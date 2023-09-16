Food

Poached Egg Plates

Prime Rib Sliders

$21.00

Shaved prime rib, béarnaise, horseradish sour cream. Served on brioche rolls with shoestring fries.

Tasso Shrimp & Grits

$20.00

Hollandaise, mushrooms, sautéed spinach. Served on focaccia croutons.

Crusted Crab & Eggs Sardou

$22.00

Jumbo lump crab meat, hollandaise, spinach au gratin. Served on puff pastry.

Humpty Dumpties

Brisket Hash Omelet

$18.00

Slow roasted brisket, hash browns, gruyere, and grilled onions. Topped with chimichurri.

Pork Con Queso Omelet

$18.00

Pulled pork, tamale sauce, cheddar, topped with pico de gallo. Served with sour cream and guacamole.

Curry-Roasted Cauliflower Omelet

$17.00

Roasted cauliflower, gruyere, red and yellow peppers. Topped with tamarind sauce and served with hummus.

Sweet Breakfast

Blueberry Pancakes

$15.00

Stack of fluffy blueberry pancakes with blueberry butter and fresh blueberries. Served with a blueberry syrup.

Banana Pecan Waffle

$15.00

Classic waffle topped with caramelized bananas, whipped butter, candied pecans, powdered sugar. Served with a bourbon pecan maple syrup.

Very Berry Waffle

$15.00

Classic waffle with fresh berries, vanilla sauce and blueberry syrup.

Biscuits & Jam

$12.00

Buttery, fluffy biscuits served with butter, and our seasonal house made jams.

Egg Plates

Biscuits & Gravy

$16.00

Buttery biscuits topped with country sausage gravy and scrambled eggs. Served with a mirliton chowchow.

Corned Beef Hash

$18.00

Over-medium eggs, braised cabbage, hash browns, creole mustard hollandaise. Served with rye focaccia and pickled baby carrots.

Huevos Rancheros

$17.00

Over-medium eggs, grilled chorizo, black beans, cheddar, tamale sauce, guacamole, sour cream, salsa. Served on fried flour tortillas.

The Joe Blow

$15.00

Two eggs any style; grits or hash browns; sausage or bacon; biscuit or toast. Add a pancake or fruit cup $3.

Breakfast Sandwiches

The Hipster

$15.00

Over-medium eggs, arugula, tomatoes, avocado, gruyere, sage mayo. Served on toasted wheat focaccia.

John Smith

$13.00

Soft scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, and applewood bacon. Served on rosemary focaccia with a tomato jam.

Griddled Ham & Egg Melt

$14.00

Scrambled eggs, griddled ham, gruyere cheese, and creole mustard. Served on rosemary focaccia with an onion marmalade.

Salads

Arugula

$12.00

Arugula mix, romano, tomatoes, red onions, and pine nuts. Tossed with a balsamic vinaigrette.

Classic Caesar

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, toasted croutons, and parmesan cheese. Tossed in a classic Caesar dressing.

Beet Salad

$16.00

Arugula mix, red onions, goat cheese, roasted beets, and pumpkin seeds. Tossed with a mandarin vinaigrette.

Farmhouse

$14.00

House greens, apples, walnuts, currants, beets, and blue cheese. Tossed with lemon tarragon vinaigrette.

Chicken Cobb

$18.00

House greens, white meat chicken, bacon, cheddar, diced tomatoes, red onions, and avocado. Tossed in a honey Dijon vinaigrette.

Mandarin Salmon

$20.00

House greens, seared salmon, toasted almonds, red onions, red peppers, mandarin oranges and fried wontons. Tossed in a mandarin vinaigrette.

Steak Wedge

$22.00

Iceberg wedge lettuce, 8 oz. medium-rare flank steak, blue cheese crumbles, bacon, tomatoes, and shoestring fries. Topped with a blue cheese dressing.

Classy Chicken Salad

$18.00

House greens, fresh cantaloupe, grapes, walnuts, all white meat chicken salad. Tossed in a lemon tarragon vinaigrette.

