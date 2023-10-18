Ready Spaghetti 1609 18th St Suite #1
FOOD
SPAGHETTI
1/2 lb of spaghetti with 1 slice garlic bread
1/2 lb of spaghetti with 1 meatball and 1 slice garlic bread
1 lb of spaghetti with 2 slices garlic bread
1 lb of spaghetti with 2 meatballs and 2 slices garlic bread
1 1/2 lb of spaghetti with 4 slices garlic bread
1 1/2 lb of spaghetti with 4 meatballs and 4 slices garlic bread
FETTUCCINE
1/2 lb of fettuccine Alfredo with 1 slice garlic bread
1 lb of fettuccine Alfredo with 2 slices garlic bread
1 1/2 lb of fettuccine Alfredo with 4 slices garlic bread
SANDWICH
GARLIC BREAD
1 slice of fresh baked Italian bread with house made garlic butter toasted to order
Full loaf of fresh baked Italian bread with house made garlic butter toasted to order
1 slice of toasted garlic bread smothered in mozzarella cheese and baked to order
Full loaf of toasted garlic bread smothered in mozzarella cheese and baked to order