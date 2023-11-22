Rangoon Burmese Kitchen- Chinatown 1131 Nuuanu Avenue
FOOD
Appetizers
- Burmese Samusas$14.00
Crispy hand wrapped with potato, onion, mint leaf, green pea, spices, garlic, chili sauce. 4 Pieces
- Cripy Tofu With Salad Filling$14.00
Tofu filled with cabbage, coriander, lemon leaf, crispy onion, clover sprout, sesame seed, lemon juice, fish sauce. 4 Pieces
- Baya Kayaw$13.00
Burmese yellow split pea fritter, sweet onion, garlic, ginger, mint leaf, eggs. Topped with fried chili, curry leaves, garlic chili sauce
- Salt & Pepper Calamary$16.00
Lightly battered and wok tossed with salt, black pepper, onion, jalapeno, bell pepper, coriander
- Brussel Sprouts$15.00
Wok tossed brussels sprouts, Burmese dry fish, ginger,garlic, onion, peanuts with oyster sauce.
- Platha & Dip$13.00
Multi-layer bread served with coconut chicken or vegetable curry.
Soups
Salad
- Tea Leaf Salad$16.00
Fermented green tea leaf, romaine lettuce, garlic chips, peanuts, yellow and green split peas, sesame seeds, sunflower seeds, tomato, jalapeño, lemon juice.
- Rangoon Tea Leaf Salad$16.00
Burmese traditional mixed salad with fermented tea leaf, fish sauce, garlic chips, peanuts, yellow and green split peas, sesame seeds, sunflower seeds, tomato, jalapeño, lemon juice.
- Ginger Salad$15.00
Pickled ginger, garlic chips, coconut chips, peanuts, split peas, sesame seeds, sunflower seeds, tomatoes, jalapeños, lemon juice.
- Papaya Salad$15.00
Green papaya, carrot, cucumber, tofu, cherry tomato, potato, cabbage, red onion, fried onion, garlic oil, peanuts, sesame seeds tossed in a tamarind vinaigrette.
- Mango Salad$16.00
Fresh mango, cabbage, red onion, red bell pepper, cashews, peanuts, sesame seeds, carrots, raisins, fried onion, garlic oil, fish sauce, mint cucumber, tomato, coriander.
Noodles
- Nan Gyi Thoke$18.00
Rice noodles with a coconut curry dressin, egg, onion, bean flour, coriander, lemon, fried onion, cabbage. Topped with a crunchy wanton strip.
- Garlic Noodle$17.00
Egg noodle with crisp garlic, garlic oil, green onion, cucumber, and red onion, tossed in a special house sauce.
- Myek Pan Fried Noodle$18.00
Pan fried flat rice noodle with bean sprouts, chives, black pepper, fish sauce with shrimp, chicken, and egg.
- Shan Noodle$18.00
Rice noodles topped with a five-spice blend tomato sauce. Topped with coriander, ground peanut, and green onion.
- Rangoon Pan Fried Noodle$17.00
Wheat noodles pan fried with chicken, red onion, green and red bell pepper, carrot, string bean, cabbage, ginger, garlic, black pepper.
Curry
- Burmese Curry with Potatoes$18.00
Traditional red curry slow cooked with spices, onion, garlic, ginger, potato.
- Coconut Curry with Potatoes$18.00
Coconut yellow curry slow cooked with spices, onion, garlic, ginger, potato.
- Pumpkin Stew$18.00
Slow cooked stew with locally grown pumpkin, onion, garlic, ginger, and Burmese spices.
- Mandalay Pork$18.00
Slow cooked with garlic, onion, ginger, paprika, vinegar, sugar, Burmese bean paste, fish sauce, dried chili.
- Pineapple Curry$18.00
Diced pineapple, bell pepper, onion, carrot, garlic, ginger, cilantro, coconut, yellow curry.
- Mango Curry$18.00
Fresh mango, mango pure, green onion, ginger, onion, bell pepper, carrot, onion, garlic.