Sandwiches

Chicken Salad Sand

$16.00

All white meat chicken salad, house greens, tomatoes on rosemary focaccia. Garnished with a walnut apple relish.

Roasted Turkey Club

$17.00

Hand-carved turkey, house greens, tomatoes, red onions, bacon, gruyere, sage mayo on wheat focaccia. Garnished with a cranberry relish.

Seared Salmon Sliders

$18.00

Salmon medallions, vinegar slaw, wasabi mayo, tamarind sauce on brioche rolls. Garnished with sesame slaw.

Reuben

$18.00

Griddled corn beef, braised cabbage, Russian dressing, gruyere, b&b pickles, creole mustard on rye focaccia. Garnished with pickled carrots.

Prime Rib Melt

$20.00

Au Jus soaked rib meat, gruyere, horseradish mayo on rosemary focaccia. Garnished with au jus dipping sauce.

Pimento Patty Melt

$18.00

Medium-rare beef burger, mushrooms, pimento cheese, grilled onions, and creole mustard on rye focaccia. With our B&B pickles and house ketchup.

Sides

Eggs

$4.00

Biscuit

$3.00

Toast

$3.00

Hash Browns

$4.00

Grits

$4.00

Sausage

$5.00

Bacon

$5.00

Sausage Gravy

$5.00

Fries

$5.00

Waffle

$9.00

Pancake

$5.00

Pancake Stack

$13.00

Blueberry Pancake

$6.00

Fruit Cup

$5.00

Fruit Bowl

$13.00

1 Egg

$2.00

Pizza

Sausage & Peppers

$18.00

Fennel sausage, red sauce, romano, grilled red and yellow peppers, fresh mozzarella, grilled onions, and fresh basil.

Beet Pizza

$18.00

Roasted garlic aioli, marinated beets, mushrooms, sautéed spinach, grilled onions, goat cheese, fontina, and finished with balsamic gastrique.

White Cheese & Arugula

$17.00

Roasted garlic aioli, tomatoes, goat cheese, fresh mozzarella, fontina, pine nuts, and topped with seasoned arugula.

Pasta

Effen Good Shrimp Carbonara

$22.00

Jumbo shrimp, vodka sauce, pancetta, tomatoes, sautéed spinach, and parmesan. Tossed with thin spaghetti noodles.

Sausage Bolognese

$20.00

Italian sausage, red sauce, butter, parmesan, and parsley. Tossed with thin spaghetti noodles.

Crusted Crab & Spaghetti

$23.00

Jumbo lump crab meat, artichoke hearts, lemon garlic butter, wilted spinach, and parmesan. Tossed with thin spaghetti noodles.

Desserts

Cherry Almond Bread Pudding

$9.00

Served with cherry sauce and whipped cream.

Banana Pudding

$9.00

Vanilla anglaise, sliced bananas, homemade vanilla wafers, and a toasted meringue.

Chocolate Hazelnut Waffle

$15.00

Served with a frangelico chocolate syrup and a cafe au lait ice cream.

Tidbits & Grazers

Corn & Crab Fritters

$12.00

Whipped chive garlic butter and corn relish.

Deviled Eggs

$9.00

Southern-style with b&b pickles.

Ahi Tuna Crisps

$12.00

Rare tuna, vinegar slaw and wasabi mayo.

Pimento Cheese

$9.00

B&b pickles and toasted french bread.

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$10.00

Chips, sour cream and salsa.

