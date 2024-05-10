RB Tea - Alief 12934 Bellaire Blvd Suite 100
Milk Tea Series
- Classic Milk Tea$5.50
Assam Black Tea combined with our signature house milk.
- Honey Green Milk Tea$5.75
Jasmine Milk Tea sweetened with special honey. Sugar level cannot be adjusted.
- Hokkaido Black Milk Tea$5.50
Sugar level cannot be adjusted.
- Hokkaido Oolong Milk Tea$5.75
Sugar level cannot be adjusted.
- House Milk Tea (Brown Sugar)$5.50
Brown Sugar Milk Tea. Sugar level cannot be adjusted.
- Jasmine Green Milk Tea$5.50
Jasmine Green Tea combined with our signature house milk.
- Thai Milk Tea$5.75
Classic Thai Tea combined with our signature house milk. Sugar level cannot be adjusted.
- Wintermelon Green Milk Tea$5.50
Refreshing taste of Winter Melon combined with Jasmine Green Tea base and our signature house milk. Sugar level cannot be adjusted.
- Hazelnut Milk Tea$5.50
Hazelnut flavor combined with Assam Black Tea and our signature house milk.
- Matcha Milk Tea$5.50
Premium Japansese Matcha combined with our signature house milk.
- Horchata Milk Tea$5.50
Rice-milk with cinnamon combined with Assam Black Tea and our signature house milk.
- Honey Black Milk Tea$5.75
Assam Black Milk Tea sweetened with special honey. Sugar level cannot be adjusted.
- Roasted Oolong Milk Tea$5.50
Roasted Oolong Tea combined with our signature house milk.
- Brown Sugar Oolong Milk Tea$5.50
Roast Oolong Tea combined with our signature house milk and brown sugar.
- Strawberry Horchata$5.75
Rice-milk with cinnamon combined with our signature house milk and fresh strawberry.
- Mango Horchata$5.75
Rice-milk with cinnamon combined with our signature house milk and fresh mango.
- Honeydew Milk Tea$5.50
- Rose Oolong Milk Tea$5.75
Rose Oolong Tea with our signature house milk
- Brown Rice Milk Tea$5.75
Brown Rice Tea with our signature house milk
- Thai Green Milk Tea$5.75
Light herbal taste with fruity and floral tea with our signature house milk
Fresh Milk Series
- Brown Sugar Boba Milk$5.95
Fresh milk sweetened with our house-made brown sugar, topped with a layer of freshly made house cream and toasted caramel. Sugar level and ice cannot be adjusted. Golden boba included.
- Mango Matcha Latte$5.95
Premium Japanese Matcha combined with mango and fresh milk. Ice level and sugar level cannot be adjusted.
- Strawberry Matcha Latte$5.95
Premium Japansese Matcha combined with strawberry and fresh milk. Ice level and sugar level cannot be adjusted.
- Matcha Latte$5.95
Premium Japanese Matcha combined with fresh milk. Ice level cannot be adjusted.
- Black Tea Latte$5.75
Assam black tea combined with fresh milk. Ice level cannot be adjusted.
- Jasmine Green Tea Latte$5.75
Jasmine green tea combined with fresh milk. Ice level cannot be adjusted.
- Roasted Oolong Latte$5.75
Roasted oolong tea combined with fresh milk. Ice level cannot be adjusted.
Fruit Tea Series
- Herbal Tea$5.75
An infusion of refreshing teas.
- Endless Passion Fruit Tea$5.75
Fresh squeezed orange juice with passion fruit combined with Jasmine Green Tea.
- Kumquat Lemon Ice Tea$5.75
Combined citrus fruits with Jasmine Green Tea.
- Lychee Green Tea with Aloe Vera$5.75
Lychee flavor with Jasmine Green Tea and Aloe Vera.
- Mango Fruit Tea with Aloe Vera$5.75
Mango flavor with Jasmine Green Tea and Aloe Vera.
- Peach Black Tea with Aloe Vera$5.75
Peach flavor with Assam Black Tea and Aloe Vera.
- Passion Fruit Tea with Aloe Vera$5.75
Passion fruit flavor with Jasmine Green Tea served with Aloe Vera.
- Strawberry Black Tea with Aloe Vera$5.75
Strawberry flavor with Assam Black Tea and Aloe Vera.
- Winter Melon Green Tea$5.75
Refreshing taste of Winter Melon combined with Jasmine Green Tea base. Sugar level cannot be adjusted.
- Dragon Fruit Mango Green Tea$5.75
Freshly brewed Jasmine Green Tea combined with dragon fruit and mango flavor.
- Hawaiian Fruit Green Tea$6.50
Freshly brewed Jasmine Green Tea combined with fresh citrus and tropical fruits.
- Hawaiian Fruit Black Tea$6.50
Freshly brewed Black Tea roasted with fruit scent combined with fresh citrus and tropical fruits.
- Watermelon Green Tea$5.75
Fresh watermelon with Jasmine Green Tea
Coffee Series
- Vietnamese Iced Coffee$5.75
Freshly brewed house coffee combined with our signature house milk.
- Hazelnut Vietnamese Iced Coffee$5.75
Freshly brewed house coffee combined with our signature house milk and hazelnut flavor.
- Caramel Iced Coffee$5.75
Freshly brewed house coffee combined with our signature house milk and caramel flavor.
- Sea Salt Vietnamese Coffee$6.00
Freshly brewed house coffee combined with our signature house milk. Topped with house cream and sea salt.
