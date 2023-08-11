food

Breakfast

Avocado Toast

$8.95

Toasted Sourdough, Avocado, Tomato, Feta, Fried Egg, Red Chili Flakes

The Griddler

$8.95

Choice of Specialty Bagel, Fried Egg American Cheese, Sausage patty, Maple Syrup Drizzle

O.G. Bagel

$8.95

Choice of Specialty Bagel, Fried Egg, Choice of Protein and American Cheese

Breakfast Plate

$9.00

Scramble Eggs, Choice of Protein, Choice of Home fries, Toast OR Biscuit

The Greatest

$9.95

Home Fries Sandwiched between Two Fried Eggs, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese on Sourdough Bread

O.G Burrito

$10.95

14 Inch Flour Tortilla, 4 Scramble Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Home Fries, Choice of Protein, Side of Salsa

Meat Lovers Burrito

$12.95

14 Inch Flour Tortilla, 4 Scramble Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Home Fries, Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Side of Salsa

Breakfast Tacos

$10.95

2 six inch flour tortillas, 4 scramble eggs, Choice of Protein, Topped with Cheddar Cheese and Home Fries, Side of Salsa

Mean Green Breakfast Taco

$10.95

2 six inch flour tortillas, Avocado, 4 pesto scramble eggs. Topped with Chopped spinach and mozzarella cheese, side of salsa

Depot District Biscuit

$11.95

Toasted Biscuit, White Country Gravy, Fried Chicken, Fried Egg, American Cheese, Bacon

The Hangover

$10.95

Sourdough Bread, Avocado, RB Sauce, Fried Egg, Sausage, and Cheddar Cheese

Sweet Crepe

Classic Crepe

$7.95

Fresh Made Crepe Filled with Butter, Cinnamon Sugar and topped with whipped cream and powder sugar

Nuttella Crepe

$8.95

Fresh Made Crepe filled with nuttella and topped with Nuttella drizzle, powder sugar, and whipped cream.

Cinnamon Roll Crepe

$8.95

Fresh Made Crepe Filled with butter and cinnamon sugar, topped with house made cinnamon roll sauce, powder sugar and whipped cream

Strawberry Nuttella Crepe

$9.95

Fresh Made Crepe filled with nuttella and topped with nuttella drizzle, Fresh Sliced Strawberries, powder sugar and whipped cream

Banana Peanut Crepe

$9.95

Fresh Made Crepe filled with Honey and Peanut Butter. Topped with Honey and Peanut Butter Drizzle, Granola, Banana, Whipped Cream, Powder Sugar

Funkey Monkey Crepe

$10.95

Fresh Made Crepe Filled with Nuttella and Peanut Butter. Topped with Peanut butter and nuttella drizzle, Walnuts, Fresh Sliced Banana, powder sugar, whipped cream

Banana Foster Crepe

$9.95

Fresh Made Crepe Filled with butter, banana and cinnamon sugar. Topped with Caramel Drizzle, Banana, Powder Sugar and Whipped Cream

French Toast

Classic French Toast

$9.95

Nuttella French Toast

$10.95

Cinnamon Roll French Toast

$10.95

Strawberry Nuttella French Toast

$11.95

Banana Peanut French Toast

$11.95

Funkey Monkey French Toast

$12.95

Banana Foster French Toast

$11.95

Breakfast Crepe

Sunrise

$9.95

Florentine

$9.95

Mexi

$10.95

Wakeup

$10.95

Savory Crepes

Field of Greens

$9.95

Maple Bacon

$9.95

Spinach

$10.95

Hamilton

$11.95

Burgers

The Herbivore

$10.95

RB Classic

$11.95

The Southerner

$11.95

Depot District

$12.95

Salads

Strawberry Fields

$8.95

Veggie Delight

$8.95

Sandwiches

Caprese

$8.95

Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$8.95

Pompeii

$9.95

RB Club

$9.95

TBAS

$9.95

Hot Chicken

$10.95

Vegan Wrap

$10.95

Sauteed Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms and tomatos with Homefries, Avacado, Vegan Sausage, and Spinach

Sides

Bag Of Chips

$1.50

Side Protine

$3.00

Scrambled Eggs

$4.00

Home Fries

$3.00

Bagel and Cream Cheese

$3.50

Butter Toast or Biscuit

$3.00

Fruit Cup

$3.95

Yogurt Parfait

$4.95

Biscuit with Gravy

$4.95

Side of Gravy

$2.00

Muffin

$4.00

Drinks

Latte

Honey Miel

$4.50

Butterbeer

$4.50

French Toast

$4.50

Macaroon

$4.50

Wild Child

$4.50

Nutty

$4.50

Barista Pick

$4.50

Cookie Butter

$4.50

Horchata

$4.50

Latte

$4.00

Espresso/Coffee

Seasonal Drip

$2.50

Cold Brew

$3.00

Coffee Au Lait

$4.00

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.50

Americano

$3.25

Double Espresso

$2.75

Cortado

$3.50

Cappuccino

$3.75

Cubano

$4.75

Tea

Matcha Late

$4.50

Chai Late

$4.50

London Fog

$4.00

Loose Leaf Tea

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Other Drinks

Milk

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Juice

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Fountain Drink

$2.00

Butterfly Lemonade

$4.50

Ginger Peach Lemonade

$4.50

Matcha Lemonade

$4.50

Wine & Beer

Wine

Coppa Chardonay

$7.00

Alias Pinot Noir

$6.00

Hayes Valley Cab Sauvignon

$7.00

Bocati Dulci Moscato

$7.00

Proseco

$5.00

Mimosa

Mimosa 9oz

$8.00

Mimosa Carafe 32oz

$29.00

Saturday Mimosa Carafe 32oz

$20.00

Mimosa Flight

$18.00

Beer

Seasonal Draft

$6.50

Mich Ultra Draft

$6.50

Black Abby TN

$5.00

Mill Creek Cider

$6.00

Crosstown Brewing Sour

$5.00

Bromosa

Bromosa 16oz

Bromosa Carafe 32 oz

Kids Menu

Crepe/French Toast

Mini Nuttella

$4.00

Mini Classic

$4.00

Mini Sunrise

$5.00

Mini French Toast

$5.00

Sandwich/Other

Fried Chicken Sandwich and Chips

$7.00

Hamburger and Chips

$7.00

Burger Bun Grill Cheese and Chips

$5.00

Scramble Eggs w/Cheese

$5.00