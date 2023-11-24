Red Onion - Espressoria
Menu
Snacks
- Smoked Chicken Dip$7.95
Smoked chicken, cream cheese, mild Anaheim peppers, tomato, red onion, jalapeno & corn tortillas.
- Cucumber Dill Spread$9.50
Cucumber & baby dill in cream cheese, lahvosh, & cucumber.
- Toasted Cheese Ravioli$8.95
St. Louis style ravioli with marinara sauce & parmesan cheese.
- Pretzel$8.99
Entree Salads
- David's Fried Chicken Salad$13.00
Coconut fried chicken, mixed greens, jack & cheddar cheese, tomatoes, cucumber, chopped egg, fresh avocado & honey mustard dressing.
- Chicken Walnut Salad$13.50
Freshly made chicken walnut salad with lemon roasted chicken, grapes, walnuts & celery over mixed greens with cucumbers & tomatoes.
- Baby Spinach & Feta Salad$12.95
Roasted chicken, baby spinach, crumbled feta cheese, spicy candied pecans, roma tomato & red onion, served with sweet vinaigrette.
- Mandarin Orange Salad$12.95
Mixed greens, mandarin oranges, candied almonds, red onions, celery, roasted chicken & sweet vinaigrette.
- Red Onion Chop Salad$13.50
Roasted chicken, feta & parmesan cheese, mixed greens, tomato, rice noodles, & spicy candied pecans with sweet vinaigrette.
- Ranch Chicken Salad$12.50
Chicken topped with ranch-style dressing, smoky bacon, jack & cheddar cheese, tomato & red onion over mixed greens. Served with totilla chips.
- Espressoria Salad$10.50
Mixed greens, crumbled bacon, chopped egg, Roma tomatoes, red onion, jack & cheddar cheese & choice of dressing.
- Dressing Pint$6.95
Combinations
Plates
- Penne From Heaven$12.50
Penne pasta, roasted chicken, bacon, and sliced green onions in a rich cream sauce served with mixed green salad & garlic bread.
- Coconut Fried Chicken$12.50
Red Onion's famous coconut fried chicken with seasoned french fries & Honey mustard dressing for dipping with salad & garlic bread
- Honey Buffalo chicken$13.00
Coconut fried chicken, fried & tossed with "sweet heat" buffalo sauce, with blue cheese dressing & seasoned french fries, salad & garlic bread
- Monterey Chicken$12.00
Roasted chicken basted with Ott's french dressing & Seasoned french fries, salad & garlic bread
- Tuxedo Chicken$12.50
Roast Chicken, Alfredo sauce, broccoli, penne pasta & parmesean cheese, served with mixed green salad & garlic bread
- Downtown Chicken$10.00
Roasted chicken basted with Ott's french dressing. With spicy new potatoes, vinaigrette salad & garlic bread
Gourmet Sandwiches
- The New Yorker$12.95
Sliced corned beef, spicy mustard, mayo, big-eye swiss, tomato and shaved red onion on grilled marble rye
- Grilled French Dip$12.95
Sliced roasted beef on grilled country french bread, sauteed mushrooms, caramelized onions, mozzarella cheese with horsey mayo & house au jus.
- Espressoria Reuben$13.35
Lean corned beef, sweet sour kraut, Swiss cheese, 1000 Island dressing on grilled marble rye
- 4 O'Clocker$11.75
Roast beef, American cheese, red onion & horseradish cream on grilled country French bread.
- Muffelletta$12.00
Salami, capicola ham, mozzarella, and marinated olive salad on a grilled roll.
- West Coast Chicken$12.00
Roasted chicken, Ott’s French dressing, Jack cheese, bacon, & tomato with mayo & fresh avocado on a Brioche roll.
- Turkey Bacon Ranch Melt$11.00
Smoked turkey, melted American cheese with Ranch dressing, bacon & tomato on grilled whole grain bread
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.50
Lemon roasted chicken salad with grapes, mayo, celery & walnuts on grilled whole grain bread.
- Smokehouse Turkey$11.50
Smoked turkey, Jack cheese, mayo, baby greens, tomato & fresh avocado on grilled whole-grain bread
- Blt & A$11.25
Bacon, lettuce & tomato with fresh avocado on grilled whole-grain bread with mayo. Avocado slices, smoky bacon & excellent bread make this a classic.
- Wheatberry Veggie$10.00
Cucumber dill cream cheese on grilled wheatberry bread with sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, sliced red onion, baby greens & sweet vinaigrette.
- Grilled Cheese, Tomato & Bacon$9.50
A classic, on grilled whole grain bread, American cheese, crisp bacon & sliced tomato.
- Gobble Gobble$11.00