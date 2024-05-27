Red Fort Indian Cuisine- Ogden 2564 Ogden Avenue
Food
APPETIZERS
- VEGETABLE SAMOSA (G) (V)$5.50
potatoes, green peas, and spices wrapped in a homemade flour pastry dough and deep fried
- VEGETABLE PAKORA (V)$6.95
seasoned mixed vegetables mixed with chickpea flour and deep fried
- CHICKEN PAKORA$7.95
boneless chicken tenders seasoned and dipped in a chickpea batter and deep fried
- ASSORTED SNACKS$9.95
vegetable samosa, onion bhaji, vegetable pakora, and chicken pakora
- Saag Shorba$3.99
- Daal Soup (V)$3.99
BREAD
- Naan (G)(V)$2.95
teardrop-shaped white flat bread baked in a tandoor
- Garlic Naan (G)(V)$3.75
teardrop-shaped white flat bread with a touch of garlic baked in a tandoor
- Peshawari Naan (G)(V)$4.95
white flat bread stuffed with a mix of coconut, raisins and cashew nuts baked in a tandoor
- Tandoori Roti (G)(V)$2.50
thin round-shaped whole wheat bread baked in a tandoor
- Channa Roti (Gluten free)(V)$3.50
special Gluten-free bread made with chickpea flour and spices
VEG & VEGAN
- Vegetable Masala$15.95
Mixed vegetables cooked with onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger, cream and spices
- Paneer Masala$16.95
Homemade cheese cooked with bell pepper, onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger, cream and spices
- Mattar Paneer$16.95
Green peas and homemade cheese cubes cooked with onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger and spices
- Saag Paneer$16.95
Spinach cooked with homemade cheese, onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, cream and spices
- Saag Aloo$15.95
Spinach cooked with potatoes, onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, cream and spices
- Malai Kofta$16.95
Vegetable balls cooked with onions, tomatoes, cashew nuts, golden raisins, cream and spices
- Baygan Bharta$15.95
Roasted eggplant cooked with green peas, onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, spices and a touch of cream
- Mushroom Makhani$15.95
Royal dish made with fresh mushroom, onioin, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, butter, cream and spices
- Mixed Vegetable Curry (V)$15.95
Traditional dish of mixed vegetables cooked with onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes and spices
- Vegetable Coconut Kurma(V)$15.95
Mixed vegetables cooked with onions, tomatoes, cashew nuts, golden raisins, coconut milk and spices
- Coconut Tofu (V)$14.95
tofu cooked with bell pepper, onions, garlic, ginger, and spices in a coconut milk sauce
- Aloo Mattar (V)$14.95
Potatoes and green peas cooked with onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger and spices
- Aloo Gobi (V)$14.95
Potatoes and cauliflower cooked with onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger and spices
- Daman Bhindi (V)$15.95
okra cooked with, onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, coconut milk and spices
- Mattar Mushroom (V)$15.95
Fresh mushrooms cooked with green peas, onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes and spices
- Channa Masala (V)$14.00
Garbanzo beans (chick peas) cooked with onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes and spices
- Dal Maharani$13.95
- Yellow Daal (V)$14.95
Toor daal (yellow lentils) cooked with onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes and spices
- Vegetable Briyani$16.95
Basmati rice cooked with vegetables, onions, garlic, ginger, cashew nuts, golden raisins and spices. served with side of raita.
