Food

Famous Lobster Roll

$44.00

Lobster tossed in light mayo

Classic Mini Roll

$32.00

Lobster tossed in light mayo

Cup Chowder

$6.75

Cup of clam chowder

Bowl Chowder

$8.75

Bowl of clam chowder

Quart Chowder

$27.50

Quart of clam chowder

Oysters

$3.50

Single oyster on the half shell

Little Neck's

$3.00

Single small clam on the half shell

Cherrystones

$3.00

Single large clam on the half shell

Jumbo Shrimp (1)

$7.00

Single large shrimp

3 Piece Shrimp

$20.00

Steamers

$40.00

2 lb serving of steamed clams

Raw Bar Blend

$25.00

2 Jumbo Shrimp, 2 Oysters, 2 Cherrystones

1/2 Dozen Oysters

$21.00

Half dozen oysters on the half shell

Snow Crab Cake

$7.00

Breaded Crab Cake

Stuffed Quahog

$10.00

Breaded quahog with linguica

Kayem Hot Dog

$7.00

Steamed hot dog

Jumbo Hot Dog

$9.50

Steamed jumbo dog

Linguica

$8.50

Steamed linguica on torpedo roll

Kielbasa

$9.50

Steamed Kielbasa on torpedo roll

Corn on the Cob

$4.50

Single ear of steamed corn

Clam Boil

$49.00

2 lb of steamed clams with corn and kielbasa

Cape Cod Chips

$2.50

Single serving of chips

Steamed Lobster

$37.95

Single lobster with corn and cole slaw

Steamed Twin Lobster

$65.95

Twin lobsters with corn and cole slaw

Lobster Dinner Special

$20.00

Twin Lobster Special

$38.00

Sides

Extra Bun

$1.00

Additional torpedo roll

Cole Slaw

$1.50

Side of Cole Slaw

Sauerkraut

$2.00

Side of sauerkraut

Drawn Butter

$0.50

Side of drawn butter