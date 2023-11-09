Red Lion Grog House 1043 Virginia Avenue
MAIN MENU
Appetizers
- Traditional Wings (12)$16.59
- Traditional Wings (6)$10.99
Delight in our jumbo wings, expertly fried and tossed in your favorite sauce. Accompanied by a side of ranch or blue cheese dressing, along with fresh celery. Choose from our Classic Sauces: Mild, Hot, BBQ, and Teriyaki or our Signature Sauces: Apple Curry, Chipotle BBQ, Jerk, Creamy Garlic, Spicy Teriyaki, Smoky Asian, and Spicy Teriyaki.
- Twenty Wings Boneless$20.99
- Chips & Curry$6.99
Indulge in our renowned hand-cut chips served with your choice of Spicy or Mild Curry sauce. A tantalizing combination to satisfy your cravings.
- Loaded Potatoes$10.99
choice between our house-cut chips or tater tots, smothered in mouthwatering nacho cheese, crispy bacon bits, dollops of sour cream.
- Boneless Wings$12.99
- Fried Pickle Fries$11.99
Crispy, tangy, and thin-cut pickle fries coated in a delightful cornmeal and spicy mustard batter. Served with a side of garlic-dijon aioli. The perfect combination of flavors to excite your taste buds.
- Ten Boneless Wing$12.99
Indulge in tender, breaded chunks of white meat chicken. Customize your experience with our Classic Sauces: Mild, Hot, BBQ, and Teriyaki or our Signature Sauces: Apple Curry, Chipotle BBQ, Jerk, Creamy Garlic, Spicy Teriyaki, Smoky Asian, and Spicy Teriyaki.
- Cheese Sticks$9.99
Savor our hand-cut mozzarella cheese, breaded to perfection, and deep-fried to a golden crisp. Accompanied by our savory marinara sauce. A classic favorite that never disappoints.
- Fried Mushrooms$9.99
Indulge in our beer-battered and deep-fried mushrooms, offering a satisfying crunch with every bite. Served with our delectable house-made chipotle ranch dressing. A flavorful treat for mushroom enthusiasts.
- Scotch Egg$9.49
Experience the perfect harmony of flavors - a hard-boiled egg wrapped in seasoned sausage, lightly breaded, and fried to perfection. The result is a warm shell with a cool center. Served with our mouthwatering chili aioli dipping sauce.
- Spicy shrimp$11.29
Satisfy your cravings with our succulent fried shrimp, perfectly tossed in our tantalizing chili aioli sauce. A zesty and satisfying choice for seafood lovers.
- 2 Breadsticks$5.00
Soup
- Soup of the day - Cup$4.99
- Soup of the day - Bowl$6.99
- Chili Cup$4.99
- Chili Bowl$6.99
- French Onion Cup$5.49
Delight in a classic favorite - our French Onion Soup. Savor the tantalizing combination of caramelized onions, savory broth, and melted cheese, served with a toasted bread crouton. Choose between a comforting cup or a filling bowl.
- French Onion Bowl$7.49
- Add French Onion$3.99
- Add chili$3.99
- Sub Soup$2.99
Salad
- House Salad (Small)$5.59
Elevate your taste experience with our House Salad, featuring a blend of fresh field greens, diced onions, diced tomatoes, a tantalizing three cheese blend, and crispy croutons.
- House Salad (Large)$8.49
- Candied Walnut & Strawberry Salad (Small)$6.99
Indulge in the perfect harmony of flavors with our Candied Walnut & Strawberry Salad. Enjoy a delightful mix of candied walnuts, fresh sliced strawberries, mixed greens, and delectable blue cheese crumbles, tossed in a tangy raspberry vinaigrette
- Candied Walnut & Strawberry Salad (Large)$10.49
- Add Salad$3.99
Sandwiches
- Tenderloin$13.38
Choice of breaded or grilled pork tenderloin topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion on a brioche bun
- Rueben$13.89
Sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese and 1000 Island on marbled rye bread
- Cajun Chicken Bacon & Ranch$14.92
Cajun-seasoned and grilled chicken breast topped with Swiss cheese, bacon, and ranch dressing, with lettuce, tomato, and onion on a brioche bun.
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$13.38
Battered or grilled chicken tossed with lettuce, tomato, onion, and cheese, with your choice of Hot or Mild buffalo, Ranch, or Blue cheese dressing.
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.89
- Grilled Cheese$11.32
his triple-decker sandwich features mild cheddar and Swiss cheese on toasted rustic white bread
- Jerk Chicken Sandwich$15.44
Jerk-marinated chicken breast with sliced ham and bacon, house-made blue cheese and jerk sauce, topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion on a brioche bun.