Kids Menu

Kid Pizza

$7.95

Kid Noodles

$7.95

Kid Chicken

$7.95

Beverages

Liquor

Effen

$7.00

Effen Cucumere

$7.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Ketel One Citroen

$9.00

Ketel One Cucumber & Mint

$9.00

Stoli

$8.00

Stoli Blueberi

$8.00

Stoli Ohranj

$8.00

Three Olives

$7.00

Titos

$8.00

DBL Effen

$14.00

DBL Effen Cucumere

$14.00

DBL Grey Goose

$18.00

DBL Ketel One

$18.00

DBL Ketel One Citroen

$18.00

DBL Ketel One Cucumber & Mint

$18.00

DBL Stoli

$16.00

DBL Stoli Blueberi

$16.00

DBL Stoli Ohranj

$16.00

DBL Three Olives

$14.00

DBL Titos

$16.00

Aviation

$8.00

Damrak

$7.00

Deaths Door

$8.00

Hendricks

$8.00

DBL Aviation

$16.00

DBL Damrak

$14.00

DBL Deaths Door

$16.00

DBL Hendricks

$16.00

Avua Amburana Cachaca

$10.00

Brugal 1888

$11.00

Bumbu

$8.00

Don Q Cristal

$7.00

Don Q Gran Reserva

$11.00

Kraken

$7.00

Smith & Cross

$8.00

DBL Avua Amburana Cachaca

$20.00

DBL Brugal 1888

$22.00

DBL Bumbu

$16.00

DBL Don Q Cristal

$14.00

DBL Don Q Gran Reserva

$22.00

DBL Kraken

$14.00

DBL Smith & Cross

$16.00

1800 Blanco

$8.00

Arette Reposado

$12.00

Campo Bravo

$7.00

Codigo Rosa

$16.00

Don Julio Blanco

$11.00

Don Julio Reposado

$12.00

Espolon Reposado

$8.00

Maestro Dobel Diamante

$12.00

Patron Silver

$11.00

DBL 1800 Blanco

$16.00

DBL Arette Reposado

$24.00

DBL Campo Bravo

$14.00

DBL Codigo Rosa

$32.00

DBL Don Julio Blanco

$22.00

DBL Don Julio Reposado

$24.00

DBL Espolon Reposado

$16.00

DBL Maestro Dobel Diamante

$24.00

DBL Patron Silver

$22.00

1792 Small Batch

$8.00

Baker's 7yr

$14.00

Basil Hayden

$10.00

Blackened

$12.00

Blanton's SB

$16.00

Breckenridge Port Cast

$14.00

Bulleit 95 Rye

$9.00

Bushmill's 10yr

$13.00

Bushmill's 12yr

$14.00

Bushmill's Original

$8.00

Chicken Cock

$14.00

Chivas Regal 12yr

$9.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Dewar's 12yr

$12.00

Dewar's White Label

$8.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$8.00

Four Roses

$7.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$9.00

Gentleman's Jack

$9.00

George Dickel Sour Mash

$9.00

Glenlivet 12yr

$17.00

High West

$9.00

Jack Daniel's No.1

$8.00

Jameson

$9.00

Jim Beam Black

$7.00

Jim Beam Rye

$7.00

Jim Beam Single Barrel

$13.00

Johnnie Walker Black Label

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Green Label

$16.00

Johnnie Walker Red Label

$8.00

Macallan 12yr

$23.00

Maker's Mark

$9.00

Maker's Mark 46

$10.00

Red Bush

$8.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$8.00

Sazerac Rye

$8.00

Sexton Single Malt

$9.00

Slow & Low

$9.00

Southern Comfort 80

$8.00

Stillhouse

$8.00

Tincup

$8.00

Tullamore Dew

$8.00

Tyrconnell Single Malt

$11.00

Whistle Pig 10yr

$21.00

Woodford Reserve

$9.00

DBL 1792 Small Batch

$16.00

DBL Baker's 7yr

$28.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$20.00

DBL Blackened

$24.00

DBL Blanton's SB

$32.00

DBL Breckenridge Port Cast

$28.00

DBL Bulleit 95 Rye

$18.00

DBL Bushmill's 10yr

$26.00

DBL Bushmill's 12yr

$28.00

DBL Bushmill's Original

$16.00

DBL Chicken Cock

$28.00

DBL Chivas Regal 12yr

$18.00

DBL Crown Royal

$16.00

DBL Dewar's 12yr

$24.00

DBL Dewar's White Label

$16.00

DBL Elijah Craig Small Batch

$16.00

DBL Four Roses

$14.00

DBL Four Roses Small Batch

$18.00

