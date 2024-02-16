Reggie's Gourmet Tacos
Food (Friday 11am - 10pm)
Appetizer
- Nachos$16.00
Smoked gouda cheese sauce, black bean corn salsa, house salsa, jalapeño, green onion, cilantro. Choice of: carne asada, pork carnitas, chorizo, fajita-marinated chicken, jerk chicken, beef short rib, grilled shrimp, pork belly, or black bean
- Reggie's Dip Trio$14.00
House tortilla chips served with your 3 choices of queso, salsa, elotes, creamy gouda or guacamole.
Taco A La Carte
- Tequila Lime Chicken$6.00
Marinated chicken, pico de gallo, avocado cream, jalapeños, cotija cheese
- Tempura Cauliflower$6.00
Tempura-battered cauliflower, roasted red pepper aioli, pickled red onions, goat cheese, cilantro
- Blackened Mahi Mahi$6.00
Blackened mahi mahi, mango salsa, habanero fish sauce, cotija cheese
- Beef Street$6.00
Carne asada, white onion, cilantro, served with lemon wedge
- Halloumi Cheese$6.00
Grilled halloumi cheese, fresh mexican street corn, baja sauce, cotija cheese
- Jerk$6.00
Jerk-grilled chicken, shrimp or cauliflower, turk slaw, pineapple salsa, jalapeño, cotija cheese
- Baja Fish$6.00
Beer-battered mahi mahi, gaujillo salsa, baja white sauce, cilantro lime slaw, pico de gallo
- Chorizo$6.00
Chorizo, lettuce, tomato, red onion, cilantro lime crèma, jalapeño, and cotija cheese
- Kung Pao$6.00
Kung pao chicken, shrimp or cauliflower, peanuts, puffed rice, bell pepper
- Fajita Chicken$6.00
Marinated pulled chicken, lettuce, corn salsa, chipotle sauce, and cotija cheese
- Carnitas$6.00
Pork carnitas, cilantro, chili morita salsa
- Short Rib$6.00
Chili-braised beef short rib, braising jus, avocado crema, pickled jalapeño, radish
- Sweet Potato$6.00
Black bean, roasted sweet potato, honey chipotle crema, tomatillo sauce, cilantro, and fresh tortilla strips
- Pork Soda$6.00
Sliced pork belly, root beer glaze, ginger carrot slaw, smoked poblano aioli, green onion
- General Tso$6.00
Chicken, shrimp, or cauliflower deep-fried and tossed in General Tso's sauce, spicy asian slaw, garlic-adobo sauce, cilantro, and green onion