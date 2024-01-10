Recreo Cantina Chandler, AZ
FOOD
APERITIVOS
- Cantina Bean Dip$9.00
Half bean / half queso dip, served with fresh flour tortillas & chips.
- Chips & Salsa$4.00
Fire-roasted tomatoes, garlic, cilantro, jalapenos, onion and chile de arbol.
- Chip Salsa Refill
- Chip Refill
- Flautas de Pollo$11.00
Chicken Tinga and cheese stuffed flour tortillas, fried to perfection and topped with sour cream, guacamole & pico de gallo.
- Mexican Street Corn$9.00
Served off-the-cob with lime aioli, queso fresca, cilantro, southwest seasoning.
- Nachos Locos$12.00
Corn tortilla chips smothered with black beans, onions, jalapenos, queso, pico de gallo & sour cream. Served with Salsa Roja.
- Queso Fundito$13.00
Choice of Carne Asada or Chorizo, black beans, poblano peppers, pico de gallo, mozzarella & Oaxaca cheese. Served with both flour tortilla and corn chips.
- Recreo Guacamole$11.00
Chunky Haas avocado, jalapeno, red onion, cilantro, tomato & lime juice. Served with corn tortilla chips.
- Shrimp Crostini$17.00
Jumbo shrimp, heirloom tomatoes, garlic, shallots, lemon, white wine & butter with sourdough crostinis.
- Southwestern Egg Rolls$12.00
Crispy wontons filled with jalapeńos, chicken, corn, bell peppers, black beans, spinach, & cheese. Served with cantina sauce on the side
- Stuffed Poppers$10.00
Three panko breaded jalapenos, stuffed with cream cheese, bacon, and a blend of cheeses. Topped with our Cantina Sauce.
ENSALADAS & SOPAS
- Mi Pueblo Ensalada$12.00
Spring mix, pico de gallo, black beans, corn, avocado slices, tortilla strips, a three cheese blend, & cantina dressing
- SW Caesar$12.00
Chopped romaine, heirloom tomatoes, black beans, corn, graded parmesan cheese, three cheese crostini & caesar dressing
- Recreo Ensalada$12.00
Spring mix, strawberries, apples, candied pecans, cranberries, bacon, cotija cheese & strawberry vinaigrette
- Sopa del Dia$7.00
Soup of the day
TACOS
- Combo Tacos$19.00
Choice of 3 tacos | veggie, tinga, al pastor, green chile pork, or carne asada
- Al Pastor Plato$18.00
Marinated pineapple pork, grilled onion, cilantro/onion mix, lime & house salsa
- Green Chile Pork Plato$18.00
Marinated pork, cilantro, onions, lime & pickled red onion
- Shrimp Plato$18.00
Crispy or grilled, freson sauce, lettuce, three cheese blend & avocado slices
- Carne Tacos Plato$17.00
Charbroiled skirt steak, cilantro, onions, lime & pickled red onion
- Fish Plato$17.00
Crispy or grilled, fresno sauce, lettuce, three cheese blend, and avocado
- Birria Plato$17.00
Beef short rib mozzarella cheese, cilantro, onions, lime, pickled red onion & consommé
- Tinga Plato$16.00
Seasoned shredded chicken, lettuce, cilantro, avocado & a three cheese blend
- Carnitas Plato$16.00
Cilantro, onions, lime, pickled red onion, & pico de gallo
- Veggie Plato$14.00
Onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, spinach & cilantro served with salsa verde
- Ala Carte Taco
A single taco.
ENCHILADAS
- Shrimp Enchiladas$17.00
Mozzarella cheese, roasted poblano & seasoned grilled shrimp
- Jalapeno Popper Enchiladas$17.00
Fried jalapeno, mozzarella cheese & poblano peppers
- GC Pork Enchiladas$17.00
Marinated pork & melted cheese, smothered in green chili sauce
- Al Pastor Enchiladas$17.00
Flame-grilled pork & melted cheese, smothered in topped in red sauce
- Chicken Mole Enchiladas$17.00
Shredded chicken, mozzarella cheese & mole sauce. Garnished with sour cream & sesame seeds
- Tinga Enchiladas$15.00
Seasoned shredded chicken, lettuce, cilantro & avocado
- Carnitas Enchiladas$15.00
Marinated pork carnitas
- Veggie Enchiladas$13.00
Spinach, artichokes, mushrooms, onions, mozzarella cheese, choice of enchilada sauce
- Three Cheese Enchiladas$12.00
Three cheese blend, diced onions & topped in a red chili sauce
QUESADILLAS
- GC Pork Quesadilla$18.00
Spice infused pork, melted cheese blend & green chili sauce
- Shrimp Quesadilla$18.00
Grilled shrimp, onion & fresno chile
- Carne Asada Quesadilla$17.00
Carne Asada, grilled onion & fresno chile
- Tinga Quesadilla$17.00
Shredded chicken smothered in a smoky chopotle-tomato sauce
- Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$16.00
Grilled chicken, onion & fresno chile
- Veggie Quesadilla$14.00
Spinach, mushrooms, onion & fresno chile
- Three Cheese Quesadilla$12.00
Blend of mozzarella, monterrey jack & cheddar cheese
- Al Pastor Quesadilla$18.00
Flame-grilled pork, grilled onion & fresno chile
FAJITAS
- S&S Fajita$24.00
Monterey jack cheese, grilled onions, peppers, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo & flour tortillas. Served with Mexican rice & choice of beans.
