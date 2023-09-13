Popular Items

Mayu Ramen Bowl

$15.50

pork bone broth, chashu pork, black garlic oil, roasted leeks, soft-boiled egg, red ginger, shiitake mushrooms, bamboo shoots **no substitutions**

Food

Bowls

Mayu Ramen Bowl

$15.50

pork bone broth, chashu pork, black garlic oil, roasted leeks, soft-boiled egg, red ginger, shiitake mushrooms, bamboo shoots **no substitutions**

Miso Ramen Bowl

$14.00

miso broth, chashu pork, fish cakes, bamboo shoots, chopped scallions, marinated soft-boiled eggs, wood ear mushrooms **no substitutions please**

Spicy Miso Ramen Bowl

$16.00

miso broth, confit chicken, red coconut curry, marinated soft-boiled eggs, sliced leeks, bamboo shoots, jalapeños, fresh corn **no substitutions please**

Veggie Ramen Bowl

$14.00

vegetable broth, shoyu, pan-roasted tofu, black sesame seeds, sauteed cabbage, bamboo shoots, charred bok choy, sweet corn **no substitutions please**

Shio Ramen Bowl

$15.50

pork bone broth, shio tare, chashu pork, fish cake, crispy nori, sweet butter, bok choy, wood eared mushrooms, scallions **no substitutions please**

Build Your Own Bowl

$14.50

Choose your broth Choose your protein Add additional proteins if you'd like Choose up to 5 toppings included Choose additional toppings for $1 each Mix it up with a stir-in for $1

Dessert

green tea baked custard
Matcha Flan

$7.00

Beverages

Bubble Tea

all served with black sugar tapioca
Brown Sugar

$6.00
Cookies and Cream

$6.00
Honey Dew

$6.00
Kiwi-Guava

$6.00
Mango

$6.00
Vanilla

$6.00
Plain Tea, no bubbles

$6.00

Sake & Beer

please have ID ready
Yomi Sake "The Afterlife" 250ml

$11.00

Junmai Gingo (58% polish), 13% abv delicious notes of melon, cherry, red berries, light cream, and subtle mochi

Moonstone Coconut Lemongrass Sake 300ml

$14.00

Infused Nigori (58% polish), 13.5% abv, SMV -31 300ml blend of gingo sake & all natural cream coconut and tangy exotic lemon grass

Kirin Ichiban

$7.00

American Lager, Japan 5%

Sapporo 24oz

$9.00

Japanese Lager 4.9% abv

Kibo Junmai Sake 180ml

$8.00
G Joy Genshu Sake 300ml

$15.00

Soda & Beverages

Coke

$2.00
Diet Coke

$2.00
Dr. Brown's Ginger Ale

$2.00
Saratoga Sparkling Water

$4.00

Bottled Still Water

$2.00