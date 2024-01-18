Anticucho

The Anticucho is -literally- the heart of Peruvian food. This heart-based dish of beef has become one of the most beloved on tables around the world. And it is that its special aroma and delicious flavor make it an icon of the popular culture of Peru. In an outdoor carretilla (stand), in a traditional restaurant or in the comfort of your home, a snack of Anticucho combined with a portion of potatoes, corn and a good chili sauce will shake your palate.