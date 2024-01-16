re:public 429 Westlake Ave N
Starters
- Charcuterie & Cheese SMALL
Bavarian Meats Classic Landjaeger: Tanara Prosciutto di Parma: Molinari & Sons Soppressata: La Cabra del Berrocal: Queso de Oveja Curado con Boletus: Delice des Cremieres: Sweet-Hot Mustard, Assorted Fruit & Pickled Vegetables: Crostini$21.00
- Charcuterie & Cheese LARGE
Bavarian Meats Classic Landjaeger: Tanara Prosciutto di Parma: Molinari & Sons Soppressata: La Cabra del Berrocal: Queso de Oveja Curado con Boletus: Delice des Cremieres: Sweet-Hot Mustard, Assorted Fruit & Pickled Vegetables: Crostini$35.00
- Macrina Sourdough Baguette
Sweet Cream Plugra Butter: Jacobsen Flake Sea Salt$5.00
- Beef Tartare
Double R Ranch Prime Coulotte: Crispy Sunchoke: Quail Egg: Pistachios: Crostini$20.00
- Brussel Sprouts (gf)
Old Fashioned Verjus Vinaigrette: Spicy Carrot Puree$11.00
- Crispy Tofu (gf)
Island Spring Organic Tofu: Green Chili Nuoc Cham: Pickled Onion: Togarashi Sesame$11.00
- Cuban Jerk-Rubbed Chicken Wings (gf)
Tossed in Hot Sauce or Honey BBQ: Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing$17.00
- Grilled Asparagus (gf)
Gremolata: Shaved Parmesan$11.00
- Hand Cut Frites (gf)$8.00
- Manilla Clams (gf)
Seared Speck Ham: Garlif-Saffron Butter: Macrina Grilled Baguette$20.00
- Seared Scallops (gf)
5-Spice Pork Belly: Shitake Mushrooms: Scallion: Spaghetti Squash: Onomichi Broth: Cilantro$24.00
- Spring Salad (gfo)
Sugar Loaf & Lollo Roso Lettuces: Blue Cheese Vinnaigrette: Roasted Baby Beets: Bacon Lardons: Toasted Pine Nuts: Pomegranite Gastrique: Croutons$16.00
- Steak Bites (gf)
Prime Coulotte: Caramelized Onion: Roasted Red Peppers: Horseradish Thyme Cream$18.00
- Wild Prawns & Grits (gf)
Smoked Brown Sugar Pan Sauce Gruyere & Beecher's Cheddar Grits: Spicy Collard Greens$17.00
- Daily Soup (gfo)
Chef's Rotating Selection$7.00
Mains
- New York Steak (gf)
USDA Prime Double R Ranch Steak: Duck Fat Roasted Seasonal Vegetables: Chimichurri: Jacobsen Flake Sea Salt$45.00
- Kurobuta Pork Chop (gf)
Salmon Creek Farms Double Cut: Spicy Collard Greens: Gruyere & Beecher's Cheddar Grits$40.00
- Cast Iron Heirloom Chicken (gf)
Half Chicken: Fennel and Prosciutto Salad: Celery Root Puree: Pepitas: Cranberry$28.00
- Double R Ranch Bacon Burger (gfo)
Havarti: B&B Pickles: Burger Sauce: Red Leaf Lettuce: Frites$21.00
- Blackened Fresh Black Cod (gf)
Chickpeas: Tomato: Onion: Kale: Garlic: Gremolata Oil: Red Sorrel$37.00
- Manila Clam Linguini
Linguini: Seared Speck Ham: Saffron Butter: Cream: Macrina Grilled Baguette$26.00
- Chanterelle & Maitake Pasta
Campanelle Pasta: Mushroom Cream Sauce: Sun-Dried Tomato: Pickled Red Onion: Aleppo Pepper$27.00
- Risotto (gf)
English Peas: Braised Beet Greens: Black Garlic: Grana Padano: Oyster Mushrooms: Lemon Ricotta$24.00
- Wild Boar Bolognese
Pappardelle: San Marzano Tomato: Chili Flakes: Grana Padano$24.00
Sides
- Add Aioli Trio$2.00
- Add Single Aioli$1.00
- Add Bacon$2.00
- Add Egg$2.00
- Add Steak Bites$15.00
- Add Shrimp (3)$6.00
- Add Scallop$6.00
- Add Collard Greens$5.00
- Add Grits$4.00
- Side Sauce$1.00
- Side Ranch$1.00
- Side Bleu Cheese Dressing$1.00
- Side Crostini$2.00
- Side Cheese$2.00
- Side Chili Flakes$1.00
- Side Grilled Baguette$4.00
Happy Hour
- HH Hand Cut Frites (gf)$6.00
- HH Chef's Daily Soup
Ask your server for today's selection$5.00
- HH Grilled Asparagus (gf)
Gremolata: Shaved Parmesan$8.00
- HH Crispy Brussel Sprouts
Old Fashioned Vinaigrette: Spicy Carrot Puree$9.00
- HH Spring Salad
Sugar Loaf & Lollo Roso Lettuce: Blue Cheese Vinaigrette: Roasted Baby Beets: Bacon Lardons: Toasted Pine Nuts: Pomegranate Gastrique: Croutons$12.00
- HH Cuban Jerked Chicken Wings (gf)
Tossed in Hot Sauce or Honey BBQ$14.00
- HH Steak Bites (gf)
Prime Coulotte: Caramelized Onion: Roasted Red Pepper: Horseradish-Thyme Cream$14.00
- HH Beef Tartare
Double R Ranch Prime Coulotte: Pickled R$15.00
- HH Prime Rib Slider Trio
Horseradish Cream: Caramelized Onion: Piquillo Pepper$14.00
- HH Wild Prawns & Grits (gf)
Smoked Brown Sugar Bouron Sauce: Gruyere & Beecher's Cheddar Grits: Crispy Pickled Jalapeno$14.00
- Manila Clams (gfo)
Seared Speck Ham: Garlic-Saffron Butter: Macrina Grilled Baguette$14.00
- HH Charcuterie & Artisanal Cheeses
Housemade Compote: Fruit: Housemade Pickles: Maille Mustard: Macrina Baguette$16.00