin olive oil

DESSERTS

BROWNIE ALONE

$3.95

CANNOLI

$4.95

crisp Italian shell filled w/spiced cream

PIZZA

BYO NEW YORK CHEESE

$17.95

hand tossed traditional New York classic brings the basic combination of dough, sauce & cheese to a new level of perfection!

BYO SICILIAN CHEESE

$22.95

thick crust pizza, twice-baked & smothered with mozzarella, olive oil, fresh garlic & red sauce.

BYO GARLIC KNOT CHEESE

$23.95

start w/ a Garlic Knot crust and add your favorite toppings

GLUTEN FREE CRUST

$15.00

small single serving portion/ add up to 6 toppings

BBQ CHICKEN

$22.95

chicken, bacon & mozzarella w/tangy BBQ sauce

BUFFALO CHICKEN

$22.95

spicy chicken, mozzarella, buffalo sauce served w/side of ranch or blue chesse dressing

CHICKEN BACON RANCH

CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$24.95

chicken, bacon, broccoli, tomato, caramelized onion & mozzarella w/ranch dressing

CHICKEN SPINACH

$22.95

chicken, fresh spinach, garlic, olive oil, mozzarella and red sauce

EGGPLANT PARM PIE

$23.95

breaded fresh eggplant, tomato, garlic, ricotta and mozzarella w/olive oil & red sauce

FAMOUS GARLIC KNOT PIE

FAMOUS GARLIC KNOT PIE

$23.95

perfect combination of sliced tomato, garlic, Parmesan, mozzarella & red sauce, surrounded by a halo of garlic knot crust!

GREEK

GREEK

$24.95

fresh spinach, roasted red pepper, kalamata olives, feta & mozzarella cheese, fresh garlic & olive oil

HAWAIIAN

$24.95

ham, pineapple & mozzarella with red sauce

MARGHERITA PIZZA

$24.95

classic pie w/sliced tomato, basil & fresh buffalo mozzarella

MEAT LOVER'S

$25.95

meatball, bacon, ham, pepperoni, sausage & mozzarella with red sauce

MIGHTY ATOM

MIGHTY ATOM

$24.95

Italian sausage, Portobello mushroom, roasted red pepper, onion, tomato & mozzarella, w/garlic pesto

OLD WORLD

$22.95

garlic, tomato, Parmesan & mozzarella w/pesto sauce

PORTOBELLO

$22.95

portobello mushroom, red onion, tomato, garlic & mozzarella w/olive oil

SPINACH ARTICHOKE

$24.95

your favorite creamy, savory spinach artichoke dip and Ramunto's dough, make a great couple

THAI CHICKEN

THAI CHICKEN

$23.95

chicken, broccoli, carrot, red onion and mozzarella w/sweet, yet spicy Thai chili sauce

THREE CHEESE WHITE

$21.95

fresh garlic, ricotta, mozzarella & Parmesan w/olive oil

VERMONTER

VERMONTER

$24.95

Granny Smith apple, bacon, caramelized onion, cheddar & mozzarella with rosemary infused olive oil and a drizzle of local VT Honey

VEGGIE LOVER'S

VEGGIE LOVER'S

$23.95

tomato, black olive, green pepper, mushroom, onion, broccoli, fresh garlic & mozzarella with red sauce

WORKS

$26.95

pepperoni, sausage, bacon, meatball, tomato, mushroom, black olive, onion, green pepper & mozzarella with red sauce

HALF & HALF SPECIALTY PIZZA

$29.99

Can't decide? Choose 2

SLICE SPECIALTY OF THE DAY

$4.75

RETAIL

VERMONT BREWERY SOY CANDLES

$20.00

SALADS

HOUSE SALAD SMALL

$9.95

mixed greens, tomato, red onion, carrot, cucumber, broccoli, radish, mushroom & croutons

HOUSE SALAD LARGE

$13.95

mixed greens, tomato, red onion, carrot, cucumber, broccoli, radish, mushroom & croutons

