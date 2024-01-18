The Red Llama Peruvian Restaurant The Red Llama - Lone Tree
Food
Appetizers
- Papa a la Huancaina$12.00
Boiled potatoes in a gentle spicy, creamy sauce made of queso fresco (fresh white cheese) and sautéed ají amarillo (Yellow Peruvian pepper). Garnished with Kalamata Olives and Hard Boiled Eggs. Not Gluten Free, Not Dairy Free.
- Causa Potato$15.00
Mini-casserole, with a top and bottom composed of mashed potato mixed with lime juice and Aji amarillo (Peruvian yellow pepper). *Gluten Free *Not Dairy Free
- Yuca Frita$12.00
Yucca Fries also known as Cassava, is deliciously crispy on the outside with a soft interior. They are served with a Mild Spicy Peruvian Yellow Chili Sauce (Huancaina) and topped with flaky sea salt. *Dairy Free *Gluten Free
- Salchipapa$10.00
This staple Peruvian “fast food” dish, is exactly what its name indicates: salchichas (sausages) + papas (potatoes). Salchi-papas. The addition of a variety of sauces, from ketchup to all kinds of Peruvian sauces, is highly important part of the dish, get them all!!!
- Leche De Tigre$15.00
Leche de tigre, or tiger's milk, is the Peruvian term for the citrus-based marinade that cures the seafood in a ceviche. Also known as leche de pantera, this leftover fish runoff usually contains lime juice, sliced red onion, Peruvian red chiles, salt, and a bit of fish juice. This dish is served in a small glass and in Peru it is believed to be both a hangover cure as well as an aphrodisiac 😊
- Papas a la Ocopa$13.00
Ocopa is a smooth sauce flavored with black mint huacatay a plant, originally from the city of Arequipa, Peru. Served on top of boiled potatoes, or used as a garnish for cold hard-boiled eggs. Ocopa is prepared with Peruvian yellow chilis and sautéed onions, garlic, and thickened with crackers and roasted peanuts.
- Chicharron Acevichado$15.00
Fried pork belly tossed in zesty cilantro lime juice served with red onions, red peppers and Ocopa sauce.
Entrees
- Peruvian Ceviche$23.00
Peruvian ceviche is a mixture of flavors, salty and spicy, sweet and sour, that makes this dish unique and loved all over the world. This Dish contains slices of Raw Mahi Mahi and served with Crunchy Peruvian Corn Nuts, White Peruvian Corn, and slices of glazed Sweet Potato!
- Top Loin Lomo Saltado$26.00
Top Loin Strips marinated with Peruvian seasonings and fused with Asian influences. This dish is stir fried with red onions, parsley, tomatoes, and other ingredients. Served with french fries and steamed white rice.
- Tallarin Saltado$23.00
Peruvian stir-fry noodle dish that uses local South American ingredients combined with Asian influences served with chicken, purple onion, tomato and green onion!
- Arroz Chaufa (Stir Fried Rice)$18.00
Arroz Chaufa is Peruvian’s version of Chinese fried rice. It is influenced by the influx of Chinese immigrants to Peru. Peru’s fried rice version consists of rice, green onions, garlic, soy sauce, scrambled eggs, chicken and a dash of sesame oil & ginger.
- Pan Con Chicharon$20.00
- Pollo a la Brasa$14.00+Out of stock
- Lomo Sandwich$20.00
Our Famous Lomo turned into a sandwich.
- Tallarin a la Huancaina Con Lomo$26.00
- Seco de Carne con Frijoles$23.00Out of stock
- Anticucho$20.00Out of stock
The Anticucho is -literally- the heart of Peruvian food. This heart-based dish of beef has become one of the most beloved on tables around the world. And it is that its special aroma and delicious flavor make it an icon of the popular culture of Peru. In an outdoor carretilla (stand), in a traditional restaurant or in the comfort of your home, a snack of Anticucho combined with a portion of potatoes, corn and a good chili sauce will shake your palate.
- Caldo de Gallina$16.00Out of stock
Hen soup is well known throughout Peru! People think it is good for hangovers, colds, broken hearts, you name it.
Sides
Beverage
Cocktails
- Pisco Sour$12.00
Peru's Signature Cocktail! Refreshing and mildly frozen cocktail blended with egg whites, limes and Peruvian Caravedo Quebranta Grape pisco.
- Top Shelf Sour$15.00
Traditional Pisco Sour made with Caravedo Mosto Verde Pisco
- Chilcano$10.00
The Chilcano is a classic Peruvian cocktail that combines the snap of lime and pisco with the refreshing fizz of ginger ale.
- Kettle One Vodka$8.00
- Johnny W Red Label Scotch Whisky$11.00
- Bacardi Gold Rum$9.00
- Red Llama Classic Margarita$10.00
House Margarita made with Don Julio Blanco.
Beer
Wine
- Casillero Del Diablo Malbec (Chile)$7.00
- Casillero Del Diablo Cabernet Sauvignon (Chile)$7.00
- Santiago Queirolo Borgoña (Peru)$8.00
Blend of high-quality Peruvian grapes, Semi-Sweet, flavorsome notes of cherries, blackberries, and plums that leave a lingering finish on your palate. One sip and you'll be transported to vineyards in Peru where this wine is made.
- Frontera After Midnight Dark Red Blend$7.00
- Casillero del Diablo Sauvignon Blanc$7.00
Beverages
- Inca Kola Can$4.00
Peruvian soda that has a sweet, fruity flavor that somewhat resembles its main ingredient, lemon verbena. It is sometimes categorized as a champagne cola.
- Chicha Morada$7.00+
Chicha morada is a cold, refreshing, sweet beverage made with purple corn (ckolli) from the Andes mountain region of Peru. Boiled and infused with a blend of spices and fruits to create a delicious and healthy drink. Garnished with Fresh Green Apple & Pineapple's.
- Coke Products$3.00
- Jugo de Maracuya$7.00+
Passion Fruit juice, made with pure passion fruit, water and sugar, served on ice
- Kola Inglesa Import$6.00
Kola Inglesa is one of Peru's most popular soft drinks. It is red in color and cherry-strawberry flavored.
- Water
- Hot Tea$3.00
- Coffee$3.00
- Fiji Water$2.50
- Inca Kola Glass (Import)$6.00
- Iced Tea$4.00
- San Pelegrino Sparkling$3.00