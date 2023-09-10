Menu

BBQ Plates.

Carolina Pork, Hand-Pulled Regular

$11.00

6 oz. Meat and One Side.

Carolina Pork, Hand-Pulled Large

$13.00

8 oz. Meat and Two Sides.

Texas Brisket, Hand-Sliced Regular

$14.00

Smoked 12-13 hours and sliced to order, served with one Southern Side.

Texas Brisket, Hand-Sliced Large

$15.00

8 oz. Meat and Two Sides.

Smoked Sausage Regular

$11.00

Smoked Sausage Large

$15.00
Ft Worth Turkey, Hand-sliced Regular

$12.00

6 oz. Meat and One Side.

Ft Worth Turkey, Hand-sliced Large

$15.00

8 oz. Meat and Two Sides.

Memphis Pit Chicken Pulled (off-the-bone) Regular

$11.00

6 oz. Meat and One Side.

Memphis Pit Chicken Pulled (off-the-bone) Large

$14.00

8 oz. Meat and Two Sides.

Memphis Pit Chicken 1/2 (bone-in)

$15.00

8 oz. Meat and Two Sides.

Memphis Pit Chicken 1/4 (white, bone-in)

$13.00

1/4 White Chkn and One Side.

Memphis Pit Chicken 1/4 (dark, bone-in)

$11.00

1/4 Chkn Dark and One Side.

Delta Double.

$16.00

Choose 2 smoked meats to create your Delta Double Sampler Plate. Carolina Pulled Pork, Syracuse Sausage, Pulled Chicken, Fort Worth Turkey, or Texas Brisket. 2 Sides

Tennessee Triple.

$17.00

Choose 3 smoked meats to create your Tennessee Triple Sampler Plate. Carolina Pulled Pork, Syracuse Sausage, Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage, Pulled Chicken, Fort Worth Turkey, or Texas Brisket. 2 Sides

Brisket Burnt Ends Regular

$15.00

6 oz. Meat and One Side.

Brisket Burnt Ends Large

$19.00

8 oz. Meat and Two Sides.

BBQ Sandwiches.

Carolina Pork, Hand-Pulled Sandwich

$11.00

5 oz. Meat and One Side.

Texas Brisket, Hand-Sliced Sandwich

$14.00

5 oz. Meat and One Side.

Smoked Sausage Sandwich

$11.00
Memphis Pit Chicken off-the-bone pulled Sandwich

$11.00

5 oz. Meat and One Side.

Ft Worth Turkey, Hand-sliced Sandwich

$12.00

5 oz. Meat and One Side.

Sonny's Smokestack Sandwich

$13.00

Texas Brisket and Rib Meat in Mojo Mild Sauce.

Ribs & Wings.

St. Louis Ribs, Quarter Rack

$12.00

St. Louis Ribs Meaty and Smoked low & slow for ~ 4 hours. Served wet or dry-rubbed.

St Louis Ribs, Half Rack

$22.00

St. Louis Ribs Meaty and Smoked low & slow for ~ 4 hours. Served wet or dry-rubbed.

St. Louis Ribs, Full Rack

$36.00

St. Louis Ribs Meaty and Smoked low & slow for ~ 4 hours. Served wet or dry-rubbed.

Regular Kansas City Wings

$16.50

We smoke 'em, fry 'em, then toss 'em with your choice of sauce or rub.

Large Kansas City Wings

$30.00

We smoke 'em, fry 'em, then toss 'em with your choice of sauce or rub.

Farm Favs.

Smokehouse Salad.

$14.00

Choose 2 different meats and your dressing and we'll serve it over seasonal greens and fixins.

Side Salad.

$5.00
Idaho Stuffed Pig.

$10.00

A BIG OL' smoked potato stuffed with Carolina Pulled Pork, cheddar cheese, green onion, butter and sour cream.

Idaho Spud.

$5.00

Butter, sour cream and green onions

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Sides.

