Regional Hospice CT
Food
Breakfast
- Regional Hospice Break-Feast
2 eggs any style, bacon, sausage, hash browns and choice of toast$9.00
- French Toast
3 slices topped with strawberries, powdered sugar and maple syrup$8.50
- Pancakes
Three stack of griddled made cakes plain or with blueberries or chocolate chips, add $1$8.00
- Egg Sandwich
1 Egg on choice of bread, with your choice of meat and cheese$3.25
- Omelet
3 eggs with your choice of fillings$7.50
- Avocado Toast
Thick cut Slice of toast of your choice with avocado smear and everything bagel seasoning. Your choice of toppings for additional charge.$7.00
- Oatmeal
Old Fashion oats cooked to order. Served with brown sugar, raisins and milk$5.00
- Yogurt Parfait
Vanilla yogurt layered with housemade granola and fresh berries$4.00
Breakfast Side
Soups
Salads
- Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine, parmesan, croutons$6.50
- Cobb Salad
Crisp romaine with grilled chicken, red onion, Hard Boiled Egg, crispy bacon, blue cheese, and avocado. Dressing of your choice.$11.00
- Garden Salad$5.00
- Mixed Green Salad
Greens, spiced pecans, craisins, strawberries and goat cheese with choice of dressing$8.00OUT OF STOCK
Sandwiches
- BLT
Toasted multigrain, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo$8.00
- Grilled Cheese
Buttery toasted white bread with swiss and cheddar$7.00
- Cheese Quesadilla
Cheddar and mozzarella blend$8.00
- Rueben$11.00
- Chicken California Wrap
Grilled chicken with avocado, tomatoes, pepperjack cheese and ranch dressing on a pressed flour tortilla$10.00
- BYO Burger$10.00
- Open-faced Tuna Melt Combo
Tuna salad, grilled beefsteak tomatoes, melted swiss cheese on toasted English muffin served with fries$7.00
- House Roast Turkey Wrap
Sliced turkey, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and choice of honey mustard, ranch or mayonnaise (option to sub grilled or crispy chicken)$9.00
Cafe Specials
- Gouda Grilled Cheese
Melted Gouda, Caramelized Onion, Bacon and Fig Jam on a Fresh Toasted Garlic sourdough$9.00
- BBQ Ribs
Slow Roasted Pork Ribs Smothered in BBQ Sauce, served with a side of Spinach and your choice of Mac add Cheese or Mashed Potatoes$15.00OUT OF STOCK
- Chicken Greek Salad Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Sliced Cucumber, Red Onion, Seasoned Tomato, Feta Cheese and Arugula on a Flour Tortilla$11.00
- The "Rachel"
Hot Turkey, Melted Swiss Cheese, Coleslaw and Russian Dressing on Fresh Toasted rye Bread$10.00
- Blue cheese Bacon Burger
Smashed Burger Patty with Melted Blue cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and onion on a Fresh Toasted Brioche Bun$11.00
- Butternut Squash Soup
w/ Roasted Pumpkin Seeds on the side$6.50OUT OF STOCK
- Chili
House-made chili with melted cheddar/jack cheese and topped with a garlic butter crostini$6.50OUT OF STOCK
- Reuben
In-House made Corned Beef with Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese and your choice of Dijon Mustard or Thousand Island Dressing on Fresh Toasted Rye Bread$11.00
- chicken caesar wrap
Grilled Chicken with Romaine, Homemade croutons and Fresh Parmesan Cheese Tossed in Caesar Dressing$11.00
Entrees
- Baby Back Ribs
Slow roasted pork ribs smothered in BBQ sauce served with your choice of mac and cheese or mashed potatoes and vegetable.$15.00OUT OF STOCK
- Protein with Veggies & Starch
Your choice of protein grilled, fried, sautéed or baked with your choice of veggies and starch.$10.00
- Farm to Table Stir Fry
Farm fresh veggies stir fried and served with your choice of brown or white rice$14.50OUT OF STOCK
- Chicken Milanese
Pounded, breaded, pan-fried chicken topped with romaine, multicolored cherry tomatoes, red onion and feta cheese tossed in a light lemon vinaigrette$13.50
- Meatloaf Dinner
Served with mashed potatoes, gravy and house veggies$13.00