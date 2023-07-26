Snacks & Starters

Giardiniera

$7.00

Wings

$17.00

Coney Knots

$12.00

Cheesy Bread

$15.00

Salads

Arugula & Fennel

$12.00

Summer Greens

$12.00

Greek Cucumbers

$15.00

Pizzas

Red Tops

$15.00+

Queen City Heat

$19.00+

The Six Mile High

$18.00+

Millions of Peaches

$19.00+

Brick and Morty

$18.00+

Too Many Mushrooms

$19.00+

Italian Beef

$19.00+

The Olathe Street Taco

$19.00+

SD Ranch

$0.75

SD Marinara

$3.00

Entrees

Eggplant Parm

$24.00

Chicken Parm

$28.00

Side Rigatoni Marinara

$5.00

Goddaughter

$20.00Out of stock

Dessert

Tiramisu

$10.00Out of stock

Lime Curd

$10.00