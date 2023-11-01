P Belly BBQ

$13.99

Introducing our Special BBQ Pork Belly – a mouthwatering masterpiece that's sure to tantalize your taste buds. We start with tender, succulent pork belly, then elevate it to another level by infusing it with a smoky and sweet barbecue glaze. The result? A perfect marriage of crispy, caramelized goodness on the outside and tender, flavor-packed meat on the inside.