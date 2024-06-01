Relic On State 101 South State Street
BAR
Cocktails
- Aperol Spritz$16.00
- Aviation$16.00
- Bellini$16.00
- Bloody Mary$16.00
- Blue Hawaiin$16.00
- Boulvardier$16.00
- Bees In A Barrel$16.00
- Brandy Alexander$16.00
- Champagne Cocktail$16.00
- Coconut Sunset$16.00
- Cosmo$16.00
- Cherry Lifesaver$16.00
- Dirty Shirley$16.00
- Espresso Martini (NO BAILEYS)$16.00
- Espresso Martini (BAILEYS)$16.00
- French 75$16.00
- French 76$16.00
- French Martini$16.00
- Georgia Peach$16.00
- Green Tea$16.00
- Garden Party$16.00
- Hugo Spritz$16.00
- Hurricane$16.00
- Irish Coffee$16.00
- Islet Margarita$16.00
- Last Word$16.00
- Lemondrop$16.00
- Lillet Spritz$16.00
- London Lemonade$16.00
- Long Island$18.00
- Manhattan$16.00
- Margarita$16.00
- Mimosa$12.00
- Mojito$16.00
- Moscow Mule$16.00
- Mocktail$7.00
- Negroni$16.00
- New Orleans Refresher$16.00
- Old Fashion$16.00
- Penicillin$18.00
- Pear Martini$16.00
- Paper Plane$16.00
- Relic After Dark$16.00
- Relic Tea$16.00
- Salty Dog$16.00
- Side Car$16.00
- South Side$16.00
- Specialty Martini$16.00
- Specialty Drink (Type In)$16.00
- Spicy Hawiian Marg$16.00
- Strawberry Basil Marg$16.00
- Thin Mint Martini$16.00
- The Highlands$16.00
- Vesper$16.00
- Whiskey Sour$16.00
- Whiskey Smash$16.00
- White Russian$16.00
- Mixed Drink$7.00
- Phanatic Cocktail$12.00
Beer
- Allagash$7.00
- Bud$6.00Out of stock
- Coors Light$6.00
- Corona$7.00
- NA Sam Adams$6.00
- Harp$7.00
- Heineken$7.00
- Dog fish 60 min$7.00
- Guinness$7.00
- Lagunitas$7.00
- Magners Cider$6.00
- Miller Light$6.00
- Sam Adams$6.00Out of stock
- Sam Seasonal$7.00
- Yuengling$6.00
- Kiki Elderberry Lemonade$8.00Out of stock
- Kiki Mummers Row$8.00Out of stock
- Red Stripe$8.00
- Hazy Ipa$8.00Out of stock
- Amstel Light$8.00Out of stock
- Sly Fox Pils$8.00Out of stock
- Beer Special$5.00
Wine
- Postmark Cab$18.00
- Coppola Cab$15.00
- Decoy Cabernet$14.00
- Joel Gott Cab$16.00
- Duckhorn Cab$23.00
- Josh Cabernet$14.00
- Sanford Pinot Noir$15.00
- Goldeneye Pinot Noir$26.00
- Chalk Hill Noir$20.00
- Merlot -- Seven Hills Winery$26.00
- Malbec$18.00
- Paraduxx Red Blend$26.00
- Chalkhill Chardonnay$19.00
- Duckhorn Chardonnay$20.00
- Decoy Chardonnay$13.00
- Duckhorn Sauv Blanc$15.00
- Stoneleigh Sauv Blanc$16.00
- Decoy Sauv Blanc$15.00
- House Pinot Grigio$14.00
- Reisling$12.00
- Le Provencal Rose$14.00
- Brut$13.00
- Prosecco$10.00
- Dashwood Sauv Blanc$16.00
- Yealands Sauv Blanc$15.00
- Davis Bynum Pinot Noir$15.00
- Marques Rioja$16.00
- Nebbiolo$18.00
- House Wine$9.00
- No Glass
- 1000$28.00
- 1001$38.00
- 1002$36.00
- 1003$40.00
- 1004 Gruet Brut New Mexico U.S.$42.00
- 1005 Ferrari Brut Trentino Italy$52.00
- 1006 Thierry Triolet Brut Champagne France$78.00
- 1007 Dumant Pere et Fils Brut Rose Champagne France$88.00
- 1008 Bourdais-Gallois Champagne Brut$92.00
- Dom Perignon 2010$400.00
- Veuve Cliquot$128.00
- Moet & Chandon$115.00
- Brilla Prosecco$50.00