Mac and Cheese (V).

$4.00
Baked Beans

$4.00
Green Beans (V)

$3.00
French Fries (V)

$4.00
Hush Puppies (V)

$3.00

Collard Greens

$3.00
Cole Slaw (V)

$3.00
Potato Salad

$4.00

Mac and Cheese(V) Pint

$8.00

Baked Beans Pint

$8.00

Green Beans(V) Pint

$8.00

French Fries(V) Pint

$8.00

HushPuppies (V) Pint

$8.00

Collard Greens Pint

$7.00

Cole Slaw (V) Pint

$7.00

Potato Salad (V) Pint

$8.00

Mac and Cheese (V) Quart

$13.00

Baked Beans Quart

$13.00

Green Beans (V) Quart

$11.00

French Fries (V) Quart

$14.00

HushPuppies(V) Quart

$11.00

Collard Greens Quart

$11.00

Cole Slaw (V) Quart

$11.00

Potato Salad (V) Quart

$13.00

Drinks.

Coke

$3.00
Diet Coke

$3.00
Sprite

$3.00

Sweet Iced Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Iced Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea Sweet/Unsweet Mix

$2.75

To Go Drink.

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Lemonade 1 Gallon

$9.00

Iced Tea 1 Gallon

$9.00

Sweet Tea 1 Gallon

$9.00

Sweets.

Chocolate Chess Pie

$6.00Out of stock
Banana Pudding

$6.00

Blackberry Cobbler

$6.00

Banana Pudding Pint

$12.00

Creamy pudding with fresh bananas and vanilla wafers. Topped with whipped cream and a cherry.

Banana Pudding Quart

$21.00

Banana Pudding 1/2 Gallon

$25.00

Banana Pudding 1 Gallon

$39.00

Blackberry Cobbler Tray

$30.00Out of stock

Kids.

Kid Pulled Pork Sandwich Meal

$6.00

Kid's Sandwich with One Side, available for everyone 12 and under.

Kid Pulled Chicken Sandwich Meal

$6.00

Kid's Sandwich with One Side, available for everyone 12 and under.

Kid Texas Brisket Sandwich Meal

$7.50

Kid's Sandwich with One Side, available for everyone 12 and under.

Pounds, Packs & Pints

BBQ Packs

BBQ 4 Pack

$54.00

2 lbs. of Smoked Meats, 2 Southern Sides, Choice of Bread & BBQ Sauce.

BBQ 6 Pack

$86.00

3 lbs. of Smoked Meats, 3 Southern Sides, Choice of Bread & BBQ Sauce.

BBQ 8 Pack

$106.00

4 lbs. of Smoked Meats, 4 Southern Sides, Choice of Bread & BBQ Sauce.

BBQ 12 Pack

$159.00

6 lbs. of Smoked Meats, 6 Southern Sides, Choice of Bread & BBQ Sauce.

Iced Tea Gallon

$9.00
Sweet Tea Gallon

$9.00

Lemonade Gallon

$12.00

'Que by the LB

1LB - Carolina Pulled Pork

$18.00

Hickory smoked 12-13 hrs, hand-pulled.

Carolina Pulled Pork- 1/2lb

$9.00

Hickory smoked 12-13 hrs, hand-pulled.

Pulled Chicken 1 lb

$18.00

Hickory smoked 2-3 hrs, hand-pulled.

Memphis Pit Chicken Pulled - 1/2 lb

$9.00

Hickory smoked 2-3 hrs, hand-pulled.

Smoked Turkey Breast 1LB

$17.00
1/2LB Fort Worth Turkey

$9.00

Hickory smoked 2-3 hrs, sliced-to-order.

1LB Texas Brisket

$24.00

Hickory smoked 12-13 hrs, sliced-to-order.

Texas Brisket 1/2 LB

$12.00

Hickory smoked 12-13 hrs, chopped-to-order.

