Reality Bites 414 N Main St
Food Menu
Shared Bites
Salads + Greens
Tacos
Hand Helds
Large Plates
Sides
Desserts
Drink Menu
NON - ALCOHOLIC DRINKS
MARCH COCKTAILS
BOTTLED BEER
MENU COCKTAILS
COCKTAILS
ON TAP
GIN
HAPPY HOUR
MISC
- Aperol
- Baileys
- Baileys Chocolate
- Baileys Vanilla Mint Shake
- Campari
- Chambord
- Chivas Regal 18
- Chivas Regal Ultra
- Christian Brothers
- Cointreau
- Cointreau Orange
- Disaronno
- Drambuie
- Frangelico
- Galliano
- Galliano Espresso
- Grand Marnier
- Hennessy
- Jeppsons Malort
- Kailua
- Martell Blue Swift
- Mr Black Espresso
- Pama Pomegranate Liquor
- Pink Kinky
- Remy
- Rum Chata
RED WINE
- Artezin$10.00+
- Belle Glos Clark & Telephone$65.00
- Boen Tri County$12.00+
- Canyon Road Cabernet$8.00
- Canyon Road Merlot$8.00
- Canyon Road Pinot Noir$8.00
- Decoy$11.00+
- Dona Paula$9.00+
- Duckhorn$105.00
- Federalist$50.00
- Frank Family$80.00
- Freakshow$13.00+
- Hahn$9.00+
- Montes Alpha$14.00+
- Orin Swift$120.00
- Orin Swift 8 Years In the Dessert$85.00
- Quilt Threadcount$15.00+
- Sassoregale$10.00+
- Sequoia$95.00
- Skyside$9.00+
- Smith & Hook$13.00+
- Sonoma Cutrer$16.00+
- Spellbound$9.00+
- Stags Leap Investor$75.00
- Terrazas Alto$10.00+
RUM
SHOTS
- Bailey's$6.00
- Car Bomb$7.00
- Cherry Bomb
- Dr. McGillicuddy's Menthol$6.00
- Dr. McGillicuddy's Vanilla$6.00
- Fireball$6.00
- Green Tea$7.00
- Jack Daniels Fire$7.00
- Jager$6.00
- Jager Bomb$7.00
- Kamikaze
- Lemon Drop Shot$8.00
- Orange Tea$8.00
- Pineapple Upside Down
- Ramazotti Sambuca$7.00
- Romana Sambuca$10.00
- Rumpleminze$6.00
- Salty Nuts
- Skrewball$7.00
- Vegas Bomb$7.00
- White Tea$7.00
SWEET SIPS
TEQUILA
- 21 Seeds Grapefruit Hibiscus$8.00
- 21 Seeds Jalapeno Cucumber$8.00
- 21 Seeds Valencia Orange$8.00
- Astral Blanco$7.00
- Avion Reposado$12.00
- Casamigos Blanco$13.00
- Casamigos Mezcal$16.00
- Casamigos Reposado$11.00
- Casanoble Blanco$10.00
- Casanoble Reposado$11.00
- Cazadores Anejo$8.00
- Cazadores Reposado$8.00
- Clase Azul$35.00
- Codigo Blanco$6.00
- Corazon Anejo$8.00
- Corazon Blanco$8.00
- Corazon Reposado$13.00
- Deleon$17.00
- Dolce Vida$8.00
- Don Fulano Blanco$13.00
- Don Fulano Reposado$20.00
- Don Julio 1942$25.00
- Don Julio 1942 Primavera$19.00
- Don Julio 1942 Rosado$33.00
- Don Julio 70$18.00
- Don Julio Anejo$15.00
- Don Julio Blanco$13.00
- Don Julio Reposado$14.00
- El Bandido Anejo$14.00
- El Bandido Blanco$10.00
- El Bandido Reposado$12.00
- El Espolon Anejo$11.00
- Herradurra Anejo$15.00
- Herradurra Blanco$10.00
- Herradurra Reposado$9.00
- Herradurra Ultra$15.00
- Mi Campo Reposado$7.00
- Patron$10.00
- Patron Roca Reposado$22.50
- Patron XO Cafe$10.00
- Teramana Blanco$8.00
- Teramana Reposado$9.00
VODKA
- Absolute Elyx$10.00
- Belvedere$10.00
- Belvedere Peach Nectar$12.00
- Ciroc Amaretto$13.00
- Ciroc Passion$10.00
- Deep Eddys Grapefruit$7.00
- Deep Eddys Lemon$7.00
- Effen$7.00
- Grey Goose$13.00
- Ketel One Citron$9.00
- Ketel One Orange$9.00
- New Amsterdam Coconut$7.00
- Smirnoff Cucumber Lime$8.00
- Smirnoff Green Apple$8.00
- Smirnoff Kissed Caramel$8.00
- Smirnoff Peach$8.00
- Smirnoff Strawberry$8.00
- Smirnoff Vanilla$8.00
- Svedka Raspberry$7.00
- Tito's$8.00
- Wheatley$7.00
- Ketel One$9.00
WHISKEY + BOURBON
- Aberlour$14.00
- Akashi$9.00
- Angels Envy Rye$22.00
- Angels Evy$11.00
- Auchentoshan$12.00
- Balvenie 12 years$15.00
- Basil Hayden$9.00
- Bastille$14.00
- Belle Meade Sour Mash$11.00
