Red Bicycle Depot District Smyrna
food
Breakfast
Avocado Toast
Toasted Sourdough, Avocado, Tomato, Feta, Fried Egg, Red Chili Flakes
The Griddler
Choice of Specialty Bagel, Fried Egg American Cheese, Sausage patty, Maple Syrup Drizzle
O.G. Bagel
Choice of Specialty Bagel, Fried Egg, Choice of Protein and American Cheese
Breakfast Plate
Scramble Eggs, Choice of Protein, Choice of Home fries, Toast OR Biscuit
The Greatest
Home Fries Sandwiched between Two Fried Eggs, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese on Sourdough Bread
O.G Burrito
14 Inch Flour Tortilla, 4 Scramble Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Home Fries, Choice of Protein, Side of Salsa
Meat Lovers Burrito
14 Inch Flour Tortilla, 4 Scramble Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Home Fries, Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Side of Salsa
Breakfast Tacos
2 six inch flour tortillas, 4 scramble eggs, Choice of Protein, Topped with Cheddar Cheese and Home Fries, Side of Salsa
Mean Green Breakfast Taco
2 six inch flour tortillas, Avocado, 4 pesto scramble eggs. Topped with Chopped spinach and mozzarella cheese, side of salsa
Depot District Biscuit
Toasted Biscuit, White Country Gravy, Fried Chicken, Fried Egg, American Cheese, Bacon
The Hangover
Sourdough Bread, Avocado, RB Sauce, Fried Egg, Sausage, and Cheddar Cheese
Sweet Crepe
Classic Crepe
Fresh Made Crepe Filled with Butter, Cinnamon Sugar and topped with whipped cream and powder sugar
Nuttella Crepe
Fresh Made Crepe filled with nuttella and topped with Nuttella drizzle, powder sugar, and whipped cream.
Cinnamon Roll Crepe
Fresh Made Crepe Filled with butter and cinnamon sugar, topped with house made cinnamon roll sauce, powder sugar and whipped cream
Strawberry Nuttella Crepe
Fresh Made Crepe filled with nuttella and topped with nuttella drizzle, Fresh Sliced Strawberries, powder sugar and whipped cream
Banana Peanut Crepe
Fresh Made Crepe filled with Honey and Peanut Butter. Topped with Honey and Peanut Butter Drizzle, Granola, Banana, Whipped Cream, Powder Sugar
Funkey Monkey Crepe
Fresh Made Crepe Filled with Nuttella and Peanut Butter. Topped with Peanut butter and nuttella drizzle, Walnuts, Fresh Sliced Banana, powder sugar, whipped cream
Banana Foster Crepe
Fresh Made Crepe Filled with butter, banana and cinnamon sugar. Topped with Caramel Drizzle, Banana, Powder Sugar and Whipped Cream