- Bordeaux-Cotes De Bourg$65.00
- Bordeaux-Chateau Greysac$70.00
- Blend- Paraduxx Duckhorn$125.00
- Artemis Stags Leap$125.00
- Cabernet- BV$60.00
- Cabernet- Postmark$72.00
- Cabernet- Roth$85.00
- Cabernet- Rutherford Hill$50.00
- Cabernet- Rutherford Ranch$75.00
- Caymus$245.00
- Insignia$500.00
- Malbec - Bousquet$60.00
- Malbec-Achaval Ferrer Argentina$64.00
- Merlot- Duckhorn$100.00
- Nerbiolo - Coste Della Sesia$60.00
- Pinot Noir- Brittan$75.00
- Pinot Noir- Chalkhill$72.00
- Pinot Noir - Decoy$60.00
- Pinot Noir- Elk Cove$65.00
- Pinot Noir- Goldeneye$125.00
- Pinot Noir- Sanford$60.00
- Rioja-Marques De Riscal$65.00
- Castello Banfi Rosso$75.00
- Greenwing Cabernet$72.00
- Malbec-Domaine Bousquet$60.00
- Italian-Brunello$80.00
- Italian-Cielo Amarone$70.00
- Robert Mondavi 1\2 Btl$30.00
- Rombauer Cabernet$80.00
- Duckhorn Cabernet$110.00
- Brick House Pinot Noir$60.00
- J Readers Cab$65.00
- Board Track Racer Cab$65.00
- Rodney Strong$70.00
- Rombauer Zinfandel$75.00
- Demarie Barolo$125.00Out of stock
- Brunello$85.00
- Chappalet$130.00
- Oberto Barolo 2016$100.00
- Los Vascos Grand Reserve$70.00
- Malbec- Alamos$60.00
- Davis Bynum Pinot Noir$70.00
- Predo Pinot Noir$60.00
- Massimo Rivetti$60.00
- Chateau Greysac$80.00Out of stock
- Neal Zinfandel$125.00
- Stag Bottle$65.00
- Pinot Noir- Willamette Valley$75.00Out of stock
- Cabernet- Trefethen$125.00Out of stock
- Chardonnay- Chalkhill$72.00
- Chardonnay- Decoy$60.00
- Chardonnay- Duckhorn$100.00
- Chardonnay- William Hill$55.00
- Chardonnay- Stags Leap$75.00
- Chardonnay-Trefethen$125.00
- Ferrar Carano Chardonnay$65.00
- Conundrum$60.00
- Pinot Grigio- Canaletto$50.00
- Santa Margerita-pinot Grigio$60.00
- Sauv Blanc- Kim Crawford$60.00
- Sauv Blanc- Stoneleigh$64.00
- La Provencal Rose$50.00
- Rombauer Sauv Blanc$65.00
- Silverado Sauv Blanc$55.00
- The Seeker Riesling$45.00
- Terlato Pinot Grigio$60.00
- Sancerre Sauv$65.00
- Chardonnay- Cristom$85.00Out of stock
Vodka
Gin
Rum
Tequila
- Tortilla House Tequila$10.00
- Cabo Wabo Blanco$15.00Out of stock
- Casamigos Anejo$22.00
- Casamigos Blanco$16.00
- Casamigos Reposado$18.00
- Corazon Anejo$14.00Out of stock
- Corazon Blanco$10.00Out of stock
- Corralejo Blanco$14.00
- Corralejo Reposado$16.00
- Corralejo Silver$13.00
- Derechito Rep$10.00
- Don Julio 1942$50.00
- Don Julio Anejo$17.00Out of stock
- Don Julio Blanco$15.00Out of stock
- Dos alas Blanco$10.00Out of stock
- Espolon Blanco$14.00
- Espolon Reposado$16.00
- Hornitos Black$12.00
- Jose Cuervo La Familia$30.00Out of stock
- Jose Cuervo Traditional Anejo$30.00
- Meteoro Mezcal$12.00
- Milagro$12.00
- Tres Agaves Blanco$14.00Out of stock
- Tres Agaves Reposado$16.00Out of stock
- Tres Generacion Anejo$18.00
- Tradicional Jose Anejo$16.00Out of stock
- Tradicional Jose Reposado$14.00Out of stock
- Casa Noble Reposado$16.00Out of stock
- Derechito Silver$10.00
- Herradura Tequila$13.00
- Milagros Reposado$14.00
- Xical Blanco$12.00
- Xical Reposado$12.00
Whisky
- Angels Envy$15.00
