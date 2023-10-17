Food

Appetizers

Mozzarella Sticks
$6.95
Jalapeno Poppers
$7.95
Onion Rings Basket
$5.95
Potato Wedges w/Cheese
$8.95
Smoked Fish Dip
$9.95
Peel and Eat Shrimp 1/2 LB *MP*
$15.95
Peel and Eat Shrimp 1LB *MP*
$22.95
Boneless Wings (10)
$9.45
Boom Boom Shrimp
$11.95
Chicken Quesadilla
$12.95
Loaded Fries
$8.95
Loaded Tots
$8.95
Steak Quesadilla
$13.95

Soup

Soup of The Day (Cup)
$3.25
Home-Style Chili (Cup)
$4.50
Soup of the Day (Bowl)
$5.50
Home-Style Chili (Bowl)
$6.50

Wings

Chicken Wings *10 piece
$16.95
Chicken Wings *20 piece
$26.95

Kids

Chicken Tenders (3) served with fries
$7.00
Hot Dog served with fries
$7.00
Burger Slider served with fries
$7.00

Baskets

Fried Shrimp Basket
$15.95
Tender Basket (4)
$10.95
Fried Clam Basket
$13.95
Fish Finger Basket (Cod)
$10.95

Burgers

Classic Burger
$13.95
Patty Melt served on Rye bread
$14.95
Slider Burgers (3)
$10.95

Sandwiches and Wraps

The Redland Chicken
$12.95
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
$11.95
Chicken Caesar Wrap
$12.50
BLT
$8.45
Reuben
$11.95
Chicken Philly
$13.95
Steak Philly
$14.95
Tuna Melt
$9.95
Deli Style
$9.50
Dolphin Sandwich
$15.95
Buffalo Chicken Sliders
$11.95
Grilled Cheese
$7.50
Hot Dog and Fries
$7.00
Chili Cheese Dog with Fries
$8.95
Miami Wrap
$11.95

Salads

Crispy Chicken Salad
$13.45
Chef Salad
$13.50
Seasonal Salad
$9.95
Single Scoop Platter
$11.95
Duo Scoop Platter
$12.95
Caesar Salad
$8.95
Greek Salad
$9.95
House Salad
$8.95
Side House Salad
$4.95
Side Caesar Salad
$4.95
Grilled Chicken Entrée
$13.95

Sides

Onion Basket
$4.95
French Fry Basket
$3.95
Seasoned Fry Basket
$4.95
Tator Tot Basket
$4.95
Fried Chip Basket
$4.95
Sweet Fry Basket
$4.95
Cole Slaw
$2.00
Vegetable of the Day
$2.95
Fruit
$2.95
Side Chicken Salad Scoop
$3.00
Side Tuna Salad Scoop
$3.00
Cheese Sauce
$3.00
Rice
$3.95
Bagel & Cream Cheese
$2.75

Snacks.

Snickers
$4.00
Chips
$3.00
Candy
$4.00
Cookies
$4.00
Golf stix
$4.00
Pistachios
$4.00
Peanuts
$3.00
Granola bars
$3.00
Crackers
$3.00
Cashews
$4.00
Jamaican patties
$5.00
Muffins
$3.00

Daily Specials

$8.95 Special
$8.95Out of stock
$9.95 Special
$9.95Out of stock
$10.95 Special
$10.95
$11.95 Special
$11.95Out of stock
$12.95 Special
$12.95
$13.95 Special
$13.95Out of stock
$14.95 Special
$14.95Out of stock
$15.95 Special
$15.95Out of stock
$16.95 Special
$16.95Out of stock
$17.95 Special
$17.95Out of stock
$18.95 Special
$18.95Out of stock
$19.95 Special
$19.95Out of stock

Breakfast

Specialties

Farmers Breakfast
$13.95
S.O.S.
$7.95
Redneck Benedict
$11.95
Redland Special
$11.95
Two Eggs & Side
$7.50
Three Eggs & Side
$8.50
One Egg & Side
$6.50
1/2 S.O.S.
$5.95
Scrambler Bowl
$10.95

Omelettes

Western Omelet
$11.95
Veggie Omelet
$11.95
B.Y.O. Omelet
$11.95

Sandwiches

The Birdie
$6.50
The Eagle
$7.95
Breakfast Wrap
$7.95
Breakfast BLT
$7.95

From The Griddle

French Toast
$4.95
Pancakes (2)
$4.95
Pancakes (3)
$5.75

Sides

English Muffin
$2.25
Croissant
$2.95
Toast
$2.00
Bagel & Cream Cheese
$2.75
Biscuit
$2.25
Muffin
$3.00
Ham Steak
$5.00
Bacon (3)
$3.95
Sausage Links
$3.95
Sausage Patty
$3.95
Hashbrowns
$2.75
Home Fries
$2.75
Sliced Tomato
$2.25
Fruit
$2.95
1 Pancake
$3.50
Sausage Gravy
$3.95
1 Egg
$2.00

EVENT

Luncheons

Ladies Luncheon
$17.00