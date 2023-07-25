From The Bar

Wine

House Cab

$7.50+

House Merlot

$7.50+

House Red Blend

$5.50

House Chard

$5.50

Chateau Ste Michelle Chard

$7.50+

Chateau Ste Michelle Riesling

$7.50+

Mimosa

$8.00

Cider Mimosa

$8.00

Bottle Soda & Water

Crush

$3.49

Squirt

$3.49

O-So Grape

$3.49

O-So Strawberry

$3.49

American Huckleberry

$3.49

American Ginger Beer

$3.49

Bedford Root Beer

$3.49

Bedford Cream

$3.49

Dad's Root Beer

$3.49

IBC Cream

$3.49

Water

$1.50

Take Out Menu

Appetizer (Take Out)

Fried Macaroni Balls

$8.50

Wings Half

$14.50

Wings Full

$23.50

Onion Rings Half

$10.00

Onion Rings Full

$16.50

Fries Half

$10.25

Fries Full

$16.50

Garlic Fries Full

$16.50

Garlic Fries Half

$10.25

Chili Cheese Fries

$18.00

Chili Cup

$7.00

Chili Bowl

$10.50

Entrees (Take Out)

Chicken & Ribtip Platter

$25.50

BBQ Sampler Platter

$30.50

Super BBQ Sampler

$34.50

Pork Half Rack

$23.00

Pork Full Rack

$30.00

Quarter BBQ Chicken

$14.00

Smoked Chicken Breast

$16.00

Half BBQ Chicken

$20.00

Pulled Pork Dinner 8oz

$19.00

Pulled Pork Dinner 16oz

$25.00

Beef Brisket Dinner 8oz

$22.50

Beef Brisket Dinner 16oz

$27.50

Brisket & Pork Dinner 8oz

$21.00

Brisket & Pork Dinner 16oz

$26.00

Bacon Wrapped Filet

$35.50

Grilled Chicken Breast

$20.50

New York Strip

$30.50

Pork Chop

$24.50

Rib Eye

$38.50

Top Sirloin

$25.50

Hamburger

$12.50

Toasted local pub roll topped with a lightly seasoned ½ lb local grass fed beef patty, lettuce, tomato, red onion and choice of cheese with mayo

Cheeseburger

$14.50

Toasted local pub roll topped with a lightly seasoned ½ lb local grass fed beef patty, lettuce, tomato, red onion and choice of cheese with mayo

Bacon Cheeseburger

$16.00

Toasted local pub roll topped with a lightly seasoned ½ lb local grass fed beef patty, lettuce, tomato, red onion and choice of cheese with mayo

Chili Burger

$16.00

Toasted local pub roll topped with a lightly seasoned ½ lb local grass fed beef patty, lettuce, tomato, red onion and choice of cheese with mayo

Grilled Chicken Burger

$16.00

Toasted local brioche bun, garlic herb chicken breast, pecan smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, sliced tomato and red onion with chipotle mayo

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.50

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$15.50

Hotlink Sandwich

$15.50

Brisket Sandwich

$17.25

Desserts (Take Out)

Mudslide Pie

$9.50

Crisp's

$8.50

Pecan Pie

$9.25

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

$8.50

New York Cheesecake

$7.50

Strawberry Short Cake

$9.00

Milk Shakes

$4.50

Scoop Vanilla

$3.50

Scoop Chocolate

$3.50

Scoop Strawberry

$3.50

Ranch House Sunday

$7.50

From the Garden (Take out)

Dinner Garden Salad

$6.25

Hand chopped mixed green, carrot, cucumber, and tomato. Served with your choice of house dressing.

Entrée Garden Salad

$13.75

Hand chopped mixed green, carrot, cucumber, and tomato. Served with your choice of house dressing.

Dinner Caesar Salad

$7.50

Chopped crisp romaine topped with garlic croutons and freshly grated parmesan. Served with our homemade caesar dressing

Entrée Caesar Salad

$16.50

Chopped crisp romaine topped with garlic croutons and freshly grated parmesan. Served with our homemade caesar dressing

BBQ Caesar Salad

$20.50

Chopped crisp romaine topped with garlic croutons and freshly grated parmesan. Served with our homemade caesar dressing

BBQ Garden Salad

$18.50

Hand chopped mixed green, carrot, cucumber, and tomato. Served with your choice of house dressing.

Kids Menu (Take Out)

Kids BBQ Ribtip

$8.49

Kids Smoked Chicken

$8.49

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.49

Kids Pulled Pork

$8.49

Kids Beef Brisket

$8.49

Kids Macaroni Ball

$8.49

Sauces and Dressings (Take Out)

$ 1000 Island $

$0.50

$ BBQ $

$0.50

$ Blue Cheese Dressing $

$0.50

$ Caesar $

$0.50

$ Ranch $

$0.50

$ Tartar $

$0.50

$ White BBQ $

$0.50

Ketchup

Malt Vinegar

Mayo

Tabasco

Yellow Mustard

Retail

T Shirts

3XL

$20.00

2XL

$20.00

XL

$20.00

L

$20.00

M

$20.00

S

$20.00

XS

$20.00

Hats

Trucker Hat

$20.00

Ranch House Hat

$20.00

Mugs

Mug

$7.00

Travel Mug

$20.00

BBQ and Slaw Dressing

BBQ Sauce Pint

$8.00

BBQ Sauce Quart

$16.00

Cole Slaw Dressing

$8.00