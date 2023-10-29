Red Bicycle Coffee 1200 5th Ave N
Food
Savory Crepes
It's getting bright in here! Scrambled eggs, cheese, and a choice of protein
Scrambled eggs with onion, red peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, cheddar jack, and a choice of protein
It's a spicy kind of morning! Scrambled eggs, chorizo, and cheddar jack topped with sour cream and salsa
Scrambled eggs, mushrooms, spinach, and mozzarella
Pulled chicken, spinach, mushrooms, and mozzarella topped with a balsamic glaze
I love that musical! Chicken, bacon, tomato, ranch, and mozzarella
Bacon, apples, cheddar, and syrup
It's like we're out frolicking in the plains of the mid-west. Mozzarella, red peppers, onions, tomatoes, and spinach topped with basil aioli
Sweet Crepes
Peanut butter, honey, banana, and granola
The cinny sauce makes this one! Butter, sugar, cinnamon, and cinny sauce
It's not boring, it's a classic because it works! Butter, sugar, and cinnamon
*That funky * * * That funky monkey* Nutella, peanut butter, sliced banana, and walnuts
Ol' Granny spoils the kiddos (you are her kiddos). Granny Smith apples, cinnamon, sugar, brie cheese, and caramel
Powdered sugar and Nutella
Sandwiches
Fried egg, cheese, and choice of meat on a bagel
Fried egg, cheese, and sausage sandwiched between two waffles with a side of syrup
Two fried eggs, avocado, and brie cheese served on toasted sourdough
Two fried eggs, cheese, hashbrowns, and choice of meat on sourdough toast
Avocado mash, red pepper flakes, tomatoes, and goat cheese on a piece of sourdough toast
Turkey, bacon, avocado, and spinach (get it?) with spicy mayo on sourdough toast
Turkey, mozzarella, sauteed onions, spinach, pesto, and spicy mayo on sourdough toast
Cuh-prese? Cuh-prays-ay? Spinach, mozzarella, tomatoes, and pesto on sourdough toast drizzled with a balsamic glaze
Nashville hot OR sweet BBQ pulled chicken topped with mozzarella on a brioche bun
Tacos/Burritos
Scrambled eggs, choice of meat, home fries, and cheddar jack with a side of salsa
Pulled chicken, sautéed onions, spinach, avocado, and goat cheese topped with a balsamic glaze
Pesto scrambled eggs topped with spinach, avocado, and mozzarella
Scrambled eggs, choice of meat, home fries, and cheddar jack rolled in a 10 inch flour tortilla with a side of salsa
French Toast
Training Wheels
Lil' baby crepe topped with powdered sugar and Nutella
Lil' baby crepe topped with sugar, cinnamon, and cinny sauce
Lil' baby crepe with scrambled eggs, cheese, and a choice either bacon or sausage
Warning- NOT recommended for those who cannot tolerate lactose
Sides/Sauces
Build Your Own...
Drinks
Signature Lattes
Classic
2 shots of espresso and milk, hot or iced
2 shots of espresso and water, hot or iced
Dark roast drip coffee and steamed milk
Iced cold brew concentrate and half & half with simple syrup, shaken
Classic hot chocolate made with mocha and steamed milk
2 shots of espresso, brown sugar, and steamed half & half. We can double it up!
2 shots of espresso and steamed milk. We can double it up!
2 oz espresso and 2 oz steamed milk
2 shots of our locally roasted Handlebar Espresso!