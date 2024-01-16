Honeymee - Alief 12934 Bellaire Blvd Suite 102
Ice Cream
- Darling$5.50
True Milk Ice Cream
- Sweetie$6.50
True Milk Ice Cream with Drizzled Natural Raw Honey
- Honeymee$6.75
True Milk Ice Cream with 100% Natural Honeycomb Chip
- Dear Caramel$6.50
True Milk Ice Cream with Ghirardelli Syrup & Sprinkles of Sea Salt
- Dear Chocolate$6.50
True Milk Ice Cream with Ghirardelli Chocolate Syrup & Sprinkles of Sea Salt
- Honey Affogato$6.75
True Milk Ice Cream & Drizzled Natural Raw Honey with Coffee
- Yuzu Affogato$6.75
True Milk Ice Cream, Honey Drizzle, Yuzu Peel, Yuzu Pulp, and Corn Flakes
- Matcha Affogato$6.75
True Milk Ice Cream & Natural Raw Honey and Ceremonial Matcha
- Matcha Darling$5.50
Matcha True Milk Ice Cream
- Matcha Honeymee$6.75
Matcha True Milk Ice Cream with 100% Natural Honeycomb Chip
- Matcha Sweetie$6.50
Matcha True Milk Ice Cream with Drizzled Natural Raw Honey
Coffee & Tea
- Cold Brew Coffee$4.00
- Honeymee Cold Brew Latte$4.50
- Honey Yuzu Tea$4.75
Iced Honey Tea with Yuzu Peel and Pulp
- Honey Tea$4.50
Iced Honey Tea with a Cinnamon Stick
- Honey Hibiscus$4.75
Iced Honey with Natural Red Roseberry Flavor Hibiscus Tea
- Honey Matcha$4.75
- Honey Matcha Latte$5.75
- Brown Sugar Cafe Latte (With Boba)$6.50
- Brown Sugar Matcha Latte (With Boba)$6.50
- Brown Sugar Milk (With Boba)$5.75
Milkshake
- Milkshake$6.50
True Milk Ice Cream Milkshake with Natural Raw Honey
- Coffee Milkshake$6.95
True Milk Ice Cream Milkshake with Natural Raw Honey and Coffee Mix
- Cookies n' Cream Milkshake$6.95
True Milk Ice Cream Milkshake with Natural Raw Honey and Crushed Oreos
- Matcha Milkshake$6.95
True Milk Ice Cream Milkshake with Natural Raw Honey and Matcha
- Misugaru Milkshake$6.75
True Milk Ice Cream Milkshake with Natural Raw Honey, Multi Grain Powder, and Roasted Brown Rice
- Sea Salt Caramel Milkshake$6.95
True Milk Ice Cream Milkshake with Natural Raw Honey, Ghirardelli Caramel Syrup and Sea Salt
- Sea Salt Chocolate Milkshake$6.95
True Milk Ice Cream Milkshake with Natural Raw Honey, Ghirardelli Chocolate Syrup and Sea Salt
- Strawberry Milkshake$6.75
True Milk Ice Cream Milkshake with Natural Raw Honey and Strawberries
- Yuzu Milkshake$6.75
True Milk Ice Cream Milkshake with Honey and Yuzu Concentrate