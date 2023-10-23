Lunch

Starters

Smoked Chicken Dip
$7.95

Smoked chicken, cream cheese, mild Anaheim peppers,tomato, redonion, jalapeno and corn tortilla.

Bruschetta Misto
$12.50

Grilled focaccia bread, fresh tomato with basil & garlic, herbed cream cheese, and marinated olive salad. Enough for the whole table!

Bacon Wrapped Grilled Shrimp
$12.95

Grilled focaccia bread, fresh tomato with basil & garlic, herbed cream cheese and marinated olive salad.

Coconut Fried Chicken
$12.50

With 6 strips & honey mustard dressing.

Cucumber Dill Spread
$12.00

Cucumber & baby dill in cream cheese, lahvosh, celery & carrot sticks.

Smoked Chicken & Chipotle Lime Nachos
$13.50

Smoked chicken on tortillas with salsa, and melted Jack Cheddar cheese. Topped with chipotle lime creme, green onions, jalapenos, tomato & sour cream.

Stuffed Mushrooms
$10.00

Fresh Mushrooms Stuffed with a creamy blend of cheeses, bacon, and green onions.

Toasted Cheese Ravioli
$8.95

St. Louis style ravioli with marinara sauce and Parmesan cheese.

Soup

French Onion Au Gratin
$6.75

Homemade French onion soup, croutons, Provolone cheese & garlic bread.

Bacon and Potato Soup
$6.25

New potatoes, bacon, cream & chives, garnished with bacon, jack &cheddar cheese, and green onions

Soup & Salad
$11.50

ROC dinner salad with choice of Bacon & Potato or French onion au Gratin.

Lunch Specialties

Sirloin Steak
$14.75

6 oz. C.A.B. sirloin, hand-cut & grilled to order, with compound butter and loaded smashed potatoes.

Bourbon Maple Glazed Pork Chop
$13.75

Grilled, glazed in our house bourbon and maple reduction & potato cracklins with loaded smashed potatoes.

Bacon-Wrapped Shrimp & BBQ Chicken
$14.95

With fried red onion & loaded smashed potatoes.

Coconut Fried Chicken Dinner
$13.25

Coconut-breaded chicken tenders, loaded smashed potatoes and honey mustard dressing.

Monterey Chicken
$12.50

Grilled chicken, bacon, jack & cheddar cheese, tomato, red onion and seasoned French fries.

Downtown Grilled Chicken
$11.75

Basted grilled chicken, grilled new potatoes and butter fondue broccoli.

Lemon Grilled Tilapia
$12.50

With lemon caper mayonnaise and wild rice.

Chicken Tuscany
$12.75

Grilled chicken with roasted red peppers, artichokes, sauteed mushrooms and Parmesan cream sauce served with wild rice.

Lunch Special
$13.00

Sandwiches

Love Me Tender
$14.95

Tenderloin medallions, garlic Parmesan butter, jack & cheddar cheese on a grilled roll.

West Coast Chicken
$13.00

Grilled chicken, jack cheese, bacon, tomato, avocado, and mayonnaise on a grilled roll.

ROC Chicken Salad Sandwich
$12.95

Roasted chicken, grapes, mayonnaise, celery and walnuts on grilled whole-grain bread.

Philly Cheesesteak
$13.25

Sliced rib-eye, onion & mushrooms grilled & chopped, American cheese on a grilled roll.

Bleu Moo
$13.50

Sliced, grilled rib-eye, jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and bleu cheese on grilled ciabatta bread.

Versatile Veggie
$11.50

Cucumber dill cream cheese, cucumber, tomato, red onion, lettuce, and sweet vinaigrette on ciabatta bread.

Main Steet Muffelletta
$12.00

Cotto salami, capicola ham, Provolone cheese and marinated olive salad on grilled ciabatta bread.

Smokehouse Turkey
$12.25

Smoked turkey, jack cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato and avocado on grilled whole-grain bread.

BLT & A
$11.25

Bacon, lettuce, tomato & avocado on grilled whole-grain bread.

Entree Salads

David's Fried Chicken Salad
$15.50

Coconut-breaded chicken, mixed greens, cheese, tomato, artichoke, avocado, chopped egg and honey mustard dressing.

Beef Tenderloin Salad
$16.95

Sliced tenderloin, mixed greens, cucumber, button mushrooms, tomato, red onion, Feta cheese, and balsamic vinaigrette.

Chicken Walnut Salad
$14.50

Chicken salad, grapes, walnuts, celery, mixed greens, cucumber and tomato with grilled wholegrain bread.

Baby Spinach & Feta Salad
$13.95

Grilled chicken over spinach with crumbled Feta cheese, spicy candied pecans, Roma tomato, and red onion with sweet vinaigrette.

