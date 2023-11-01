2x points now for loyalty members
Red Trio Concept
Breakfast
Combos
Ham & Cheeses Omelette, Toasted Bagel & 3 Home made Panqueques with a selection of fresh fruits.
Meats Omelette, salted potatoes & 3 Home made Panqueques with a selection of fresh fruits.
2 Sunny eggs with Bacon, Toasted Bagel & salted potaotes.
Cheeses Omelette, salted potatoes & 3 Home made Panqueques with raspberry and chocolate cream.
Omeletts
Our Cheese Omelette is a breakfast classic with a twist! This fluffy omelette is loaded with creamy, melted cheese that oozes out with each decadent slice. It's a mouthwatering combination of light and airy eggs with the rich, gooey goodness of cheese.
Indulge in the perfect harmony of flavors with our Ham & Cheese Omelette. This breakfast masterpiece features a light, fluffy omelette generously filled with savory ham and melty, gooey cheese. With every bite, you'll experience the delightful combination of smoky ham and the creamy richness of cheese, creating a breakfast sensation that's simply irresistible.
Our Trio Meat Omelette is a carnivore's dream come true! This hearty breakfast creation is packed with a tantalizing trio of sizzling bacon, savory sausage, and succulent ham. The combination of these three meats, enveloped in a fluffy, perfectly cooked omelette, will take your taste buds on a thrilling journey.
Appetizers
Pork Belly
Introducing our Special Pork Belly – a culinary masterpiece that's a true delight for your taste buds. We take succulent pork belly, expertly prepared to perfection, and infuse it with a symphony of mouthwatering flavors. Each bite reveals a crispy, caramelized exterior that gives way to tender, melt-in-your-mouth meat, boasting a rich blend of savory and sweet notes.
Introducing our Special BBQ Pork Belly – a mouthwatering masterpiece that's sure to tantalize your taste buds. We start with tender, succulent pork belly, then elevate it to another level by infusing it with a smoky and sweet barbecue glaze. The result? A perfect marriage of crispy, caramelized goodness on the outside and tender, flavor-packed meat on the inside.
Introducing our Special Pork Belly with Chimichurri – a culinary delight that takes your taste buds on a journey to flavor paradise. We start with succulent, perfectly cooked pork belly, and then elevate it with a vibrant, zesty chimichurri sauce. The result is a harmonious blend of crispy, tender pork belly and the fresh, herbaceous kick of chimichurri.
Trio Tostones
Introducing our Special Trio Tostones, a culinary marvel that combines the best of Latin flavors! We take crisp, golden tostones and fill them with a tantalizing trio of meats. Each tostone is a delightful canvas, showcasing three delectable options: succulent shredded beef, savory chicken, and smoky chorizo. LOADED WITH SOOO MUCH CHEESE
Croquetas
Manchego Cheese Croquetas are a Spanish culinary delight. These delectable morsels feature a golden, crispy exterior that encases a creamy, velvety filling enriched with the distinct flavor of Manchego cheese. With each bite, you'll experience a delightful contrast between the crunchy coating and the rich, cheesy center.
Serrano Ham Croquetas are a Spanish culinary delight that combines the rich, smoky essence of Serrano ham with a creamy, melt-in-your-mouth interior. Encased in a golden, crispy breadcrumb coating, these croquetas offer a tantalizing blend of textures and flavors. Each bite reveals the perfect balance between the savory, salty ham and the luscious, velvety filling.
Shrimp Croquetas are a delectable seafood twist on the classic croqueta. These bite-sized delights feature a golden, crispy exterior that gives way to a creamy, flavorful interior infused with tender, succulent shrimp. With each bite, you'll savor the perfect combination of textures and a burst of seafood goodness.
Fish Croquetas are a culinary delight that captures the essence of the sea in every bite. These delectable morsels feature a golden, crispy exterior that encases a creamy, seafood-infused filling. Made with tender and flaky fish, these croquetas offer a delightful combination of textures and a subtle oceanic flavor.
Spinach Croquetas are delicious, golden-brown bites of goodness. These savory Spanish treats feature a crispy breadcrumb coating that gives way to a creamy, flavorful interior. Each croqueta is packed with tender spinach, aromatic herbs, and a touch of cheese.