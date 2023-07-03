Red Peak Mongolian Grill


Mongolian Bowl

$14.10

Built your own Bowl which includes your choices of meat, vegetables, noodle or rice, ingredients, and our flavor sauces.

Mongolian Kid's Bowl

$8.86

Built your own Bowl which includes your choices of meat, vegetables, noodle or rice, ingredients, and our flavor sauces.

Noodle Only

$6.59

Choice of noodle, ingredients, and our flavor sauces

Appetizers

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks (6pcs)

$4.59

Battered Mozzarella Cheese in a Crispy Golden Coating

Fried Dumplings (6pcs)

$4.85

Wrapped with Pork & Vegetable

Egg Rolls (3pcs)

$3.83

Wrapped with Pork & Vegetable

Sesame Balls (6pcs)

$2.55

Crispy Sesame Seeds on Rice Flour Wrapped with Mung Bean Filling

Chicken Bites

$4.59

Southern Style, Chicken Breast with Rib Meat

French Fries

$3.85

Shoestring Cut, Potatoes, Vegetable Oil Blend

Chicken Wings

Drinks

Coca-Cola

$3.50

Bottle 20 fl oz

Dr Pepper

$3.50

Bottle 20 fl oz

Diet Coke

$3.50

Bottle 20 fl oz

Sprite

$3.50

Bottle 20 fl oz

Dasani

$2.99

Bottle 20 fl oz