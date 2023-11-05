2x points now for loyalty members
Red Bicycle Tanger Outlets
Food
Sides & Small Bites
- Bag Of Chips$1.50
- Butter Toast or Biscuit$2.50
- Home Fries$3.00
- Scramble Eggs$3.50
- Side Protein$3.50
- Locally Made Bagel w/cream cheese$4.50
Toasted bagel of choice with side of cream cheese
- Biscuit & Gravy$4.95
Split and toasted biscuit with white country sausage gravy
- Yogurt Parfait$4.95
Vanilla yogurt, Strawberries, blueberries and almond granola
- Garlic Cheese Curds$8.00
Garlic Cheese Curds Served with a side of RB Sauce
Savory Crepes and Salads
Sweet Crepe or French Toast
Sandwich/Bagels/More
Drinks
Latte
- Butterbeer Latte$4.50
Espresso, Choice of milk, white chocolate, Caramel, Vanilla
- Flower Child Latte$4.50
Espresso, Choice of milk, honey and lavender
- French Toast Latte$4.50
espresso, choice of milk, hazelnut, brown sugar, cinnamon
- Honey Miel Latte$4.50
espresso, choice of milk, honey, cinnamon
- Macaroon Latte$4.50
espresso, choice of milk, white chocolate, hazelnut and coconut
- Nutty Latte$4.50
espresso, choice of milk, dark chocolate, hazelnut and almond
- Chai Latte$4.50
Masala Chai tea, choice of milk
- Matcha Latte$4.50
Matcha, choice of milk, vanilla
- Pumpkin Spice Latte$4.50
espresso, choice of milk, pumpkin pie puree, caramel, brown sugar, pumpkin pie spice.
- Fallin for You Latte$4.50
espresso, choice of milk, maple syrup, cinnamon, brown sugar
- Brown Sugar Dirty Chai Latte$5.00
espresso, masala chai tea, choice of milk, brown sugar cinnamon
- Latte$4.00
Espresso, with choice of steamed milk
Coffee
Espresso
- Americano$3.00
double espresso, with hot water
- Double Espresso$2.75
- Cortado$3.50
equal parts espresso and steamed milk of choice (4 oz.)
- Cuban$4.75
2 shots espresso, sugar foam (8 oz. cup)
- Double Cuban$6.00
4 shots Espresso, sugar foam (16 oz. cup)
- Cappuccino$3.75
double espresso with 4 oz of Steamed Half and Half