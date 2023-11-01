Red Panda
Food
Signature Plate
Kaboom
$13.99
Beef, Edamame & Sweet Corn, Pork Crispy, Salmon Ceviche, Rice/Bread
Zoooom
$12.99
Chicken, Edamame & Corn Salad, Shrimp Ceviche, Potato Crispy, Rice/Bread
The Sea
$16.99
Seafood Fried Rice, Veggie Fabada, Cucumber & Tomato Salad, Potato Crispy, Shrimp & Salmon Ceviche
Half & Half
$13.99
Chicken, Beef, Pork & Potato Crispy, Edamame & Bean Salad, Salmon & Heart of Palm Ceviche, Rice/Bread
Veggie Buddy
$12.99
Veggie Fabada, Bean Salad, Potato Crispy, Heart of Palm Ceviche, Rice/Bread
Signature Bowls
Build You Own
Protein Entree
Catering
Protein Entree
Ceviche
Crispy
Signature Fried Rice
Red Panda Location and Ordering Hours
(312) 929-9818
Open now • Closes at 10:30PM