- Egg Coffee$6.50
Freshly brewed Vietnamese coffee topped with house egg cream and cocoa powder. *House egg cream contains raw egg.
Fresh Brew Tea Series
- Assam Black Tea$5.50
Full bodied and strong with a malty flavor.
- Jasmine Green Tea$5.50
Fragrant with a delicate bitter flavor.
- Honey Black Tea$5.50
Assam Black Tea with honey.
- Roasted Oolong Tea$5.50
Extremely aromatic with a woody and rich flavor.
- Honey Green Tea$5.50
Jasmine Green Tea with honey.
- Rose Oolong Tea$5.50
Oolong tea roasted with rose
- Brown Rice Tea$5.50
Oolong Tea roasted with brown rice
Cream Series
- Assam Black Tea with House Cream$5.95
Assam Black Tea topped with a layer of freshly made house cream.
- Jasmine Green Tea with House Cream$5.95
Jasmine Green Tea topped with a layer of freshly made house cream.
- Roasted Oolong Tea with House Cream$5.95
Roasted Oolong Tea topped with a layer of freshly made house cream.
- Oreo Milk Tea with House Cream$5.95
Chocolate flavor combined with Assam Black Tea and our signature house milk, topped with a layer of freshly made house cream and oreo crunch.
- Candy Milk Tea with House Cream$5.95
Jasmine Green Tea combined with signature house milk and topped with a layer of freshly made house cream, served with cereal.
- Chocolate Milk Tea with House Cream$5.95
Chocolate flavor combined with Assam Black Tea and our signature house milk. Topped with a layer of freshly made house cream.
Stormy Series
- Mango Stormy$6.50
Iced blended mango served with a layer of rich house cream.
- Strawberry Stormy$6.50
Iced blended strawberry served with a layer of rich house cream.
- Matcha Stormy$6.50
Ice blended matcha smoothie served with a layer of rich house cream.
- Oreo Stormy$6.50
Ice blended oreo crumbs and Chocolate Milk Tea smoothie served with a layer of rich house cream, topped with oreo crunch.
- Thai Tea Stormy$6.50
Ice blended brewed Thai Tea smoothie served with a layer of house cream.
- Taro Stormy$6.50
Ice blended taro smoothie served with a layer of rich house cream.
- Honeydew Stormy$6.50
Ice blended honeydew smoothie served with a layer of rich house cream.
- Coconut Stormy$6.50
Ice blended coconut smoothie served with a layer of rich house cream.
- Dragon Fruit Stormy$6.50
Ice blended dragon fruit smoothie served with a layer of rich house cream.
- Avocado Stormy$6.50
Iced blended avocado served with a layer of rich house cream.
Blended Series
- Mangonada$6.25
Ice blended mango smoothie served with tajin and chamoy. Ice level and sugar level cannot be adjusted.
- Coconut Coffee$6.25
Iced blended coconut milk topped with our freshly brewed house coffee. Ice level and sugar level cannot be adjusted.
- Taro Slush$6.25
Ice blended taro smoothie. Ice level and sugar level cannot be adjusted.
- Mango Slush$6.25
Ice blended mango smoothie. Ice level and sugar level cannot be adjusted.
- Strawberry Slush$6.25
Ice blended strawberry smoothie. Ice level and sugar level cannot be adjusted.
- Honeydew Slush$6.25
Ice blended honeydew smoothie. Ice level and sugar level cannot be adjusted.
- Blended Thai Tea$6.25
Ice blended thai tea smoothie. Ice level and sugar level cannot be adjusted.
- Dragon Fruit Slush$6.25
Ice blended dragon fruit smoothie. Ice level and sugar level cannot be adjusted.
- Coconut Slush$6.25
Ice blended coconut milk smoothie. Ice level and sugar level cannot be adjusted.
- Dragon Fruit Mango Slush$6.25
Ice blended dragon fruit and mango smoothie. Ice level and sugar level cannot be adjusted.
- Brazilian Lemonade Slush$6.25
Ice blended Brazilian Lemonade. Ice level and sugar level cannot be adjusted.
- Watermelonada$6.25
Ice Blended watermelon smoothie served with tajin and chamoy
Yakult Series
- Lychee Yakult$5.75
Lychee flavor combined with yakult yogurt. Ice level and sugar level cannot be adjusted.
- Mango Yakult$5.75
Mango flavor combined with yakult yogurt. Ice level and sugar level cannot be adjusted.
- Peach Yakult$5.75
Peach flavor combined with yakult yogurt. Ice level and sugar level cannot be adjusted.
- Strawberry Yakult$5.75
Strawberry flavor combined with yakult yogurt. Ice level and sugar level cannot be adjusted.
Frosty Milk Tea Series
- Mango Frosty Milk Tea$5.95
Mango flavor combined with Assam Black Tea and our signature house milk, crushed with light chunky ice.
- Passion Fruit Frosty Milk Tea$5.95
Passion fruit flavor combined with Assam Black Tea and our signature house milk, crushed with light chunky ice.
- Strawberry Frosty Milk Tea$5.95
Strawberry flavor combined with Assam Black Tea and our signature house milk, crushed with light chunky ice.
- Lychee Frosty Milk Tea$5.95
Lychee flavor combined with Assam Black Tea and our signature house milk, crushed with light chunky ice.
- Peach Frosty Milk Tea$5.95
Peach flavor combined with Assam Black Tea and our signature house milk, crushed with light chunky ice.