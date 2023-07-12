Raw Bar Mashpee
Food
Famous Lobster Roll
$44.00
Lobster tossed in light mayo
Classic Mini Roll
$32.00
Lobster tossed in light mayo
Cup Chowder
$6.75
Cup of clam chowder
Bowl Chowder
$8.75
Bowl of clam chowder
Quart Chowder
$27.50
Quart of clam chowder
Oysters
$3.50
Single oyster on the half shell
Little Neck's
$3.00
Single small clam on the half shell
Cherrystones
$3.00
Single large clam on the half shell
Jumbo Shrimp (1)
$7.00
Single large shrimp
3 Piece Shrimp
$20.00
Steamers
$40.00
2 lb serving of steamed clams
Raw Bar Blend
$25.00
2 Jumbo Shrimp, 2 Oysters, 2 Cherrystones
1/2 Dozen Oysters
$21.00
Half dozen oysters on the half shell
Snow Crab Cake
$7.00
Breaded Crab Cake
Stuffed Quahog
$10.00
Breaded quahog with linguica
Kayem Hot Dog
$7.00
Steamed hot dog
Jumbo Hot Dog
$9.50
Steamed jumbo dog
Linguica
$8.50
Steamed linguica on torpedo roll
Kielbasa
$9.50
Steamed Kielbasa on torpedo roll
Corn on the Cob
$4.50
Single ear of steamed corn
Clam Boil
$49.00
2 lb of steamed clams with corn and kielbasa
Cape Cod Chips
$2.50
Single serving of chips
Steamed Lobster
$37.95
Single lobster with corn and cole slaw
Steamed Twin Lobster
$65.95
Twin lobsters with corn and cole slaw
Lobster Dinner Special
$20.00
Twin Lobster Special
$38.00
Market Place Cafe Locations and Ordering Hours
Market Place Cafe
(774) 228-2525
Open now • Closes at 9PM
Mashpee
(774) 228-2327
Open now • Closes at 8:45PM