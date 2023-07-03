Red Peak Mongolian Grill
Mongolian Bowl
Mongolian Bowl
$14.10
Built your own Bowl which includes your choices of meat, vegetables, noodle or rice, ingredients, and our flavor sauces.
Mongolian Kid's Bowl
$8.86
Built your own Bowl which includes your choices of meat, vegetables, noodle or rice, ingredients, and our flavor sauces.
Noodle Only
$6.59
Choice of noodle, ingredients, and our flavor sauces
Appetizers
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks (6pcs)
$4.59
Battered Mozzarella Cheese in a Crispy Golden Coating
Fried Dumplings (6pcs)
$4.85
Wrapped with Pork & Vegetable
Egg Rolls (3pcs)
$3.83
Wrapped with Pork & Vegetable
Sesame Balls (6pcs)
$2.55
Crispy Sesame Seeds on Rice Flour Wrapped with Mung Bean Filling
Chicken Bites
$4.59
Southern Style, Chicken Breast with Rib Meat
French Fries
$3.85
Shoestring Cut, Potatoes, Vegetable Oil Blend
Chicken Wings
Red Peak Mongolian Grill Location and Ordering Hours
(714) 462-6361
13225 Harbor Boulevard, Garden Grove, CA 92843
Closed • Opens Monday at 11AM