- Eggplant Curry$17.00
Tomato red curry sauce, local eggplant, garlic, onion, ginger, cilantro.
Seafood
- Burmese Fish Curry$22.00
Traditional red curry, tomato, masala, tamarind, cilantro.
- Rangoon Deep Fry Fish Curry$24.00
Deep-fried fish, coconut tomato sauce, cherry tomatoes, masala, raisins, green peas, cilantro, chili, lemon.
- Rakhine Fisherman's Stew$26.00
Local mixed seafood, bamboo shot, fish sauce, shirimp paste, tomato curry sauce, chili
- Kachin Whole Fish$28.00
Mediterranean Branzino fish steamed in a banana leaf with Kachin traditional herbs, chili, garlic, black pepper, prickly ash, lemon, and cherry tomatoes.
- Lemon Grass Prawn$16.00
Six-piece pan-fried prawns with garlic, onion, ginger, lemongrass, lime leaf, dry chili, dried shrimp.
Stir Fry
- Pork Belly With Mustard Green$18.00
Pork belly pickled green mustard, ginger, garlic, onion, chili, pickled scallion, carrot, black pepper.
- Basil Stir Fry$17.00
Stir-fried with fresh basil, garlic, bell pepper, carrot, onion, ginger, oyster sauce.
- Kebat Pan Fried$17.00
Stir-fried with paprika, masala, jalapeño, onion, bell pepper, lemon, mint, tomato, coriander.
- Spicy Chili Stir Fry$17.00
Tossed in wok with jalapeño, dried chili, chili flakes, garlic, ginger, onion, green onion, coriander.
Rice & Sides
- Biryiani$23.00
Basmati rice, light butter and spices, raisins, tomato, mint, fried onion, cilantro, green peas, cashews. Steamed under a slice of platha.
- Home Style Fried Rice$18.00
Wok fried jasmine rice with mixed vegetable, green onion, white onion, egg, onion, garlic, cilantro.
- Pineapple Fried Rice$18.00
Wok fried jasmine rice with pineapple, green onion, garlic, turmeric, carrot, green been. Tossed in a house made pineapple sauce.
- Garlic Fried Rice$18.00
Minced garlic, sesame oil, Chinese sausage, pepper, green onion, chives, garlic chips. Tossed in a sweet soy sauce.
- Burmese Indian Rice$8.00
Jasmine rice, basmati rice topped with coriander, raisins, and cashews.
- Coconut Rice$6.00
Jasmine rice cooked in coconut milk topped with sesame seeds, fried onion, and coconut.
- Jasmine Rice$3.00
Scoop of white rice
- Platha$5.00
Multi layered bread fried in sesame oil and baked to perfection.
DRINKS
Cocktails
- Aviation$17.00
gin, crème de violette, maraschino liqueur, lemon
- Blue Hawaii$14.00
rum, pineapple juice, blue curaçao, coconut cream
- Burmese Sour$14.00
bourbon, tamarind, lemon, red wine, egg white
- G-Fortune$14.00
tequila, mango, lychee, lemon
- Juliet & Romeo$14.00
gin, rose water, cucumber, mint, salt, lime
- Lady in Pink$15.00
vodka, luxardo cherry syrup, maraschino liqueur, lime
- Mai Tai$14.00
silver rum, orgeat, macadamia, pineapple juice, orange liqueur, lime, dark rum
- Old Fashioned$14.00
bourbon, orange liqueur, sugar, orange bitters. Smoke your cocktail for an additional $2
- Pagoda Passion$14.00
vodka, lilikoi, lime, Angostura bitters, egg white
- Paper Plane$17.00
bourbon, Aperol, Amaro Nonino, lemon
- Pegu Club$14.00
gin, orange liqueur, lime, Angostura & orange bitters
- Penicillin$15.00
Johnnie Walker scotch, ginger, lemon, honey
- Smoke on the Beach$15.00
tequila, jalapeño infused Xicaru mezcal, agave, pineapple juice, lime, tajin
- Open Drink