Mandarin Orange Salad
$13.95

Mixed greens, Mandarin oranges, candied almonds, red onion, celery, grilled chicken, and sweet vinaigrette.

ROC Cafe Salad
$11.95

A larger version of our dinner salad. Mixed greens, jack & cheddar cheese, chopped egg, Roma tomato celery, red onion, crispy bacon and croutons.

Dinner Salad.
$7.25

Lunch Pasta

Arkansas Smokehouse Chicken
$12.00

Smoked chicken, new potatoes, tomato, red onion, bell pepper, bow tie pasta, and mild Anaheim pepper sauce.

Penne from Heaven
$13.50

Penne pasta, chicken, bacon,green onion & cream sauce.

Tomato Rustica
$10.50

Roma tomato, garlic, basil, oregano, onion & black olives tossed with EVOO, bow tie pasta, pesto and Parmesan cheese.

Grilled Chicken Alfredo
$13.00

A Cavender's Greek-seasoned chicken breast over pasta Alfredo and topped with fried red onions. A Red Onion Classic!

Tomato Rumba
$12.25

Bow tie pasta, Roma tomato, grilled chicken, onion, garlic, basil, EVOO, and black olives.

Tuxedo Chicken
$13.50

Grilled chicken, bow tie pasta Alfredo sauce, broccoli and Parmesan cheese.

Craft Burgers

Mushroom & Rosemary Garlic Burger
$14.00

Provolone, mushrooms sauteed in butter, rosemary and garlic au jus, with mayo.

Arkansas Spicy Crunch Burger
$14.00

Spicy seasoning smoked chicken dip, tomato, jalapeno Jack cheese, bacon and tortilla chips on a grilled roll.

Chipotle Avocado Burger
$13.50

Our best seller! With jack cheese, fresh avocado and chipotle mayo.

Bacon Cheeseburger
$13.00

With crisp bacon and American cheese on a grilled roll.

Cheeseburger
$11.00

With American cheese on a grilled roll. An American classic!

Black Bean Veggie Burger with Cheese
$13.00

Choose any burger.

Chipotle Avocado Black Bean Veggie Burger
$13.00

Food For Life

Keto Starters

Stuffed Mushrooms
$10.00

Fresh Mushrooms Stuffed with a creamy blend of cheeses, bacon, and green onions.

Bacon Wrapped Grilled Shrimp
$12.95

Grilled focaccia bread, fresh tomato with basil & garlic, herbed cream cheese and marinated olive salad.

Keto Specialties

Ensenada Chicken
$21.00

Baja seasoned grilled chicken with Chipotle sauce, avocado, tomato, onion & lime, served with vegetable and salad

Keto Grilled Salmon
$21.00

Grilled with lemon, butter & Mediterranean seasonings, served with vegetable and salad.

Surf and Turf
$21.00

6 oz C.A.B. sirloin steak with grilled Roma tomato & premium steak butter with two grilled bacon-wrapped shrimp, served with vegetable and salad.

Prarie Farms Pork Chop
$17.00

Brined & grilled to order with sauteed mushrooms and rosemary cream, served with vegetable and salad

Keto Burger

Mushroom & Rosemary Garlic Keto Burger
$14.00

Grilled double burger, mushrooms sauteed in butter, rosemary garlic aj jus, spinach, mayo and tomato garnish

Chipotle Avocado Keto Burger
$14.00

Grilled double burger, Jack cheese, avocado & Chipotle mayo on greens served with tomato and onion.

Keto Cheeseburger
$14.00

Drinks

Soft Drinks

Iced Tea
$3.49
Sweet Tea
$3.49
Raspberry Tea
$3.49
Peach tea
$3.49
Coffee
$3.49
Coke
$3.49
Diet Coke
$3.49
Dr. Pepper
$3.49
Diet Dr. Pepper
$3.49
Sprite
$3.49
Lemonade
$3.49
Decaf Coffee
$3.49
Hot Tea
$3.49
Milk
$3.00

Dessert

Just Desserts

Keto Pumpkin Cheesecake
$7.50
Pumpkin Swirl Cheesecake
$5.95
Key Lime Cheesecake
$5.95
White Chocolate Cheesecake
$5.95
Turtle Cheesecake
$5.95
Banana Pudding Cheesecake
$6.95
Limoncello Mascarpone Cake
$6.95
Carrot Cake
$5.95
Chocolate Layer Cake
$8.50
Italian Cream Cake
$8.95

Kids Menu

Children's menu

Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries
$6.50
Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries
$8.50
Kids Grilled Chicken & Fries
$7.50
Kids Chicken Alfredo
$7.95

Grilled Chicken tossed with bowtie pasta, alfredo sauce & Garlic bread

Anna's Mac-N-Roni & Cheese
$6.50

Cheese sauce tossed with penne pasta served with garlic bread.