- Chicken Club Sandwich$13.89
Grilled chicken breast topped with Swiss cheese and bacon, with lettuce, tomato, and onion on a brioche bun.
- Spicy Chicken Curry Sandwich$13.69
A chicken breast marinated in curry seasonings, topped with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and Spicy Curry sauce.
- Portobello & Swiss Sandwich$14.92
Garlic and balsamic-marinated portobello caps grilled with roasted red pepper, Swiss cheese, and a red pepper and blue cheese cream sauce on toasted marble rye.
- Fish Sandwich$15.44
Haddock dipped in our signature batter and fried until golden brown. Served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, and a side of tartar sauce.
- Club Sandwich$15.44
Freshly sliced ham and turkey topped with crisp bacon, melted Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on toasted wheat bread.
- Nashville Hot Chicken$14.92
Burgers
- Jerk Burger$16.26
Sliced ham, bacon, Swiss cheese, blue cheese, and our house-made jerk sauce. Served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, and onion.
- Black & Bleu Burger$16.05
Delight in the bold Cajun flavors topped with crispy bacon and creamy blue cheese dressing. Served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, and onion.
- Waltimate$15.74
topped with cheddar, bacon, peanut butter, and jalapenos. Served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, and onion.
- BBQ Bacon Burger$15.74
Enjoy the smoky and tangy goodness of our patty, topped with cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, crunchy onion crisps, and our signature BBQ sauce. Served on a brioche bun with lettuce and tomato.
- Mushroom & Swiss Burger$15.00
topped with grilled mushrooms in a delectable herbed beef reduction and melted Swiss cheese. Served on a brioche bun with fresh lettuce, tomato, and onion.
- Patty Melt$15.00
Savor the classic combination of flavors in our Wagyu tallow patty, topped with both cheddar and Swiss cheese, grilled onions, and 1000 island dressing. Served on marbled rye bread for a delectable twist.
- Chef's Veggie Burger$17.84
- Big Ben Burger$21.56
For the ultimate hunger satisfaction, feast on two 1/2 lb of grilled to perfection wage tallow patties. Topped with cheddar and Swiss cheeses, smoked bacon, onion rings, lettuce, tomato, and our savory chili. Served with your choice of side and extra napkins for the full experience.
- Buffalo Burger$15.74
Experience the perfect blend of flavors with our, grilled to perfection, then battered and deep-fried Choose between Hot or Mild buffalo sauce, Ranch or Blue cheese dressing. Accompanied by fresh lettuce, tomato, and onion on a brioche bun.
- Hoosier Burger$16.26
- Make your own Burger$13.65
- Burger Bowl$17.21
Ol English Entrees
- Grog House Chicken$16.99
Marinated and grilled chicken breast topped with bacon, sautéed onion, and mushrooms, cheddar, Swiss, and mozzarella cheese, and drizzled with BBQ sauce. Served with garlic mashed potatoes and broccoli.
- Lancashire Hot Pot$17.49
Pan-seared and slow-braised chuck roast with onions, carrots, and celery on a bed of creamy garlic mashed potatoes and onion crisps.
- Chicken & Chips$16.49
Large order of hand-battered chicken strips. Served with our hand-cut chips and choice of dipping sauce.
- Fish & Chicken Combo$16.49
Hand-battered chicken strips and Fish served with chips, tartar sauce, and choice dipping sauce.
- Bubble & Squeak$16.99
A traditional Sunday English meal with an American twist. Pan-seared and slow-braised chuck roast on top of crispy fried potatoes and cabbage, with carrots and celery.
- Bangers & Mash$17.99
Creamy garlic mashed potatoes and English bangers with an herbed beef stock and onion crisps.
- Sheppard's Pie$15.29
Seasoned choice beef, onions, peas, and carrots simmered in a herbed beef stock. Topped with cheesy garlic mashed potatoes and baked until golden brown.
- Stuffed Portobello$16.49
Portobello mushroom caps stuffed with a savory blend of garlic, herbs, melted mozzarella, and a blue cheese and roasted red pepper cream sauce. Served with garlic mashed potatoes and broccoli.
- Fish & Chips$17.99
An English classic! Atlantic Cod, hand-dipped to order in our signature batter and fried until golden brown. Served with chips, tartar sauce, and a side of slaw.
- 1/2 Order Fish and Chips$9.99
- Smoke House Pork Chop$17.99
- Mac and Cheese$15.49
- Steak and Chips$15.49
- Catering$91.00