- Bakers 107$16.00
- Basil Hayden$16.00
- Blantons$20.00
- Bookers$16.00
- Buffalo Trace$15.00
- Bullet$12.00
- Calamet 7 Yr$16.00
- Calamut 15 Yr$20.00
- Clyde Mays$15.00
- Crown Royal$12.00
- Elijah Craig$16.00
- Elijah Craig 18 Yr$30.00
- Even Williams$12.00
- Gentlemens Jack$12.00
- Hudson NY$14.00
- Jack Single Barrel$17.00
- Jack Special Reserve$40.00
- Jd Special$18.00
- Jefferson$18.00
- Jefferson Reserve$17.00
- Knob Creek$14.00
- Larceny$15.00
- Makers Mark$12.00
- Michters$14.00
- Ransom$12.00
- Rebel$14.00Out of stock
- Russel Reserve 10$16.00
- Stranahan$13.00
- Widow Jane$17.00
- Woodford Reserve$16.00Out of stock
- Woodford Double Oak$21.00
- Eagle Rare$16.00
- Jefferson Ocean$21.00
- Four Roses$16.00
- Blackbush$14.00
- Bushmills$12.00
- Green Spot$20.00
- Jameson$12.00
- Jameson Black$16.00
- Powers$12.00
- Red Breast 12$18.00
- Tallamore Dew$12.00Out of stock
- Yellow Spot 12$40.00
- Green Spot$20.00
- Killbegan$10.00
- Tullamore Dew 12 Yr$18.00
- Hakushu$30.00
- Suntory$16.00
- Hatozaki$25.00
- Fuyu$20.00
- Toki$18.00
- Sensei$20.00
- 101 Proof Old Overholt$14.00
- House Rye (Old Overholt)$12.00
- Bulleit Rye$12.00
- Clyde Mays$16.00
- Coopertown Rye$14.00
- Crown Royal$15.00
- Dads Hat$12.00
- George Dickey$13.00
- House Rye (Overholt)$10.00
- High West$17.00
- Hudson Rye$16.00
- Lost Republic Rye$13.00
- Knob Creek$14.00
- Michters Rye$14.00
- Redemption$16.00
- Rittenhouse$14.00
- Russels$16.00
- Sagamore$16.00
- Saint Luna$13.00
- Sazerac$12.00
- Templeton Rye 4 Year$16.00
- VO$10.00
- Woodford Rye$16.00
- Widow Jane$18.00
- Aberlour 12yr$16.00Out of stock
- Ardbeg$18.00
- Auchentoshan$14.00
- Balvenie 12$20.00
- Balvenie 14$24.00
- Balvenie 18 Yr$30.00
- Chivas Regal$14.00
- Dalwhinnie 15$20.00
- Dewars 12yr$18.00
- Famous Grouse$14.00
- Glenfiddich 12$16.00
- Glenfiddich 14$18.00
- Glenlivet 12$12.00
- Glenmorangie 10$18.00
- Johnnie Walker Black$13.00
- Laphroaig 10$14.00
- McCallan 12$16.00
- McCallan 18$30.00Out of stock
- Monkey Shoulder$13.00
- Oban 14$18.00
- Talisker 10$17.00
Cordials
- Amaretto Disaronno$10.00
- Amaro$10.00
- Aperol$10.00
- B&B$14.00
- Baileys$10.00
- Blackberry Brandy$10.00
- Boulard/Calvadose$20.00
- Campari$12.00
- Chambord$10.00
- Carpano$10.00
- Cointreau$12.00
- Crater Lake Hazelnut$10.00
- Cremè De Cacao$10.00
- Creme Violette$10.00
- Drambue$14.00
- Elderflower$10.00
- Frangellico$10.00
- Godiva$10.00
- Hennessy$14.00
- Hennessy VSOP$16.00Out of stock
- Kahlua$10.00
- Lillet$10.00
- Limoncello$11.00
- Licor 43$10.00
- Luxardo$10.00
- Luxardo Cherry$10.00
- Napolian Manderian$14.00
- Pernod$10.00
- Remy Martin$18.00
- Saint Germain$10.00
- Sambuca White$12.00
- Sambuca Black$12.00
- Southern Comfort$14.00
- Sherry$10.00
- Grand Marnier$12.00
Port
Non Alcoholic
FOOD
Appetizers
- House Salad$13.00
- Beet Salad$15.00
- The State Caesar$13.00
- Wedge Salad$13.00
- Cobb Salad$26.00
- Tuna$20.00
- Prawns$21.00
- Local Burrata$18.00
- Mussels$22.00
- Crab Cake App$24.00
- Crab Bisque$14.00
- French Onion Soup$13.00
