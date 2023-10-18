FOOD

SPAGHETTI

Small Spaghetti and Garlic Bread
$8.99

1/2 lb of spaghetti with 1 slice garlic bread

Small Spaghetti, Meatball and Garlic Bread
$10.99

1/2 lb of spaghetti with 1 meatball and 1 slice garlic bread

Medium Spaghetti and Garlic Bread
$13.99

1 lb of spaghetti with 2 slices garlic bread

Medium Spaghetti, Meatballs and Garlic Bread
$17.99

1 lb of spaghetti with 2 meatballs and 2 slices garlic bread

Large Spaghetti and Garlic Bread
$20.99

1 1/2 lb of spaghetti with 4 slices garlic bread

Large Spaghetti, Meatballs and Garlic Bread
$25.99

1 1/2 lb of spaghetti with 4 meatballs and 4 slices garlic bread

FETTUCCINE

Small Fettuccine Alfredo and Garlic Bread
$11.99

1/2 lb of fettuccine Alfredo with 1 slice garlic bread

Medium Fettuccine Alfredo and Garlic Bread
$18.99

1 lb of fettuccine Alfredo with 2 slices garlic bread

Large Fettuccine Alfredo and Garlic Bread
$28.99

1 1/2 lb of fettuccine Alfredo with 4 slices garlic bread

SANDWICH

The Meatball Sub
$11.99

3 meatballs with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella served on lightly toasted Italian bread

GARLIC BREAD

Garlic Bread
$1.99

1 slice of fresh baked Italian bread with house made garlic butter toasted to order

Full Loaf of Garlic Bread
$9.99

Full loaf of fresh baked Italian bread with house made garlic butter toasted to order

Garlic Cheese Bread
$2.99

1 slice of toasted garlic bread smothered in mozzarella cheese and baked to order

Full Loaf of Garlic Cheese Bread
$14.99

Full loaf of toasted garlic bread smothered in mozzarella cheese and baked to order

DESSERTS

New York Style Cheesecake
$3.99
New York Style Turtle Cheesecake
$7.99
White Chocolate Blueberry Cobbler
$7.99

MEATS

Meatball
$1.99

2 oz meatball with our signature blend of Italian spices, aged cheese, and select cuts of beef and pork

Chicken
$2.99

2 oz of our tender slices of grilled chicken

SAUCES

Marinara
$1.99

8 oz of our signature marinara sauce

Alfredo
$2.99

6 oz of our signature Alfredo sauce

CHEESE

Mozzarella Cheese
$0.79

1 slice of our freshly sliced mozzarella cheese

BEVERAGES

20 oz Drinks

Coke
$2.99
Diet Coke
$2.99
Pibb Xtra
$2.99
Orange Fanta
$2.99
Mello Yello
$2.99
Sprite
$2.99
Dasani Water
$2.99
Mountain Berry Blast Powerade
$2.99

2 Liter Bottles

Coke
$3.99
Diet Coke
$3.99
Sprite
$3.99