DBL Gentleman's Jack

$18.00

DBL George Dickel Sour Mash

$18.00

DBL Glenlivet 12yr

$34.00

DBL High West

$18.00

DBL Jack Daniel's No.1

$16.00

DBL Jameson

$18.00

DBL Jim Beam Black

$14.00

DBL Jim Beam Rye

$14.00

DBL Jim Beam Single Barrel

$26.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black Label

$18.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Green Label

$32.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Red Label

$16.00

DBL Macallan 12yr

$46.00

DBL Maker's Mark

$18.00

DBL Maker's Mark 46

$20.00

DBL Red Bush

$16.00

DBL Rittenhouse Rye

$16.00

DBL Sazerac Rye

$16.00

DBL Sexton Single Malt

$18.00

DBL Slow & Low

$18.00

DBL Southern Comfort 80

$16.00

DBL Stillhouse

$16.00

DBL Tincup

$16.00

DBL Tullamore Dew

$16.00

DBL Tyrconnell Single Malt

$22.00

DBL Whistle Pig 10yr

$42.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$18.00

Dewars

$7.00

Chivas Regal

$10.00

Glenlivit 12

$9.00

Glenlivit 15

$11.00

McCallan 10 yr

Gelnfiddich 12

$10.00

DBL Dewars

$14.00

DBL Chivas Regal

$20.00

DBL Glenlivit 12

$18.00

DBL Glenlivit 15

$22.00

DBL McCallan 10 yr

DBL Gelnfiddich 12

$20.00

Aperol

$7.00

Campari

$8.00

Herbsaint Absinthe

$7.00

Lucid Absinthe

$14.00

Pallini Limoncello

$7.00

Pallini Peachcello

$7.00

Pallini Raspicello

$7.00

Pimm's

$7.00

St. Germain

$9.00

Velvet Falernum

$7.00

DBL Aperol

$14.00

DBL Campari

$16.00

DBL Herbsaint Absinthe

$14.00

DBL Lucid Absinthe

$28.00

DBL Pallini Limoncello

$14.00

DBL Pallini Peachcello

$14.00

DBL Pallini Raspicello

$14.00

DBL Pimm's

$14.00

DBL St. Germain

$18.00

DBL Velvet Falernum

$14.00

Cocktails

That B*tch Katrina

$11.00

El Röcco

$10.00

Hair of the Red Dog

$10.00

Ohld Fashound (öld faSHend)

$12.00

My Drinking is Only a Problem For You

$12.00

When Doves Cry

$12.00

Moose’s Magnificent Mimosa

$12.00

The Lemon Immigrant

$11.00

The Jammin Julep “Mint Julep”

$11.00

Sofia King Good Peachy Tea

$10.00

Early Bird Gets the Whiskey

$9.00

Ginny Hendricks

$11.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Beer

Abita Amber*

$5.00

Paradise Park*

$5.00

Big Wave*

$5.00

Big Peel*

$5.00

Southern Pecan*

$5.00

Juicifer*

$5.00

BTL Budlight

$4.00

BTL Miller light

$4.00

BTL Michelob Ultra

$4.00

BTL Sol

$5.00

BTL XX Lager

$5.00

BTL Red Stripe

$5.00

BTL Corona

$5.00

BTL Pacifico

$5.00

BTL Landshark

$5.00

BTL High Noon

$5.00

Wine

GLS La Vita Sangiovese

$11.00

GLS Surh Cellars Pinot Noir

$13.00

GLS Sebastien David “Hurluberlu”, France

$13.00

GLS Surh Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon

$15.00

GLS Boca Barrel, Pinot Grigo

$10.00

GLS Bastianich, Chardonnay

$12.00

GLS Second Line Wines Seductive Sauvignon Blanc

$13.00

GLS N.V. Tullia Prosecco di Treviso Sparkling

$10.00

BTL Coto De Hayes Roble

$44.00

BTL Ant Moore

$40.00

BTL Coto De Hayes Chardonnay

$42.00

BTL Hogwash

$42.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Cherry Coke

$3.00

Soda Water

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Red Creme Soda

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Water

Sparkling Water

$4.00

Bottled Water

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Frozen Orange Julius

$6.00

Hot Coffee

$3.00

Cold Brew

$6.00

Holistic Addreall Brew

$7.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00