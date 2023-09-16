Red Dog Diner
Food
Poached Egg Plates
Prime Rib Sliders
Shaved prime rib, béarnaise, horseradish sour cream. Served on brioche rolls with shoestring fries.
Tasso Shrimp & Grits
Hollandaise, mushrooms, sautéed spinach. Served on focaccia croutons.
Crusted Crab & Eggs Sardou
Jumbo lump crab meat, hollandaise, spinach au gratin. Served on puff pastry.
Humpty Dumpties
Brisket Hash Omelet
Slow roasted brisket, hash browns, gruyere, and grilled onions. Topped with chimichurri.
Pork Con Queso Omelet
Pulled pork, tamale sauce, cheddar, topped with pico de gallo. Served with sour cream and guacamole.
Curry-Roasted Cauliflower Omelet
Roasted cauliflower, gruyere, red and yellow peppers. Topped with tamarind sauce and served with hummus.
Sweet Breakfast
Blueberry Pancakes
Stack of fluffy blueberry pancakes with blueberry butter and fresh blueberries. Served with a blueberry syrup.
Banana Pecan Waffle
Classic waffle topped with caramelized bananas, whipped butter, candied pecans, powdered sugar. Served with a bourbon pecan maple syrup.
Very Berry Waffle
Classic waffle with fresh berries, vanilla sauce and blueberry syrup.
Biscuits & Jam
Buttery, fluffy biscuits served with butter, and our seasonal house made jams.
Egg Plates
Biscuits & Gravy
Buttery biscuits topped with country sausage gravy and scrambled eggs. Served with a mirliton chowchow.
Corned Beef Hash
Over-medium eggs, braised cabbage, hash browns, creole mustard hollandaise. Served with rye focaccia and pickled baby carrots.
Huevos Rancheros
Over-medium eggs, grilled chorizo, black beans, cheddar, tamale sauce, guacamole, sour cream, salsa. Served on fried flour tortillas.
The Joe Blow
Two eggs any style; grits or hash browns; sausage or bacon; biscuit or toast. Add a pancake or fruit cup $3.
Breakfast Sandwiches
The Hipster
Over-medium eggs, arugula, tomatoes, avocado, gruyere, sage mayo. Served on toasted wheat focaccia.
John Smith
Soft scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, and applewood bacon. Served on rosemary focaccia with a tomato jam.
Griddled Ham & Egg Melt
Scrambled eggs, griddled ham, gruyere cheese, and creole mustard. Served on rosemary focaccia with an onion marmalade.
Salads
Arugula
Arugula mix, romano, tomatoes, red onions, and pine nuts. Tossed with a balsamic vinaigrette.
Classic Caesar
Romaine lettuce, toasted croutons, and parmesan cheese. Tossed in a classic Caesar dressing.
Beet Salad
Arugula mix, red onions, goat cheese, roasted beets, and pumpkin seeds. Tossed with a mandarin vinaigrette.
Farmhouse
House greens, apples, walnuts, currants, beets, and blue cheese. Tossed with lemon tarragon vinaigrette.
Chicken Cobb
House greens, white meat chicken, bacon, cheddar, diced tomatoes, red onions, and avocado. Tossed in a honey Dijon vinaigrette.
Mandarin Salmon
House greens, seared salmon, toasted almonds, red onions, red peppers, mandarin oranges and fried wontons. Tossed in a mandarin vinaigrette.
Steak Wedge
Iceberg wedge lettuce, 8 oz. medium-rare flank steak, blue cheese crumbles, bacon, tomatoes, and shoestring fries. Topped with a blue cheese dressing.
Classy Chicken Salad
House greens, fresh cantaloupe, grapes, walnuts, all white meat chicken salad. Tossed in a lemon tarragon vinaigrette.
Sandwiches
Chicken Salad Sand
All white meat chicken salad, house greens, tomatoes on rosemary focaccia. Garnished with a walnut apple relish.
Roasted Turkey Club
Hand-carved turkey, house greens, tomatoes, red onions, bacon, gruyere, sage mayo on wheat focaccia. Garnished with a cranberry relish.
Seared Salmon Sliders
Salmon medallions, vinegar slaw, wasabi mayo, tamarind sauce on brioche rolls. Garnished with sesame slaw.
Reuben
Griddled corn beef, braised cabbage, Russian dressing, gruyere, b&b pickles, creole mustard on rye focaccia. Garnished with pickled carrots.
Prime Rib Melt
Au Jus soaked rib meat, gruyere, horseradish mayo on rosemary focaccia. Garnished with au jus dipping sauce.
Pimento Patty Melt
Medium-rare beef burger, mushrooms, pimento cheese, grilled onions, and creole mustard on rye focaccia. With our B&B pickles and house ketchup.
Sides
Pizza
Sausage & Peppers
Fennel sausage, red sauce, romano, grilled red and yellow peppers, fresh mozzarella, grilled onions, and fresh basil.
Beet Pizza
Roasted garlic aioli, marinated beets, mushrooms, sautéed spinach, grilled onions, goat cheese, fontina, and finished with balsamic gastrique.
White Cheese & Arugula
Roasted garlic aioli, tomatoes, goat cheese, fresh mozzarella, fontina, pine nuts, and topped with seasoned arugula.
Pasta
Effen Good Shrimp Carbonara
Jumbo shrimp, vodka sauce, pancetta, tomatoes, sautéed spinach, and parmesan. Tossed with thin spaghetti noodles.
Sausage Bolognese
Italian sausage, red sauce, butter, parmesan, and parsley. Tossed with thin spaghetti noodles.
Crusted Crab & Spaghetti
Jumbo lump crab meat, artichoke hearts, lemon garlic butter, wilted spinach, and parmesan. Tossed with thin spaghetti noodles.