CAESAR SALAD SMALL

$10.95

crisp romaine lettuce, shaved Pecorino Romano & croutons

CAESAR SALAD LARGE

$14.95

crisp romaine lettuce, shaved Pecorino Romano & croutons

BUFFALO CHIX SALAD SMALL

$14.95

mixed greens, tomato, red onion, carrot, cucumber, broccoli, radish, mushroom & croutons topped w/ chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce

BUFFALO CHIX SALAD LARGE

$16.95

mixed greens, tomato, red onion, carrot, cucumber, broccoli, radish, mushroom & croutons topped w/ chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce

GREEK SALAD SMALL

$14.95

mixed greens, red onion, cucumber, roasted red pepper, kalamata olive, artichoke hearts, feta cheese & croutons

GREEK SALAD LARGE

$16.95

mixed greens, red onion, cucumber, roasted red pepper, kalamata olive, artichoke hearts, feta cheese & croutons

COBB SALAD SMALL

$14.95

mixed greens, tomato, red onion, carrot, cucumber, broccoli, radish, mushroom, topped w / chicken breast, bacon, egg, cheddar & croutons

COBB SALAD LARGE

$17.95

mixed greens, tomato, red onion, carrot, cucumber, broccoli, radish, mushroom, topped w / chicken breast, bacon, egg, cheddar & croutons

SPINACH SALAD SMALL

$12.95

baby spinach topped w/ walnuts, dried cranberries, bacon, hard boiled egg

SPINACH SALAD LARGE

$14.95

baby spinach topped w/ walnuts, dried cranberries, bacon, hard boiled egg

ARUGULA SALAD SMALL

$11.95

bed of arugula topped w/ shaved Parmesan, walnuts & Granny Smith Apples, served w/ side of lemon, olive oil & garlic dressing

ARUGULA SALAD LARGE

$14.95

bed of arugula topped w/ shaved Parmesan, walnuts & Granny Smith Apples, served w/ side of lemon, olive oil & garlic dressing

SIDES

OLIVE OIL - 2 ounces

$0.75

MARINARA SAUCE - 3.25 ounces

$1.50

PARMESAN CHEESE - 2 ounces

$0.75

Dressings

$1.00

STARTERS

warm, creamy spinach, artichoke, 3 cheese delight, served w/house made crostini
GARLIC KNOTS

GARLIC KNOTS

baked & tossed in garlic, olive oil and Parmesan

CINNAMON KNOTS

CINNAMON KNOTS

Warm bundles of dough tossed in cinnamon sugar glaze

BREW CITY CHICKEN WINGS

$16.95

crispy fried, served w/celery & carrot stix

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$8.95

served w/Ramunto's marinara sauce

BASKET OF FRIES

$7.95

crispy, straight cut

ONION RINGS

$8.95

crispy and delicious

CHIX TENDERS SM

$8.95

tender, tasty, kid approved

CHIX TENDERS SM, W/Fries

$10.95

CHIX TENDERS LG

$11.95

tender, tasty, kid approved

CHIX TENDERS LG, W/Fries

$14.95

CHICKEN PARM SKILLET

$16.95

baked in cast iron skillet, smothered in marinara, mozzarella & Parmesan

EGGPLANT PARM SKILLET

$15.95

baked in cast iron skillet, smothered in marinara, mozzarella & Parmesan

MEATBALL PARM SKILLET

$16.95

baked in cast iron skillet, smothered in marinara, mozzarella & Parmesan

Mac and Cheese LARGE

$14.95

Mac and Cheese SMALL

$8.95

SUBS

CHICKEN PARM SUB

$16.95

smothered in marinara & mozzarella baked on a toasty roll

EGGPLANT PARM SUB

$15.95

smothered in marinara & mozzarella baked on a toasty roll

MEATBALL PARM SUB

$16.95

smothered in marinara & mozzarella baked on a toasty roll