- The Relic Sliders (3) W\ FF$15.00Out of stock
- Relic Sliders Upgrade (4) W/FF$20.00Out of stock
- Salmon Sliders$23.00
- Kid's Pasta$12.00
- Pumpkin Ravioli$27.00Out of stock
- Truffle FF$9.00
- Plain FF$8.00
- Brussels Sprouts$12.00
- Bread & Butter
- Extra Bread & Butter $$$4.00
- Oyster Jack Points$4.00
- Oysters Sweet Necks$4.00Out of stock
- Oyster Canada Cup$4.00Out of stock
- Oysters Irish Point$4.00Out of stock
- Ahi Tuna$18.00Out of stock
Sides
Entrees
- Risotto$28.00
- Gnocchi$34.00
- Penne Arrabbiata$27.00
- Salmon$36.00
- Diver Scallops$42.00
- Halibut$39.00
- Roast Chicken$35.00
- Hanger Steak$39.00Out of stock
- Filet Mignon$52.00
- New York Strip$46.00
- Rib-Eye 16oz$54.00
- Porterhouse 22oz$75.00
- Tomahawk 3# Ribeye$155.00
- Veal Chop$52.00
- Pork Chop$39.00
- Stuffed Chicken$37.00Out of stock
- Relic Burger$18.00
- Kid's Pasta$12.00
- Crab Bisque$14.00
- French Onion Soup$13.00
- House Salad$13.00
- Beet Salad$15.00
- The State Caesar$13.00
- Wedge Salad$13.00
- Cobb Salad$26.00
- Tuna$20.00
- Prawns$21.00
- Local Burrata$18.00
- Mussels$22.00
- Crab Cake App$24.00
- Wings$15.00
- WP Relic Burger$15.00
- Cheesesteak$15.00
- Chicken Quesadilla$15.00
- Whiskey Night$50.00
- Burns Night Supper$75.00
- Mahi Mahi$42.00Out of stock
- Pasta Pescatore$43.00Out of stock
Dessert
- Cafe Americano$8.00
- Cappuccino$7.00
- Espresso$6.00
- French Press$7.00
- Hot Tea$3.00
- Latte$8.00
- Ala Mode$3.00
- Vanilla Ice Cream$6.00
- Raspberry Sorbet$8.00
- Cheese Cake$10.00
- Chocolate Torte$10.00
- Chocolate Layer Cake$10.00
- Key Lime Pie$9.00
- Panna Cotta$8.00Out of stock
- Carrot Cake$10.00
- Lemon Panna Cotta$11.00
- Creme Bruleé$8.00Out of stock
- Brownie$8.00Out of stock
- GM Custard$10.00Out of stock
- Apple Crumb$9.00Out of stock
- Chocolate Mousse$10.00Out of stock
Lunch Appetizers
Lunch Entrees
- Oyster Canada Cup$4.00Out of stock
- Porterhouse 22oz$75.00
- Cape May Salts Oysters$40.00
- Steak Button$4.00
Brunch
- The State Caesar$13.00
- Wedge Salad$13.00
- Beet Salad$15.00
- House Salad$13.00
- Cobb Salad$26.00
- Prawns$21.00
- Tuna$20.00
- Assorted Fruit$12.00
- Greek Yogurt$13.00
- Avocado Toast$12.00
- Crab Bisque$14.00
- Brunch Party 1/6/24$44.00
- Eggs Benedict Traditional$19.00
- Salmon Asp Benedict$26.00
- Crab Cake Benedict$27.00
- Hanger Steak & Eggs$28.00Out of stock
- Filet Sandwich$22.00
- Breakfast Burger$18.00
- Relic Burger$18.00
- Crab Cake Sandwich$15.00
- French Toast$18.00
- Newtown Omlette$23.00
- Thorton House Omlette$15.00
- Scrambled Eggs$13.00
- Burger$19.00
- Asparagus$10.00
- Brussels Sprouts$12.00
- Brunch Crispy Potatoes$9.00
- Truffle FF$9.00
- Plain FF$8.00
- Candied Bacon$12.00
- Brunch Bacon$8.00
- Fresh Berries Side$8.00
- Toast$2.00
- English Muffin$2.00
- Mash Potatoes$10.00
- Chocolate Torte$10.00
- Cheese Cake$10.00
- Key Lime Pie$9.00
- Warm Brownie w/ Vanilla IC$10.00Out of stock
- Vanilla Ice Cream$6.00
- Lemon Panna Cotta$11.00
Relic On State Street Location and Ordering Hours
(215) 944-8909
Open now • Closes at 8:45PM