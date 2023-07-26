Pickup
Red Tops Rendezvous 176
Snacks & Starters
Salads
Pizzas
Entrees
Dessert
Snacks & Starters
Giardiniera
$7.00
Wings
$17.00
Coney Knots
$12.00
Cheesy Bread
$15.00
Salads
Arugula & Fennel
$12.00
Summer Greens
$12.00
Greek Cucumbers
$15.00
Pizzas
Red Tops
$15.00+
Queen City Heat
$19.00+
The Six Mile High
$18.00+
Millions of Peaches
$19.00+
Brick and Morty
$18.00+
Too Many Mushrooms
$19.00+
Italian Beef
$19.00+
The Olathe Street Taco
$19.00+
SD Ranch
$0.75
SD Marinara
$3.00
Entrees
Eggplant Parm
$24.00
Chicken Parm
$28.00
Side Rigatoni Marinara
$5.00
Goddaughter
$20.00
Out of stock
Dessert
Tiramisu
$10.00
Out of stock
Lime Curd
$10.00
Red Tops Rendezvous 176 Location and Ordering Hours
(617) 312-8582
2917 West 25th Avenue, Denver, CO 80211
Open now
• Closes at 9:30PM
All hours
