Raymond's Sourdough Bakery #2 (San Mateo)
SOURDOUGH
- Sourdough Round - Large 1 ½ lb.$6.00
Large Sourdough Round 1 ½ lb. Available fully baked or to bake-at-home. Baking directions are on our website for the bake-at-home product.
- Sourdough Baguette - Large 1 ½ lb$6.00
Sourdough Baguette Large 1 ½ lb. Available fully baked or to bake-at-home. Baking directions are on our website for the bake-at-home product.
- Sourdough Baguette - Mini ½ lb😍$3.00
Fully Baked Sourdough Baguette Thin ½ lb.
- Sourdough Baguette - Mini ½ lb (2pk)$5.00
A Package of Two Thin Baquettes (This is a package of two of our ½ lb thin baguettes).
- Sourdough Microbaguette 6pk$6.00
Sourdough Microbaguette 6pk. Available to bake-at-home. Baking directions are on our website for bake-at-home product.
- Sourdough Dinner Rolls 8pkw$6.00
Sourdough Dinner Rolls 8pk. Available to bake-at-home. Baking directions are on our website for bake-at-home product.
- Sourdough Deli Sandwich Roll 6pk$7.00
Sourdough Deli Sandwich 6pk
- 2# Sliced Sourdough Sandwich Bread$6.00
Sliced Sourdough Sandwich Bread - 2 lb.
- Sourdough Round - Small ½ lb.$3.00
Small Sourdough Round ½ lb. Available fully baked or to bake-at-home. Baking directions on our website for the bake-at-home product.
- 1 pound sliced$5.00
- 1½# Sliced Sour Round$6.00
- Sourdough Rounds - Small ½ lb. (2pk)$5.00
A Package of Two Small Rounds (This is a package of two of our ½ lb rounds). Available fully baked or to bake-at-home. Baking directions are on our website for the bake-at-home product.
Sweet French
DUTCH CRUNCH
VARIETY BREADS
- Pastries$3.00
Muffins, Strudel, Cookies. Not available to order online.
- Wheat Specialty Bread Sliced$5.00
Wheat Sliced Specialty Bread 1 lb. 4oz., Limited availability.
- Raisin Bread Sliced$6.00
Raisin Sliced Speciality Bread. 1 lb. of the best raisin bread you've ever had!
- Ciabatta Bread$6.00
Ciabatta Speciality Bread. Also known as Italian Slipper Bread. Limited availability.
- $3.00 Bag of Bread Misc.$3.00
- $2.00 Bag of Bread Misc.$2.00
PREPARED FOODS
- Bake-at-Home Sourdough Pepperoni Pizza$7.00
This is a refrigerated product made on our own bread. This is a bake-at-home product. We do not bake this product on our premises.
- Bake-at-Home Ciabatta Pizza$8.00
This is a refrigerated product made on our own bread. This is a bake-at-home product. We do not bake this product on our premises.
- Bake-at-Home Ciabatta Cheesy Garlic Bread$7.00
This is a refrigerated product made on our own bread. This is a bake-at-home product. We do not bake this product on our premises.
- Bake-at-Home Sourdough Cheesy Garlic Bread$6.00
This is a refrigerated product made on our own bread. This is a bake-at-home product. We do not bake this product on our premises.
- Bag of Croutons$3.00
- Bag of Croustini😀$3.00
- Bake at Home Garlic Bread$4.00
- Bake at Home Small Round Pepperoni Pizza$5.00