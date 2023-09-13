Rebel Ramen
Food
Bowls
Mayu Ramen Bowl
pork bone broth, chashu pork, black garlic oil, roasted leeks, soft-boiled egg, red ginger, shiitake mushrooms, bamboo shoots **no substitutions**
Miso Ramen Bowl
miso broth, chashu pork, fish cakes, bamboo shoots, chopped scallions, marinated soft-boiled eggs, wood ear mushrooms **no substitutions please**
Spicy Miso Ramen Bowl
miso broth, confit chicken, red coconut curry, marinated soft-boiled eggs, sliced leeks, bamboo shoots, jalapeños, fresh corn **no substitutions please**
Veggie Ramen Bowl
vegetable broth, shoyu, pan-roasted tofu, black sesame seeds, sauteed cabbage, bamboo shoots, charred bok choy, sweet corn **no substitutions please**
Shio Ramen Bowl
pork bone broth, shio tare, chashu pork, fish cake, crispy nori, sweet butter, bok choy, wood eared mushrooms, scallions **no substitutions please**
Build Your Own Bowl
Choose your broth Choose your protein Add additional proteins if you'd like Choose up to 5 toppings included Choose additional toppings for $1 each Mix it up with a stir-in for $1
Dessert
Beverages
Bubble Tea
Sake & Beer
Yomi Sake "The Afterlife" 250ml
Junmai Gingo (58% polish), 13% abv delicious notes of melon, cherry, red berries, light cream, and subtle mochi
Moonstone Coconut Lemongrass Sake 300ml
Infused Nigori (58% polish), 13.5% abv, SMV -31 300ml blend of gingo sake & all natural cream coconut and tangy exotic lemon grass
Kirin Ichiban
American Lager, Japan 5%
Sapporo 24oz
Japanese Lager 4.9% abv