1LB - Smoked Sausage

$17.00

1/2LB - Smoked Sausage

$8.50
Memphis Half Chicken

$14.00

Smoked half chicken on the bone.

St. Louis Ribs Full Rack

$32.00

(Wet, Dry, Sweet or Half & Half)

40 Wings Tray

$75.00

40 Wings with Blue Cheese or Ranch Dressing.

Grandma's Potato Salad Pint

$8.00

Serves 2-3.

Grandma's Potato Salad Quart

$12.00

Serves 5-6.

Grandma's Potato Salad Gallon

$39.00

Serves 20-25.

Cole Slaw (V) Pint.

$7.00

Serves 2-3.

Cole Slaw Quart.

$11.00

Serves 5-6.

Cole Slaw Gallon

$38.00

Serves 20-25.

Mac and Cheese (V) Pint

$8.00

Serves 2-3.

Mac 'n Cheese Quart

$13.00

Serves 5-6.

Mac 'n Cheese Gallon

$42.00

Serves 20-25.

BBQ Baked Beans Pint

$8.00

Serves 2-3.

BBQ Beans Quart

$13.00

Serves 5-6.

BBQ Beans Gallon

$39.00

Serves 20-25.

Collard Greens Pint

$7.00

Serves 2-3.

Collard Greens Quart

$11.00

Serves 5-6.

Collard Greens Gallon

$38.00

Serves 20-25.

Green Beans (V) Pint.

$8.00

Serves 2-3.

Green Beans Quart.

$12.00

Serves 5-6.

HushPuppies (V) Pint

$8.00

HushPuppies(V) Quart

$11.00

HushPuppies (V) Gallon

$33.00

Sandwich Buns (ea)

$1.00
Iced Tea Gallon

$9.00
Sweet Tea Gallon

$9.00

Lemonade Gallon

$12.00

Banana Pudding Pint

$12.00

Creamy pudding with fresh bananas and vanilla wafers. Topped with whipped cream and a cherry.

Banana Pudding Quart

$21.00

Banana Pudding 1 Gallon

$39.00

Blackberry Cobbler Tray

$30.00Out of stock

Fresh Baked Cookie Tray

$110.00

Mojo Mild Sauce Retail Pint Bottle

$6.99

Sufferin' Sweet Retail Pint Bottle

$6.99

Smokin' Hot Retail Pint Bottle

$6.99

Gift Cards

eGift & Physical Cards

*eGift Cards

Give the gift of BBQ, perfect for the BBQ lover on your list. Send a custom message and have it delivered right to their phone or desktop. Choose 'Purchase Gift Cards' from the drop down menu at the top of this page.

Physical Gift Cards

Contact or visit your local store to buy a physical gift card for in-store or curbside pickup.

Signature BBQ sauces

Signature Bottled BBQ sauces

Signature BBQ Sauce Gift Pack

$19.99

Its a 3-pack of our signature BBQ sauces, perfect for gift giving. Mojo Mild - Our signature bbq sauce. Sufferin’ Sweet - Yup, it’s suuuh-weeter. Smokin’ Hot - Spicy hot with lots of soul. BBQ Sauce Gift Packs will be available for curbside pickup beginning Monday, December 6.

Mojo Mild Retail

$6.50

Mojo Mild - Our signature bbq sauce. BBQ Sauce bottles will be available for curbside pickup beginning Monday, December 6.

Smokin' Hot Retail

$6.50

Smokin’ Hot - Spicy hot with lots of soul. BBQ Sauce bottles will be available for curbside pickup beginning Monday, December 6.

Sufferin Sweet Retail

$6.50

Sufferin’ Sweet - Yup, it’s suuuh-weeter. BBQ Sauce bottles will be available for curbside pickup beginning Monday, December 6.

Carolina Vinegar Retail

$6.50

Bold flavored, vinegar-based, Eastern Carolina style. BBQ Sauce bottles will be available for curbside pickup beginning Monday, December 6.