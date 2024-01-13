Rebel Deli & Cafe
Breakfast / Brunch
Breakfast Plates
- Breakfast Gumbo$11.99
Buttered stone ground grits, layered with scrambled eggs, chopped patty sausage, chopped smoked bacon, conecuh sausage, topped with green onion and gravy.
- Eggs Benedict$10.99
Buttermilk biscuits or English muffins, topped with smoked ham or bacon, poached eggs and hollandaise sauce served with choice of side
- Eggs Your Way$9.99
2 eggs cooked your way, choice of ham, smoked bacon, or sausage, choice of grits or hash browns choice of biscuit or toast
- French Toast$8.99
Thick French toast sprinkled with powdered sugar served with 2 eggs, choice of smoked bacon, ham or sausage
- Waffles$9.99
Thick Belgian waffles sprinkled with powdered sugar served with choice of smoked bacon, ham or sausage
- Chicken & Waffles$10.49
Thick Belgian waffles served with hand breaded chicken
- Breakfast Side
- Rockin Robins special waffle$7.50
Beignets & Biscuits
- Beignets$5.99+
Beignets sprinkled with powdered sugar
- Plain Biscuit$1.49
- Meat Biscuit$3.49
- Meat & Egg Biscuit$3.99
- Meat, Egg & Cheese Biscuit$4.49
- Biscuits and Sausage Gravy$4.99+Out of stock
- Rebeled English Muffin$4.49
Toasted English Muffin stuffed with a fresh fried egg, cheese, and choice of smoked bacon or smoked ham
- double Biscuits and Tomato Gravy$6.99
- single biscuits and tomato gravy$4.99
Breakfast Sandwiches
Lunch Menu
Sandwiches/PoBoys
- Ju Ju's Ham & Cheese$10.99
Grilled smoked ham & cheese sandwich on sour dough with choice of american, cheddar, or swiss. Served with a choice of side.
- Rebel Roast Beef$12.99
Pressed roast beef po boy on pisolette bun with choice of american, cheddar or swiss cheese. Served with choice of side.
- AJ's Turkey Po Boy$10.99
Pressed smoked turkey po boy on pistolette bun with choice of american, cheddar, swiss or pepper jack cheese. Served with choice of side.
- Mac Mason Club$10.99
King club on sour dough with smoked ham, turkey, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, house mustard and mayo on Texas toast. Served with a choice of side.
- Jody's Reuben$11.99
Pressed corn beef on rye bread with Swiss cheese, house sauce, and sour kraut. Served with choice of side.
- The Princeton Chicken Po Boy$10.99
Fresh breaded chicken tender pressed po boy on a pistolette bun with lettuce, tomato, and swiss cheese with a choice of side