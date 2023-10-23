Red Onion Cafe
Lunch
Starters
Smoked chicken, cream cheese, mild Anaheim peppers,tomato, redonion, jalapeno and corn tortilla.
Grilled focaccia bread, fresh tomato with basil & garlic, herbed cream cheese, and marinated olive salad. Enough for the whole table!
Grilled focaccia bread, fresh tomato with basil & garlic, herbed cream cheese and marinated olive salad.
With 6 strips & honey mustard dressing.
Cucumber & baby dill in cream cheese, lahvosh, celery & carrot sticks.
Smoked chicken on tortillas with salsa, and melted Jack Cheddar cheese. Topped with chipotle lime creme, green onions, jalapenos, tomato & sour cream.
Fresh Mushrooms Stuffed with a creamy blend of cheeses, bacon, and green onions.
St. Louis style ravioli with marinara sauce and Parmesan cheese.
Soup
Homemade French onion soup, croutons, Provolone cheese & garlic bread.
New potatoes, bacon, cream & chives, garnished with bacon, jack &cheddar cheese, and green onions
ROC dinner salad with choice of Bacon & Potato or French onion au Gratin.
Lunch Specialties
6 oz. C.A.B. sirloin, hand-cut & grilled to order, with compound butter and loaded smashed potatoes.
Grilled, glazed in our house bourbon and maple reduction & potato cracklins with loaded smashed potatoes.
With fried red onion & loaded smashed potatoes.
Coconut-breaded chicken tenders, loaded smashed potatoes and honey mustard dressing.
Grilled chicken, bacon, jack & cheddar cheese, tomato, red onion and seasoned French fries.
Basted grilled chicken, grilled new potatoes and butter fondue broccoli.
With lemon caper mayonnaise and wild rice.
Grilled chicken with roasted red peppers, artichokes, sauteed mushrooms and Parmesan cream sauce served with wild rice.
Sandwiches
Tenderloin medallions, garlic Parmesan butter, jack & cheddar cheese on a grilled roll.
Grilled chicken, jack cheese, bacon, tomato, avocado, and mayonnaise on a grilled roll.
Roasted chicken, grapes, mayonnaise, celery and walnuts on grilled whole-grain bread.
Sliced rib-eye, onion & mushrooms grilled & chopped, American cheese on a grilled roll.
Sliced, grilled rib-eye, jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and bleu cheese on grilled ciabatta bread.
Cucumber dill cream cheese, cucumber, tomato, red onion, lettuce, and sweet vinaigrette on ciabatta bread.
Cotto salami, capicola ham, Provolone cheese and marinated olive salad on grilled ciabatta bread.
Smoked turkey, jack cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato and avocado on grilled whole-grain bread.
Bacon, lettuce, tomato & avocado on grilled whole-grain bread.
Entree Salads
Coconut-breaded chicken, mixed greens, cheese, tomato, artichoke, avocado, chopped egg and honey mustard dressing.
Sliced tenderloin, mixed greens, cucumber, button mushrooms, tomato, red onion, Feta cheese, and balsamic vinaigrette.
Chicken salad, grapes, walnuts, celery, mixed greens, cucumber and tomato with grilled wholegrain bread.
Grilled chicken over spinach with crumbled Feta cheese, spicy candied pecans, Roma tomato, and red onion with sweet vinaigrette.
Mixed greens, Mandarin oranges, candied almonds, red onion, celery, grilled chicken, and sweet vinaigrette.
A larger version of our dinner salad. Mixed greens, jack & cheddar cheese, chopped egg, Roma tomato celery, red onion, crispy bacon and croutons.
Lunch Pasta
Smoked chicken, new potatoes, tomato, red onion, bell pepper, bow tie pasta, and mild Anaheim pepper sauce.
Penne pasta, chicken, bacon,green onion & cream sauce.
Roma tomato, garlic, basil, oregano, onion & black olives tossed with EVOO, bow tie pasta, pesto and Parmesan cheese.
A Cavender's Greek-seasoned chicken breast over pasta Alfredo and topped with fried red onions. A Red Onion Classic!
Bow tie pasta, Roma tomato, grilled chicken, onion, garlic, basil, EVOO, and black olives.
Grilled chicken, bow tie pasta Alfredo sauce, broccoli and Parmesan cheese.
Craft Burgers
Provolone, mushrooms sauteed in butter, rosemary and garlic au jus, with mayo.
Spicy seasoning smoked chicken dip, tomato, jalapeno Jack cheese, bacon and tortilla chips on a grilled roll.
Our best seller! With jack cheese, fresh avocado and chipotle mayo.
With crisp bacon and American cheese on a grilled roll.
With American cheese on a grilled roll. An American classic!
Choose any burger.
Dinner
Starters
Soup
Specialties
With fried red onion & smashed new potatoes.
Coconut-breaded chicken tenders, loaded smashed potatoes, butter fondue broccoli & honey mustard dressing.
Grilled chicken, bacon, jack & cheddar cheese, tomato, red onion seasoned French fries.
Grilled chicken with roasted red peppers, artichokes, sauteed mushrooms & Parmesan cream sauce served with wild rice & butter fondue broccoli.
Basted grilled chicken with grilled new potatoes & butter fondue broccoli.
Pasta
Smoked chicken, new potatoes, tomato, red onion, bell peppers, bow tie pasta & mild Anaheim pepper sauce.
Grilled chicken, bow tie pasta, Alfredo sauce, broccoli & Parmesan cheese.
Roma tomato, garlic, basil, oregano, onion & black olives tossed with EVOO, bow tie pasta, pesto and Parmesan cheese.
Penne pasta, chicken, bacon, green onion and cream sauce.
Cheese-filled tortellini & smoked chicken in a pesto cream sauce.
Bow tie pasta, Roma tomato, grilled chicken, onion, garlic, basil, EVOO & black olives.
Sandwiches
Entree Salads
Atlantic salmon, grilled to order & glazed with our bourbon & maple reduction. With wild rice & vegetable medley.
Bacon-wrapped filet with grilled new potatoes & butter fondue broccoli.
Bacon-wrapped filet, smashed potatoes, grilled tomato & fried red onion in a rosemary garlic cream sauce.
Grilled, glazed in our house bourbon & maple reduction, topped with potato cracklins, with smashed potatoes.
C.A.B. sirloin, sauteed mushrooms, roasted garlic au jus & loaded smashed potatoes.
With compound butter and new potato hash
With lemon caper mayonnaise, wild rice & fresh roasted vegetables.
Craft Burgers
Food For Life
Keto Starters
Keto Specialties
Baja seasoned grilled chicken with Chipotle sauce, avocado, tomato, onion & lime, served with vegetable and salad
Grilled with lemon, butter & Mediterranean seasonings, served with vegetable and salad.
6 oz C.A.B. sirloin steak with grilled Roma tomato & premium steak butter with two grilled bacon-wrapped shrimp, served with vegetable and salad.
Brined & grilled to order with sauteed mushrooms and rosemary cream, served with vegetable and salad
Keto Burger
Grilled double burger, mushrooms sauteed in butter, rosemary garlic aj jus, spinach, mayo and tomato garnish
Grilled double burger, Jack cheese, avocado & Chipotle mayo on greens served with tomato and onion.