- Shrimp Fajita$22.00
Monterey jack cheese, grilled onions, peppers, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo & flour tortillas. Served with Mexican rice & choice of beans.
- Steak Fajita$22.00
Monterey jack cheese, grilled onions, peppers, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo & flour tortillas. Served with Mexican rice & choice of beans.
- C&S Fajita$22.00
Monterey jack cheese, grilled onions, peppers, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo & flour tortillas. Served with Mexican rice & choice of beans.
- Chicken Fajita$19.00
Monterey jack cheese, grilled onions, peppers, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo & flour tortillas. Served with Mexican rice & choice of beans.
- Veggie Fajita$17.00
Monterey jack cheese, grilled onions, peppers, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo & flour tortillas. Served with Mexican rice & choice of beans.
FAVORITOS
- Carne y Shrimp Plate$24.00
Charred skirt steak, shrimp skewers, served with flour tortillas, chimichurri sauce, grilled jalapeno, pickled red onion, Mexican rice & choice of beans
- Asada y Enchilada$24.00
Charred Steak served with two enchiladas of your choice, chimichurri sauce, Mexican rice & choice of beans
- Bacon Chz Burger$16.00
Half pound dry-rubbed Angus brisket patty, bacon, butter lettuce, red onions, sliced tomato, on brioche bun. Choice of cheddar or American cheese
- Sonoran Dog$14.00
Bacon wrapped 1/4 pound hot dog, topped with beans, mayo, onions, tomato mustard, ketchup & sour cream. Served with French fries.
- Mac & Chz$11.00
Cavatappi noodles, three cheese blend, garlic & shallots topped with bread crumbs & pico de gallo
BOWLS
- Shrimp Bowl$18.00
Mozzarella cheese, roasted poblano & seasoned grilled shrimp
- GC Pork Bowl$18.00
Marinated pork, wrapped in a soft tortilla smothered in green chili sauce
- Al Pastor Bowl$18.00
Seasoned pineapple pork, grilled onion, cilantro/onion mix, lime & house salsa
- California Bowl$18.00
Carne Asada, rice, refried beans, french fries, guacamole, salsa verde, sour cream, & pico de gallo
- Carne Asada Bowl$17.00
Charbroiled skirt steak, cilantro, onions, lime & pickled red onion
- Tinga Bowl$16.00
Seasoned shredded chicken, lettuce, cilantro & avocado
- Carnitas Bowl$16.00
Marinated pork carnitas
- Veggie Bowl$14.00
Onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, spinach & cilantro served with salsa verde
- Bean Cheese Bowl$14.00
Refried beans & three cheese blend
BURRITOS
- Shrimp Burrito$18.00
Mozzarella cheese, roasted poblano & seasoned grilled shrimp
- GC Pork Burrito$18.00
Marinated pork, wrapped in a soft tortilla smothered in green chili sauce
- Al Pastor Burrito$18.00
Seasoned pineapple pork, grilled onion, cilantro/onion mix, lime & house salsa
- California Burrito$18.00
Carne Asada, rice, refried beans, french fries, guacamole, salsa verde, sour cream, & pico de gallo
- Carne Asada Burrito$17.00
Charbroiled skirt steak, cilantro, onions, lime & pickled red onion
- Tinga Burrito$16.00
Seasoned shredded chicken, lettuce, cilantro & avocado
- Carnitas Burrito$16.00
Marinated pork carnitas
- Veggie Burrito$14.00
Onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, spinach & cilantro served with salsa verde
- Bean Cheese Burrito$14.00
Refried beans & three cheese blend
POSTRES
- Flan$8.00
House made creamy carmel custard
- Cucuy Cookie$8.00
Half-baked chocolate chip cookie, topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream
- Arroz con Leche$8.00
Jasmine rice, cinnamon, sugar & milk
- Churros$8.00
Fried dough tossed in cinnamon & sugar. Served with vanilla bean ice cream, chocolate & carmel sauce
- Scoop Ice Cream$5.00
Vanilla bean ice cream
SIDES
- Rice side$3.00
- Fries side$3.00
- Bean side$3.00
- Tortilla side$1.00
- Guac side$2.00
- Salsa Roja side$1.00
- Salsa Verde side$1.00
- SC side$1.00
- Queso side$2.00
- PoblanoCream side$2.00
- Red Ench side$1.00
- Grn Ench side$1.00
- House Salsa$1.00
- Hot Hot Salsa$1.00
- Side Salad$3.50
- Garlic Ranch Side$1.00
- Al Pastor$6.00
- Birria$6.00
- Carne Asada$6.00
- Carnitas$6.00
- Chorizo$5.00
- Fish$7.00
- GC Pork$6.00
- Grilled Chicken$5.00
- Shrimp$7.00
- Tinga$5.00
BRUNCH
- Breakfast Burrito$17.00
Two scrambled eggs, potatoes, onion, bell peppers, avocado, cheddar cheese & your choice of carne asada, bacon, or chorizo.
- Chilaquiles$14.00
Corn tortilla chips, topped 2 with eggs, choice of green or red sauce. Served with Mexican rice & your choice of beans.
- Bfast Carne Asada$20.00
Flame-grilled carne asada served with two eggs, Mexican rice & your choice of beans.
- Breakfast Bowl$12.00