CHICKEN
- Chicken Tikka Masala$16.95
Tandoori chicken breast cooked with bell pepper, onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger, cream and spices
- Chicken Makhani (Butter)$16.95
Tandoori chicken cooked with onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, cashews nuts, golden raisins,butter, cream and spices
- Chicken Coconut Kurma$16.95
Chicken cooked with coconut milk, onion, garlic, tomatoes, golden raisins, and spices
- Chicken Saag$16.95
Chicken cooked with spinach, onion, garlic, ginger, cream and spices
- Chicken Curry$16.95
Traditional dish cooked with boneless chicken, garlic, ginger, tomato and curry spices
- Chicken Aloo$16.95
Traditional dish cooked with boneless chicken, potatoes, garlic, ginger, tomato and curry spices
- Pineapple Chicken$16.95
Breast meat cooked with potatoes, pineapple, tomatoes, onions, garlic, ginger, coconut milk and spices
- Mango Chicken (New)$16.95
Breast meat cooked with mango, tomatoes, onions, garlic, ginger, coconut milk and spices
- Chicken Mushroom$16.95
Tandoori chicken breast cooked with mushroom, bell pepper, onion, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, cream and spices
- Chicken Briyani$17.95
Basmati rice cooked with chicken, onions, garlic, ginger, cashew nuts, raisins and spices served with side of raita
- Chicken Tandoori$18.50
- Chicken Tikka$18.50
- Chicken Rogan Josh$16.95
LAMB
- Lamb Boti Masala$18.95
Grilled lamb cooked with bell peppers, onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, cream and spices
- Lamb Coconut Kurma$18.95
Lamb cooked with coconut milk, onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, cashew nuts, golden raisins and spices
- Lamb Saag$18.95
Lamb cooked with spinach, onions, garlic, ginger, cream and spices
- Lamb Curry$18.95
Traditional dish cooked with lamb, onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes and curry spices
- Rogan Josh$18.95
Lamb cooked with onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, ground cashews, cream and spices
- Lamb Vindaloo$18.95
lamb cooked with potatoes, onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger, vinegar and spices
- Lamb Mushroom$18.95
Lamb cooked with fresh mushrooms, tomatoes, onion, garlic, ginger and spices
- Lamb Briyani$19.95
Basmati rice cooked with lamb, onions, garlic, ginger, cashew nuts, raisins, and spices served with side of raita
SEAFOOD
- Shrimp Masala$19.95
Grilled shrimp cooked with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, garlic,ginger, cream and spices
- Shrimp Coconut Kurma$19.95
Shrimp cooked with coconut milk, onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, cashew nuts, golden raisins and spices
- Assam Pineapple Shrimp$19.95
Shrimp cooked with pineapple, onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, coconut cream and spices
- Shrimp Curry$19.95
Traditional dish cooked with shrimp, onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes and curry spices
- Fish Curry$24.50
Halibut cooked with curry spices, onions, garlic, ginger coconut milk and tamarind
- Shrimp Tandoori$20.50
SIDES
- Cucumber Raita (V)$3.95
a tangy mixture of cucumber, and spices mixed with fresh homemade yogurt
- Kachumbar$3.75
diced onion, tomato & cucumber mixed with cilantro, lemon juice, and spices
- Basmati Rice (V)$3.99
special aromatic long grain rice imported from India
- Extra Rice$3.50
- Papadam (V) (Gluten free)$3.95
wafers made from lentil flour and flavored with blackpepper and cumin seed baked in tandoori oven
- Onion Salad (V)$2.95
sliced onions, sliced hot peppers, and lemon wedges seasoned with spices
- Mango Chutneys (V)$2.50
chutney is a condiment of fruit or vegetables, spices, and herbs blended together
- Mint Chutneys (V)$1.75
chutney is a condiment of fruit or vegetables, spices, and herbs blended together
- Tamarind Chutneys (V)$1.50
chutney is a condiment of fruit or vegetables, spices, and herbs blended together
- Mixed Pickel (V)$1.75
Drinks
N/A Bev
- Coke$2.50
- Diet Coke$2.50
- Dr. Pepper$2.50
- Sprite$2.50
- Iced Tea$2.50
- Lemonade$2.50
- Mango Lassi$4.95
- Strawberry Lassi$4.95
- Rose Lassi$4.95
- Fort Lime$3.95
- Indian Tea$3.50
- Indian Coffee$3.50
- Mango Soy Shake$4.50
- Mango Lemonade$3.95
- Ginger Beer (Non alcoholic)$3.95
- Chamomile$2.95
- Oranged spice$2.95
- Green tea$2.95
- Mineral Water$2.95
- Bottle Water$1.00
- coke+dite coke$2.50