Ranch House BBQ & Steakhouse
From The Bar
Wine
Bottle Soda & Water
Take Out Menu
Appetizer (Take Out)
Entrees (Take Out)
Chicken & Ribtip Platter
BBQ Sampler Platter
Super BBQ Sampler
Pork Half Rack
Pork Full Rack
Quarter BBQ Chicken
Smoked Chicken Breast
Half BBQ Chicken
Pulled Pork Dinner 8oz
Pulled Pork Dinner 16oz
Beef Brisket Dinner 8oz
Beef Brisket Dinner 16oz
Brisket & Pork Dinner 8oz
Brisket & Pork Dinner 16oz
Bacon Wrapped Filet
Grilled Chicken Breast
New York Strip
Pork Chop
Rib Eye
Top Sirloin
Hamburger
Toasted local pub roll topped with a lightly seasoned ½ lb local grass fed beef patty, lettuce, tomato, red onion and choice of cheese with mayo
Cheeseburger
Toasted local pub roll topped with a lightly seasoned ½ lb local grass fed beef patty, lettuce, tomato, red onion and choice of cheese with mayo
Bacon Cheeseburger
Toasted local pub roll topped with a lightly seasoned ½ lb local grass fed beef patty, lettuce, tomato, red onion and choice of cheese with mayo
Chili Burger
Toasted local pub roll topped with a lightly seasoned ½ lb local grass fed beef patty, lettuce, tomato, red onion and choice of cheese with mayo
Grilled Chicken Burger
Toasted local brioche bun, garlic herb chicken breast, pecan smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, sliced tomato and red onion with chipotle mayo
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Pulled Chicken Sandwich
Hotlink Sandwich
Brisket Sandwich
Desserts (Take Out)
From the Garden (Take out)
Dinner Garden Salad
Hand chopped mixed green, carrot, cucumber, and tomato. Served with your choice of house dressing.
Entrée Garden Salad
Hand chopped mixed green, carrot, cucumber, and tomato. Served with your choice of house dressing.
Dinner Caesar Salad
Chopped crisp romaine topped with garlic croutons and freshly grated parmesan. Served with our homemade caesar dressing
Entrée Caesar Salad
Chopped crisp romaine topped with garlic croutons and freshly grated parmesan. Served with our homemade caesar dressing
BBQ Caesar Salad
Chopped crisp romaine topped with garlic croutons and freshly grated parmesan. Served with our homemade caesar dressing
BBQ Garden Salad
Hand chopped mixed green, carrot, cucumber, and tomato. Served with your choice of house dressing.