- Benriach Original 10$11.00
- Benriach Original 12$15.00
- Benriach Smoky 10$14.00
- Benriach Smoky 12$17.00
- Johnnie Walker Black Label$10.00
- Blade and Bow$12.00
- Blantons$15.00
- Bowman Brothers$8.00
- Bowmore 15 years$24.00
- Buffalo Trace$14.00
- Buffalo Trace Kosher Rye$12.50
- Bulleit$8.00
- Bulleit 95 Rye$8.00
- Bulleit Rye$8.00
- Calumet Farm$27.00
- Caribou Crossing Single Barrel$30.00
- Chivas Regal 12 years$8.00
- Crown Royal$8.00
- Crown Royal Apple$8.00
- Crown Royal Blackberry$8.00
- Crown Royal Peach$8.00
- Crown Royal XO$10.00
- Dalmore 12 years$20.00
- Dewars$8.00
- Eagle Rare 10 year$10.00
- Early Times$7.00
- EH Taylor Small Batch$15.00
- Elijah Craig$8.00
- Fistful of Bourbon$7.00
- Five Trail Barrel Proof$20.00
- Five Trail Cask Finish$20.00
- Five Trail Small Batch$20.00
- Four Roses$7.00
- Four Roses Single Barrel$11.00
- Gentleman Jack$8.00
- George Dickel Sour Mash$9.00
- Glendronach 12 years$18.00
- Glenfiddich$12.50
- Glenfiddich 14 years$15.00
- Glenfiddich 15 years$19.00
- Glenglassaugh Evolution$16.00
- Glenlivet 12 years$10.00
- Glenlivet 14 years$13.00
- Glenmorgangie$12.00
- Greenore Single Grain
- Hancock Presidents Reserve Single Barrel
- Heaven Hill
- Hudson Baby Bourbon
- I W Harper 15 years$22.00
- Jack Daniels Apple$8.00
- Jack Daniels Bonded$9.00
- Jack Daniels Bonded Rye$10.00
- Jack Daniels Fire$8.00
- Jack Daniels Honey$8.00
- Jack Daniels Rye$8.00
- Jack Daniels Single Barrel$14.00
- Jack Daniels Single Barrel Rye$15.00
- Jack Daniels Single Barrel Select$14.00
- Jack Daniels Triple Mash$10.00
- Jameson$7.00
- Jameson Black Barrel$7.00
- Jameson Caskmates$7.00
- Jameson Orange$7.00
- Jeffersons$8.00
- Jeffersons Ocean$16.00
- Jim Beam$7.00
- Jim Beam Double Oak
- John J Bowman
- Johnnie Walker Black Label$10.00
- Kentucky Owl
- Kentucky Owl Confiscated
- Kentucky Owl Takumi
- Knob Creek$10.00
- Knob Creek Rye$10.00
- Koval
- Laphroaig 10 years
- Lexington
- Limousin Rye
- Macallan
- Macallan 12 years$25.00
- Makers Mark$8.00
- Makers Mark 46$10.00
- Mastersons
- Nelson Bros Classic
- Oban Single Malt
- Old Forester 1870$12.00
- Old Forester 1897$13.00
- Old Forester 1910$14.00
- Old Forester 1920$15.00
- Old Forester 86 Proof$8.00
- Old Forester Rye$8.00
- Old Forester Signature$11.00
- Old Forester Single Barrel$20.00
- Pendleton
- Red Label
- Redbreast
- Redemption Rye
- Redemption Tylers Mistake
- Rittenhouse Rye$7.00
- Roe & Co$9.00
- Russells Reserve$10.00
- Sagamore Rye$9.00
- Seagrams$7.00
- Seagrams Vo$7.00
- Skrewball
- Slane$7.00
- Stagg
- Talisker 10 years$17.00
- Town Branch$8.00
- Town Branch Rye$17.00
- Weller Special Reserve$8.00
- Wild Turkey$7.00
- Woodford Reserve$10.00
- Woodford Reserve Double Oaked$14.00
- Woodford Reserve Fine Malt Stouted Mash$10.00
- Woodford Reserve Rye$10.00
- Woodinville Bourbon$10.00
- Woodinville Rye$11.00
- Woodinville Straight$10.00
WHITE WINE
- Canyon Road Chardonnay$8.00
- Canyon Road Pinot Grigio$8.00
- Canyon Road Sauvignon Blanc$8.00
- Canyon Road White Zinfandel$8.00
- Caposaldo$8.00+
- Cloudy Bay$60.00
- Elouan$8.00+
- Harken$9.00+
- Kim Crawford$13.00+
- Korbel Brut$9.00
- La Marca$10.00
- Movendo$9.00+
- Pacific Rim$8.00+
- Rombauer$72.00
- Santa Margherita$51.00
- Sonoma Cutrer$15.00+
- Torresella$9.00+
- Whispering Angel$13.00+
- White Haven$12.00+
Reality Bites 414 N Main St Location and Ordering Hours
(309) 828-1300
Closed