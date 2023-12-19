Welcome! Order your favorites to go!
Red Mule Inn NEW
FOOD
Appetizers
- Artichoke Dip$6.75
- Breaded Mushrooms$6.00
- Broccoli Cheese Bites$6.50
- Cheese Sticks$6.75
- Chicken Balls$6.75
- Chips & Salsa$4.00
- Combo Platter$10.00
- Fried Cauliflower$4.50
- Fried Green Beans$6.25
- Fried Pickles$6.00
- Bean Nachos$6.50
- Nachos & Cheese$5.50
- Combo Nachos$8.50
- Beef Nachos$7.75
- Chicken Nachos$7.75
- Funnel Fries$6.50
- Half Potato Skins$5.50
- Full Potato Skins$9.00
- Half Mule Skins$6.25
- Full Mule Skins$10.50
- Mini Tacos$6.50
- Pepper Jack Cubes$5.75
- Poppers$6.50
- Pretzel Bites$7.50
- Mac N Cheese Bites$6.75
- Shrimp Jammers$7.75
Salads
Mexican
Burgers
Sandwiches
Sides
Dinners
PIZZA
9"
10"
12"
DRINKS
Liquor
- Well Vodka$3.00
- Absolute$4.50
- Titos$4.50
- Grey Goose$6.50
- Cherry Smirnof$3.50
- Orange Smirnoff$3.50
- Raspberry Smirnoff$3.50
- Vanila Smirnoff$3.50
- Whipped Smirnoff$3.50
- Cherry Smirnof$6.50
- Absolute$8.00
- Titos$8.00
- Grey Goose$12.00
- Cherry Smirnof$6.50
- Orange Smirnoff$6.50
- Raspberry Smirnoff$6.50
- Vanila Smirnoff$6.50
- Whipped Smirnoff$6.50
- Well Gin$3.00
- Tanqueray$4.50
- Well Gin$6.50
- Tanqueray$8.00
- Well Rum$3.00
- Bacardi$3.50
- Captain$3.50
- Malibu$3.50
- Well Rum$6.50
- Bacardi$6.00
- Captain$6.00
- Malibu$6.00
- Well Tequila$3.00
- Patron$7.00
- Jose$5.00
- Well Tequila$5.00
- Patron$13.00
- Well Whiskey$3.00
- Well Bourbon$3.00
- Jim Beam$3.50
- Canadian Club$3.50
- Seagrams 7$3.50
- Windsor$3.50
- Old Grand Dad$4.50
- Southern Comfort$4.50
- Yukon Jack$4.50
- Red Stag$4.50
- Fireball$4.50
- Bulleit$5.50
- Crown$5.50
- Crown Apple$5.50
- Jack$5.50
- Jameson$5.50
- Makers$5.50
- American Honey$5.50
- Wild Turkey$5.50
- Grandmarnier$5.50
- Gentleman Jack$5.50
- Dewars$4.50
- Johnny Walker Black$6.50
- Well Whiskey$5.00
- Well Bourbon$5.00
- Jim Beam$6.00
- Canadian Club$6.00
- Seagrams 7$6.00
- Windsor$6.00
- Old Grand Dad$8.00
- Southern Comfort$8.00
- Yukon Jack$8.00
- Red Stag$8.00
- Fireball$8.00
- Bulleit$10.00
- Crown$10.00
- Crown Apple$10.00
- Jack$10.00
- Jameson$10.00
- Makers$10.00
- American Honey$10.00
- Wild Turkey$10.00
- Grandmarnier$10.00
- Gentleman Jack$10.00
- Dewars$8.00
- Johnny Walker Black$12.00
- Well Scotch$3.00
- PepperMint 80$3.00
- PepperMint 100$3.50
- Rumplemenz$4.50
- Baileys$3.50
- Hot Damn$3.50
- Kaluha$3.00
- Peach$3.00
- Watermelon$3.00
- Melon$3.00
- Blue Curaco$3.00
- Sour Apple$3.00
- ButterScotch$3.00
- Amaretto$3.00
- Jager$5.00
- PepperMint 80$8.00
- PepperMint 100$8.00
- Rumplemenz$8.00
- Baileys$8.00
- Hot Damn$8.00
- Kaluha$8.00
- Peach$8.00
- Watermelon$8.00
- Melon$8.00
- Blue Curaco$8.00
- Sour Apple$8.00
- ButterScotch$8.00
- Amaretto$8.00
- Jager$10.00
Cocktails
- Alabama Slammer$7.00
- Appletini$7.00
- Bloody Mary$5.75
- Blueberry Lemonade
- Champagne Cocktail
- Cosmopolitan
- Daiquiri
- Dark 'N Stormy
- Gimlet
- Greyhound
- Hot Toddy
- Hurricane
- Lemon Drop$5.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$6.50
- Madras
- Mai Tai
- Manhattan
- Margarita$3.50
- Martini
- Mimosa
- Mint Julep
- Mojito
- Moscow Mule
- Mudslide
- Old Fashioned
- Rob Roy
- Sazerac
- Screwdriver$3.50
- Sea Breeze
- Sidecar
- Tequila Sunrise$3.50
- Tom Collins$3.50
- Whiskey Smash
- Whiskey Sour$3.50
- White Russian$5.25
- Liquid Marijuana$6.00
- Royal Flush$6.00
- Amaretta Sour$4.00
Beer
- Miller Lite$2.50
- Bud Light$2.50
- Bud$2.50
- Yuenling$2.50
- Bud Light$2.75
- Miller Lite$2.75
- Bud$2.75
- Miller High Life$2.75
- Bud Light Lime$3.75
- Angry Orchard$3.75
- Blue Moon$3.75
- Bud Select$3.75
- Coors Lite$2.75
- Corona$3.75
- Fat Tire$3.75
- Goose island IPA$3.75
- Heineken$3.75
- Killians$3.75
- MGD$3.75
- Mich Ultra$3.75
- Miller 64$3.75
- New Castle$4.25
- PBR$2.75
- Sam Adams$3.75
- Sam Adams Seasonal$3.75
- Stella$3.75
- Yuenling Lite$2.75
- Busch Lite$2.25
- Busch$2.25
- Guinness$4.25
- Busch N/A$2.25
- Gamma Bomb$5.50
- Seltzer$4.50
Red Wine By The Glass
White Wine By The Glass
Rose Wine By The Glass
Non Alcoholic
Red Mule Inn NEW Location and Ordering Hours
(937) 456-6300
Open now • Closes at 10PM