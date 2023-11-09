Rayford's All In One Hot Wings S.3rd Memphis 4270 South 3rd Street
FOOD
APPETIZERS
COMBOS
- 5 Pieces Whole Wings Combo$16.25
- 7 Pieces Whole Wings Combo$21.50
- 10 Pieces Whole Wings Combo$29.00
- 15 Pieces Whole Wings Combo$41.50
- 10 Pieces Drums & Flats Combo$16.25
- 20 Pieces Drums & Flats Combo$29.00
- 10 Piece Boneless Combo$14.99
- Regular Cheese Burger Combo 4 oz$10.75
- Double Cheese Burger Combo 8 oz$12.50
- Regular Hamburger Combo 4 oz$10.50
- Double Hamburger Combo 8 oz$11.99
- Turkey Cheese Burger Combo 8 oz$12.75
- Catfish Dinner$16.50
- Catfish Sandwich Combo$12.99
- Chicken Breast Combo$12.25
- Smoke Sausage Combo$9.75
SANDWICHES
DRUMS & FLATS
WHOLE WINGS
WHOLE WING **PARTY PACKS**
- 50 Pieces Whole Wings$125.00
- 75 Pieces Whole Wings$187.00
- 100 Pieces Whole Wings$250.00
- 150 Pieces Drums & Flats$187.50
- 200 Pieces Drums & Flats$250.00
- 250 Pieces Drums & Flats$312.50
- 300 Pieces Drums & Flats$375.00
- 350 Pieces Drum & Flats$437.50
- 400 Pieces Drum & Flats$500.00
- 450 Pieces Drum & Flats$562.50
- 500 Pieces Drum & Flats$625.00
SIDES & EXTRAS
- Regular fries$2.45
- Season Fries$2.95
- Fried Okra$4.50+
- Onion Rings$4.50
- Small Rotel Fry$8.50
- Family Season Fries$6.85
- Family Regular Fries$6.50
- Piece of Catfish$5.25
- Extra Seasoning$1.00
- cup of sauce$1.00
- Extra Dressing$0.75
- Rolls$0.75
- Cake$5.50
- Extra Carrots and Celery Mix$2.50
- 16oz Cup of ice$1.00
- 32 oz Cup of ice$1.50
- 2oz Cup of Slaw$0.75
- 2oz cup of tartar sauce$0.75
- (1) Whole wing$2.50
- (1) Party wing$1.25
- (1)Tender$2.25
- Up size drink$1.50
- Extra Cheese$1.00
- Extra Flavor$2.50
- Season sprinkles$1.00
- Large plate$1.00
- Small plate$0.50
- All Flats$2.00
- Lemon pepper sprinkles$1.00
- All drums$2.00
KID'S MENU
Rayfords All In One Hot Wings Locations and Ordering Hours
4270 South 3rd Street
(901) 789-3399
Closed • Opens Friday at 11AM
Cordova Berryhill
(901) 754-7188
Closed • Opens Friday at 11AM
Rayford’s All N One Hotwings HacksCross
(901) 870-7339
Closed • Opens Friday at 11AM